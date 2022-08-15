Read full article on original website
Related
am1090theflag.com
North Dakota oil production increases
(Bismarck, ND) -- A report released Tuesday by the State Mineral Resources Department says oil production is up in the state. Production rose in June for the second straight month to just under one-point-one million barrels per day. Natural gas production is also near an all-time high for the state.
am1090theflag.com
NDDOT announces new Highway Safety Corridor location
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation through Vision Zero has begun its newest Highway Safety Corridor project on U.S. Highway 85 from Belfield to Watford City. The project is designed to include enhanced safety features and an increase in law enforcement to remind drivers they are responsible...
am1090theflag.com
AAA providing safety tips for driving as the school year begins
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota roads are about to get more crowded, and hazardous, as thousands of students and teachers return to school. This time of year is particularly dangerous due to the combination of young inexperienced drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists who will all share the road in the early morning and afternoon hours.
Comments / 0