In 1986, a 9-year-old girl answered the door in the middle of the night. She hasn't been seen in over three decades.
Anthonette Cayedito lived in Gallup, New Mexico, with her mother Penny, and her two younger sisters, Wendy and Sadie. The 9-year-old was nicknamed “Squirrel” and her favorite color was purple. Loved ones described her as a devoted girl who was wise beyond her years and had a caregiver's heart; by age six, Anthonette was already cooking for her sisters and taking care of them while Penny worked.
Couple Arrested for Fornicating on Ferris Wheel at Ohio Amusement Park
Millions of people visit amusement parks every single year. Families with school-aged children and teens flock to theme parks for the thrill and adventure some rides provide. A group of juveniles was in for a different type of surprise as they rode Cedar Pointe's Ferris Wheel that climbs 145 feet high.
Woman Jailed for Joining Armed Anti-Mask Protesters Outside Health Official’s Home
An Idaho woman who joined a crowd of armed anti-mask protesters in surrounding a local public official’s home in 2020 has been sentenced to jail time. Susan Lang, 52, was sentenced to a week behind bars, but should be getting out Monday due to time she’s already spent in custody. Her crime, which carried a jail sentence of up to six months, was disturbing the peace outside of a former Ada County commissioner and health board member’s home in 2020 when the board convened to vote on a mask mandate in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Diana Lachiondo, who is no longer a public official, left that meeting early to go check on her sons at home, where armed protesters yelled, blew air horns and accused her of “tyranny and cowering inside,” she said on Facebook following the incident. “Susan Lang’s efforts to harass and intimidate local officials and their families are profoundly disturbing,” said Amy Herzfeld-Copple, the Western States Center’s deputy director of programs and strategic initiatives.Read it at Idaho Statesman
