Gainesville, FL

AL.com

Check out Florida Gators' new $85 million football facility

Nothing like moving into a new place. The Florida Gators witnessed that Sunday when they moved into their 142,000-square foot, $85 million Heavener Football Training Center. Check out the perks of the new pad. Amenities inside the building include a dining hall, lounge area, barber shop, virtual reality room, gaming...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Single-story house catches fire in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities are investigating after a house caught fire in Gainesville early on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at a single-story home on Northeast 16th Terrace around 4 a.m. Crews say when they arrived, the fire was coming from the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for molesting 15-year-old

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Prince Emmanuel Simmons, 36, was arrested yesterday and charged with kidnapping and lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 16 years of age. The victim reported to Gainesville Police Department officers that Simmons consistently made her uncomfortable when she spent time at his house and that on one occasion, he grabbed her arm and pulled her next to him on the couch, keeping her from pulling away, and touched her inappropriately.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Farm Share will host a food distribution

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is distributing food in the Gainesville area. Recipients can receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. This event will run from 8 a.m. until supplies are no longer available. It will be held at CR 405 in Inglis. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Columbia Correctional Institute inmate charged with murdering another inmate

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An inmate at Columbia Correctional Institute is now being charged with murder again after a death in the facility. The county’s jail website shows that 39-year-old Jeremy Reinert was booked Friday for pre-meditated first-degree murder. Reinert was first convicted in Hillsborough County of second-degree...
villages-news.com

Woman arrested after repeatedly sleeping in restroom at MLK Park in Wildwood

A woman was arrested after repeatedly sleeping in a restroom at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Wildwood. Several complaints had been received about vandalism, littering and ongoing problems at the park, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Dominique Laronda Douglas, 35, had been warned against sleeping in the restroom and not to dump litter in the park, located at 600 Walker Road.
WILDWOOD, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Hawthorne man arrested for possession of drugs and a stolen gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jernard Kieshaun Mann, 22, of Hawthorne, was arrested early this morning and charged with grand theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. A Gainesville Police Department officer reported that he saw Mann sitting outside his vehicle in the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Jail Booking Log, August 15

Charge(s): (IN HOUSE) SEX ASSAULT BY 18Y OLDR VIC 12Y UND 18Y NO PHY FORC VIOL; KIDNAP HUM TRAF COM SEX LT 18 YOA MENT DEF MENT INCAP. The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

