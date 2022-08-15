ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

detroittitans.com

Scott, Newcomers Come Up Big As Titans Fly High Over The FGCU Eagles

FORT MEYERS, Fla. (8/18/2022) -- Freshman Sophia Blankenship scored her first collegiate goal and junior transfer Gabby Ketola tallied what proved to be the game-winner as the University of Detroit Mercy women's soccer team picked up a 2-1 road win at Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday evening in the season opener for both teams.
detroittitans.com

Men's Basketball Brings In Another Former High Major Recruit In TJ Moss

DETROIT (8/18/2022) -- The University of Detroit Mercy men's basketball roster is almost complete as the Titans announced that former four-star and SEC student-athlete TJ Moss (Memphis, Tenn./Findlay Prep (Nev.) has transferred to the program. "He is another guy who started his career at a power five school," said head...
