NFL

247Sports

SEC Network analyst picks Kentucky to finish 11-1

Coming off its second 10-win season in four years, Kentucky is looking to reach its first-ever SEC Championship Game since the league split into East and West in 1992 and think they have the team (and schedule) to do it. So does SEC Network analyst Chris Doering, who picked the...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

USC football: Lincoln Riley evaluates first scrimmage, Caleb Williams, Trojans' expectations

USC football coach Lincoln Riley is pleased with his team's play in fall camp and coming out of the first camp scrimmage, says both sides of the football are working in unison toward one common goal — giving championship effort. USC is ranked in the preseason Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 and while flattered, Riley says the Trojans are trying to stay focused.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Former Rebel Luke Knox has died...with Kiffin statement

Former Ole Miss tight end and linebacker Luke Knox has died, according to Florida International head coach Mike McIntyre, who released a statement through the school Thursday morning. "Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

College basketball recruiting rankings: Top 10 classes for 2023

Twenty-eight of the top-50 prospects in the Class of 2023 are off the board. We are definitely starting to get a glimpse of the types of classes certain teams want to build. There are plenty of different approaches to recruiting in the transfer portal era. Each plan is a little different for each team just depending on the current roster construction and their feel of who could be in the mix for the years to come.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Michigan State
247Sports

Daily Delivery: New Big 12 commish visits Kansas State as Pac-12 gets more bad news

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark continued his tour of Big 12 schools on Wednesday by stopping through Manhattan to meet some of the coaches and athletic department leaders at Kansas State. And as Fitz explains, Yormark continues to move slowly on the realignment front as the Pac-12 finds out that its value to media entities took a significant hit with the departures of USC and UCLA.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Tyler Venables, son of Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, reveals how close he came to leaving Clemson for Sooners

When former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables left to become the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners earlier this offseason, his son Tyler, a rising junior who is a safety for the Tigers, had a decision to make. Transfer to Oklahoma with his father or stay at Clemson after appearing in 11 games last season. Venables elected to stay and play for the Tigers in 2022.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report

Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Person
James Hadnot
247Sports

Five-star Edge Keon Keeley Decommits from Notre Dame

Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley has been committed to Notre Dame since June 28, 2021. However, the 6-6, 242-pounder from the class of 2023 has had a change of heart. Wednesday night, Keeley decided to decommit from Notre Dame and reopen his recruiting process. Keeley, the No....
NFL
247Sports

WATCH: A&M boss Jimbo Fisher goes over the Aggies' first scrimmage

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher revisited his team's first scrimmage of fall camp and how he liked the continual evolution of his team as they move towards their season opener with Sam Houston on September 3, In addition, he praised the continued maturation and leadership abilities of several of his veteran players including Fadil Diggs, Max Wright, Edgerrin Cooper, and Demani Richardson. Finally, he noted that the team is getting good reps out of several offensive linemen such as Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, Aki Ogunbiyi, and Matthew Wykoff and in the process providing the program with more depth up front then they've had in some time.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Top 150 senior Mouhamed Dioubate is down to five

After a strong summer with the PSA Cardinals, senior Mouhamed Dioubate has decided to cut his list. The 6-foot-7 forward at Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy tells 247Sports that he's down to a final five of Alabama, Kansas State, Maryland, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. According to Dioubate, all of those schools see him in him the same things that 247Sports has, that he's productive, versatile and will do anything a coach wants him to do on the floor.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

USC OL Maximus Gibbs enters transfer portal

USC sophomore offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs has entered the transfer portal after one season with the program. Gibbs, a three-star prospect in the 2021 class, which was the Trojans’ last under former coach Clay Helton, did not appear on USC’s updated roster in late July for the 2022 season, being listed on the “Squadmen Lost” section of the Trojans’ media guide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Texas Tech Football#College Football#Nfl Draft#American Football#Haskell Institute#The Red Raiders#All Americans
247Sports

Williams getting comfortable at Arizona

Arizona running back D.J. Williams has already played at Auburn and Florida State, but is confident in his new home at Arizona. "It was a long process, but I feel like the right people put me in this place," Williams said. "I am thankful for Coach Fisch and Coach Graham and I think people just pointed me in the right direction of where I am supposed to be."
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

In-state WR Kevin Concepcion announces decision date

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State's 2023 recruiting is starting to take shape. The Wolfpack is up to 11 commits for the class, including multiple highly-rated defensive prospects. Now, one area NC State offensively is receiver, and Kevin Concepcion has been at the top of the Pack's recruiting board for several months.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Oklahoma finding a ton of recruiting success under Brent Venables

No first-year coaching staff is recruiting at a better clip than Brent Venables and the Sooners. Ranked No. 7 in the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings for the 2023 cycle, the Sooners finished No. 8 the year prior. Venables and company inherit a program that's on the short list of schools...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date

Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Ohio State's Zak Herbstreit has black stripe removed

Fall camp is the time of year when young players have the opportunity to prove themselves. At Ohio State, that is indicated by the removal of black stripes. And while that is often associated with scholarship freshmen, there are other players who can and will showcase their abilities during camp.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ayden Williams to announce commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports

Ridgeland High School (Miss.) receiver Ayden Williams will be making his official commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports. The announcement is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CST in the Ridgeland High School gym. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will...
HIGH SCHOOL
