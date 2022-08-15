ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

13 WHAM

Rochester man arrested for illegal possession of a firearm Thursday

Rochester, N.Y. — Troopers from the New York State Police arrested a Rochester man for the illegal possession of a firearm on Thursday. Troopers say they pulled over a 2017 Nissan Altima after observing the driver not wearing his seatbelt around 11:20 a.m. They stopped the vehicle on Alphonse...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Police: Fayette Man Arrested After Two-Day Long Physical Domestic

A Fayette man has been arrested for his alleged role in a two-day-long physical domestic incident that took place earlier this week. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Sunday and Monday with 41-year-old Richard Bruce and another person, who apparently suffered multiple injuries. On Tuesday, Bruce was arrested for attempting to contact the victim from the Seneca County Correctional Facility while an order of protection was in place.
FAYETTE, NY
nyspnews.com

UPDATE: State Police Investigate Crash in City of Rochester

On August 19, 2022, the suspect involved in the pursuit, Kron C. Hathaway, age 21, was arraigned bedside at Strong Memorial Hospital by Monroe County Judge Julie Hahn on the charges of. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree. Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree. (3) counts of...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

3 teens arrested on burglary charges

GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Three Rochester teens are charged with burglary after a string of break-ins in the suburbs. Greece Police say officers responded to an alarm at a business on West Ridge Road overnight. A K-9 led them to a 17 and 16-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old girl.
GREECE, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Union Springs resident for DWI.

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, troopers from SP Auburn observed a vehicle crossing the center line on Cayuga Street in the village of Union Springs. Robert A. Jacobs, age 66, of Union Springs, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC greater than .08%, and a traffic violation.
UNION SPRINGS, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida County Sheriff charge two in camper theft

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that two men have been charged in connection to the theft of a camper after an investigation that started back on August 9th. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, August 9th, deputies arrived at the site of an...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Female from Utica arrest for drug possession

On August 16, 2022, Troopers arrested Gina L. Chamoun, 39, of Utica, NY for introducing contraband into a prison 2nd degree. On August 16, 2022, Troopers were contacted by NYSDOCCS OSI, from Clinton Correctional Facility regarding prison contraband. An investigation revealed Chamoun was in possession of contraband on her person and trying to bring it into the prison. Chamoun was arrested and transported to SP Dannemora for processing.
UTICA, NY
nyspnews.com

Troopers arrest an Auburn resident for DWI.

On Saturday, August 13, 2022, troopers from SP Auburn responded to an erratic driver on North Street near the Arterial in the city of Auburn. Haley M. Ferris, 26, of Auburn, was subsequently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, and a traffic violation. All charges are returnable...
AUBURN, NY
localsyr.com

Fulton man arrested for man’s death

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Fulton man is now facing murder and manslaughter charges after beating up an 82-year-old man. Police say Cody Backus went into Marshell “Lowell” Foster’s home on July 21 and attacked him, causing brain injuries. Foster died Monday, August 15 from those...
FULTON, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man breaks into building; steals electronics

A Cortland man broke into a building early Monday morning and stole an assortment of electronics, according to a city police report. According to the report, John C. Delaney, 41 and reported as homeless, broke into a building on Crawford Street around 4 a.m. by “forcing open a metal exterior door.” The damaged door will cost about $700 in repairs, the report notes.
CORTLAND, NY

