Read full article on original website
Related
SEC Network analyst picks Kentucky to finish 11-1
Coming off its second 10-win season in four years, Kentucky is looking to reach its first-ever SEC Championship Game since the league split into East and West in 1992 and think they have the team (and schedule) to do it. So does SEC Network analyst Chris Doering, who picked the...
247Sports
USC football: Lincoln Riley evaluates first scrimmage, Caleb Williams, Trojans' expectations
USC football coach Lincoln Riley is pleased with his team's play in fall camp and coming out of the first camp scrimmage, says both sides of the football are working in unison toward one common goal — giving championship effort. USC is ranked in the preseason Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 and while flattered, Riley says the Trojans are trying to stay focused.
Former Rebel Luke Knox has died...with Kiffin statement
Former Ole Miss tight end and linebacker Luke Knox has died, according to Florida International head coach Mike McIntyre, who released a statement through the school Thursday morning. "Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in...
College basketball recruiting rankings: Top 10 classes for 2023
Twenty-eight of the top-50 prospects in the Class of 2023 are off the board. We are definitely starting to get a glimpse of the types of classes certain teams want to build. There are plenty of different approaches to recruiting in the transfer portal era. Each plan is a little different for each team just depending on the current roster construction and their feel of who could be in the mix for the years to come.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Top 20 shooting guard Jamari Phillips talks top six schools
One of the top shooting guards in the class of 2024, Jamari Phillips released a list of his top six schools last week. The 6-2 four-star from Modesto (Calif.) Modesto Christian named Gonzaga, Kansas, Louisville, Oregon, Texas Tech, and UCLA, but is still open in his recruitment. “My recruitment is...
Daily Delivery: New Big 12 commish visits Kansas State as Pac-12 gets more bad news
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark continued his tour of Big 12 schools on Wednesday by stopping through Manhattan to meet some of the coaches and athletic department leaders at Kansas State. And as Fitz explains, Yormark continues to move slowly on the realignment front as the Pac-12 finds out that its value to media entities took a significant hit with the departures of USC and UCLA.
247Sports
Tyler Venables, son of Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, reveals how close he came to leaving Clemson for Sooners
When former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables left to become the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners earlier this offseason, his son Tyler, a rising junior who is a safety for the Tigers, had a decision to make. Transfer to Oklahoma with his father or stay at Clemson after appearing in 11 games last season. Venables elected to stay and play for the Tigers in 2022.
USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
RELATED PEOPLE
Five-star Edge Keon Keeley Decommits from Notre Dame
Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley has been committed to Notre Dame since June 28, 2021. However, the 6-6, 242-pounder from the class of 2023 has had a change of heart. Wednesday night, Keeley decided to decommit from Notre Dame and reopen his recruiting process. Keeley, the No....
NFL・
WATCH: A&M boss Jimbo Fisher goes over the Aggies' first scrimmage
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher revisited his team's first scrimmage of fall camp and how he liked the continual evolution of his team as they move towards their season opener with Sam Houston on September 3, In addition, he praised the continued maturation and leadership abilities of several of his veteran players including Fadil Diggs, Max Wright, Edgerrin Cooper, and Demani Richardson. Finally, he noted that the team is getting good reps out of several offensive linemen such as Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, Aki Ogunbiyi, and Matthew Wykoff and in the process providing the program with more depth up front then they've had in some time.
Top 150 senior Mouhamed Dioubate is down to five
After a strong summer with the PSA Cardinals, senior Mouhamed Dioubate has decided to cut his list. The 6-foot-7 forward at Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy tells 247Sports that he's down to a final five of Alabama, Kansas State, Maryland, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. According to Dioubate, all of those schools see him in him the same things that 247Sports has, that he's productive, versatile and will do anything a coach wants him to do on the floor.
247Sports
USC OL Maximus Gibbs enters transfer portal
USC sophomore offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs has entered the transfer portal after one season with the program. Gibbs, a three-star prospect in the 2021 class, which was the Trojans’ last under former coach Clay Helton, did not appear on USC’s updated roster in late July for the 2022 season, being listed on the “Squadmen Lost” section of the Trojans’ media guide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Utah's latest commit Brock Fonoimoana decision was centered around 'family'
Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football program received good news on the recruiting front earlier this week when Kahuku (HI) safety Brock Fonoimoana announced his commitment to the Utes late Monday nighgt. He is the program's 13th commitment of the class and UteZone caught up with Fonoimoana about his decision.
Williams getting comfortable at Arizona
Arizona running back D.J. Williams has already played at Auburn and Florida State, but is confident in his new home at Arizona. "It was a long process, but I feel like the right people put me in this place," Williams said. "I am thankful for Coach Fisch and Coach Graham and I think people just pointed me in the right direction of where I am supposed to be."
In-state WR Kevin Concepcion announces decision date
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State's 2023 recruiting is starting to take shape. The Wolfpack is up to 11 commits for the class, including multiple highly-rated defensive prospects. Now, one area NC State offensively is receiver, and Kevin Concepcion has been at the top of the Pack's recruiting board for several months.
Ex-Ohio State RB Master Teague carted off at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, report says
Former Ohio State running back Master Teague was carted off the field during a Pittsburgh Steelers training camp practice Tuesday, according to SteelerNation. No further injury details were provided. Teague originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent May 6 but was waived three days later.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
Oklahoma finding a ton of recruiting success under Brent Venables
No first-year coaching staff is recruiting at a better clip than Brent Venables and the Sooners. Ranked No. 7 in the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings for the 2023 cycle, the Sooners finished No. 8 the year prior. Venables and company inherit a program that's on the short list of schools...
Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date
Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
Ohio State's Zak Herbstreit has black stripe removed
Fall camp is the time of year when young players have the opportunity to prove themselves. At Ohio State, that is indicated by the removal of black stripes. And while that is often associated with scholarship freshmen, there are other players who can and will showcase their abilities during camp.
247Sports
Ayden Williams to announce commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports
Ridgeland High School (Miss.) receiver Ayden Williams will be making his official commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports. The announcement is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CST in the Ridgeland High School gym. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will...
247Sports
45K+
Followers
362K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0