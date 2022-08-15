Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Rochester man arrested for illegal possession of a firearm Thursday
Rochester, N.Y. — Troopers from the New York State Police arrested a Rochester man for the illegal possession of a firearm on Thursday. Troopers say they pulled over a 2017 Nissan Altima after observing the driver not wearing his seatbelt around 11:20 a.m. They stopped the vehicle on Alphonse...
Rochester police make arrest in Child St. shooting
According to officials, the man was identified as the suspected shooter that left two women hospitalized on the afternoon hours of August 11.
Syracuse woman sentenced to 9 years for robbing convenience store with assault rifle
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old woman was sentenced Thursday to just over 9 years in federal prison for robbing a Syracuse convenience store with an assault rifle, federal prosecutors said. Chantal Jaquez, of Syracuse, previously pleaded guilty to robbing the Lucky 7 Market, at 106 Oak St., with another person...
FL Radio Group
Police: Fayette Man Arrested After Two-Day Long Physical Domestic
A Fayette man has been arrested for his alleged role in a two-day-long physical domestic incident that took place earlier this week. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Sunday and Monday with 41-year-old Richard Bruce and another person, who apparently suffered multiple injuries. On Tuesday, Bruce was arrested for attempting to contact the victim from the Seneca County Correctional Facility while an order of protection was in place.
nyspnews.com
UPDATE: State Police Investigate Crash in City of Rochester
On August 19, 2022, the suspect involved in the pursuit, Kron C. Hathaway, age 21, was arraigned bedside at Strong Memorial Hospital by Monroe County Judge Julie Hahn on the charges of. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree. Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree. (3) counts of...
WHEC TV-10
3 teens arrested on burglary charges
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Three Rochester teens are charged with burglary after a string of break-ins in the suburbs. Greece Police say officers responded to an alarm at a business on West Ridge Road overnight. A K-9 led them to a 17 and 16-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old girl.
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check.
Traffic Stop Leads to Gun Charge in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY – The Syracuse Police Department has taken another illegal gun off the streets...
4 hospitalized after police chase and crash on North Goodman Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were injured, including an infant, after a police chase ended in a serious crash along North Goodman Street at Bay Street Thursday. According to New York State Police, a vehicle fled from a traffic stop, ran a red light at the intersection, and hit another car. Investigators said a […]
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Union Springs resident for DWI.
On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, troopers from SP Auburn observed a vehicle crossing the center line on Cayuga Street in the village of Union Springs. Robert A. Jacobs, age 66, of Union Springs, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC greater than .08%, and a traffic violation.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County Deputy charged with unlawful surveillance after secretly recording woman
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — According to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, a newly hired Onondaga County Police deputy was arrested Wednesday after a domestic incident on Tuesday, August 16 at a home in Brewerton. 29-year-old deputy Brandon Coogan of Syracuse was charged with unlawful surveillance. According to the Sheriff’s...
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Sheriff charge two in camper theft
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that two men have been charged in connection to the theft of a camper after an investigation that started back on August 9th. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, August 9th, deputies arrived at the site of an...
nyspnews.com
Female from Utica arrest for drug possession
On August 16, 2022, Troopers arrested Gina L. Chamoun, 39, of Utica, NY for introducing contraband into a prison 2nd degree. On August 16, 2022, Troopers were contacted by NYSDOCCS OSI, from Clinton Correctional Facility regarding prison contraband. An investigation revealed Chamoun was in possession of contraband on her person and trying to bring it into the prison. Chamoun was arrested and transported to SP Dannemora for processing.
Another delivery driver stabbed in Ithaca
Another delivery driver has sustained non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in downtown Ithaca.
Man arrested after police pursuit in stolen car, crashing, injuring person, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 19-year-old was arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen Honda Civic, crashing, and injuring a person on Sunday, police said. Angelio Jeffers, 19, was driving a stolen grey 2012 Honda Civic with Massachusetts license plates at 3:23 p.m., police said in a criminal complaint filed in city court.
Man shot in the back on Midland Ave in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the back Thursday night on Midland Avenue in Syracuse, police said. The shooting was reported at about 11:18 p.m. in the 2600 block of Midland Avenue, according to the Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly after, police received reports that a...
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest an Auburn resident for DWI.
On Saturday, August 13, 2022, troopers from SP Auburn responded to an erratic driver on North Street near the Arterial in the city of Auburn. Haley M. Ferris, 26, of Auburn, was subsequently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, and a traffic violation. All charges are returnable...
localsyr.com
Fulton man arrested for man’s death
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Fulton man is now facing murder and manslaughter charges after beating up an 82-year-old man. Police say Cody Backus went into Marshell “Lowell” Foster’s home on July 21 and attacked him, causing brain injuries. Foster died Monday, August 15 from those...
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man breaks into building; steals electronics
A Cortland man broke into a building early Monday morning and stole an assortment of electronics, according to a city police report. According to the report, John C. Delaney, 41 and reported as homeless, broke into a building on Crawford Street around 4 a.m. by “forcing open a metal exterior door.” The damaged door will cost about $700 in repairs, the report notes.
Aggravated insurance fraud, murder, strangulation: 221 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between June 30 and Aug. 15, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. People arrested were ages 18 to 79.
