Read full article on original website
Related
detroittitans.com
BSN SPORTS To Sponsor Cross Country Invitational, Boys & Girls Open 5K Still Accepting Entries
DETROIT (8/18/2022) -- The longest-running tradition in Titan history will have a brand new sponsor this season as BSN SPORTS will present this year's Detroit Mercy Titans Cross Country Invitational. "Our partnership with BSN Sports is off to a great start," said Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Guy Murray...
detroittitans.com
Scott, Newcomers Come Up Big As Titans Fly High Over The FGCU Eagles
FORT MEYERS, Fla. (8/18/2022) -- Freshman Sophia Blankenship scored her first collegiate goal and junior transfer Gabby Ketola tallied what proved to be the game-winner as the University of Detroit Mercy women's soccer team picked up a 2-1 road win at Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday evening in the season opener for both teams.
detroittitans.com
Men's Basketball Brings In Another Former High Major Recruit In TJ Moss
DETROIT (8/18/2022) -- The University of Detroit Mercy men's basketball roster is almost complete as the Titans announced that former four-star and SEC student-athlete TJ Moss (Memphis, Tenn./Findlay Prep (Nev.) has transferred to the program. "He is another guy who started his career at a power five school," said head...
Comments / 0