Read full article on original website
Related
WIBC.com
NWS: Storms Could Produce Heavy Rain at Times This Weekend
STATEWIDE–Some storms could move into Indiana this weekend and produce gusty winds or heavy rain at times, says the National Weather Service. Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, said the storm system is supposed to move in from the northwest. “It should arrive early in...
click orlando
Round 2: More strong storms to strike Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A day after a lightning strike killed a woman and injured her child and another teenager, more strong storms are expected to hit Central Florida. Expect a 70% coverage of showers and storms after 3 p.m. Friday. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch...
"Extreme Heat Belt" will soon hit parts of Minnesota, study warns
Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsParts of Minnesota could see heat indexes hit 125°F at least one day a year by 2053, a new study warns. The big picture: In just 30 years, climate change will cause the Lower 48 states to be a far hotter and more precarious place to be during the summer, Axios Generate co-author Andrew Freedman writes.The findings come from a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events published Monday by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.Zoom in: Blue Earth and Dodge counties are the only two in Minnesota projected to hit those highs in the foundation's model.Zoom out: The states likely to see the greatest growth in dangerous days per the analysis are Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Florida. The bottom line: As average temperatures rise due to human-driven greenhouse gas emissions, including the burning of fossil fuels for energy, the number of days at risk of hitting dangerous heat levels is forecast to increase.Keep reading for our interactive map...
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MyWabashValley.com
Indiana is losing daylight; days getting shorter from now until December
INDIANA – The sun rose at 6:58 a.m. in Indianapolis this morning. By the end of this week, the sun will rise after 7 a.m. Going forward, we will continue to lose over two minutes of sunlight every day. On Thursday, August 18, we will have 13 hours and...
Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central, Northern Minnesota
UNDATED -- Some heavy rain has fallen over parts of central Minnesota. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Cosmos had 4.97 inches of rain, Cambridge had 4.32 inches, Grasston 3.48 inches, East Bethel 3.26 inches, Isanti 3.17 inches, and Maple Grove 3.05 inches of rain.
WIBC.com
This Quaint, Charming Town Is Fondly Dubbed Indiana’s Most Underrated
Sure…you can enjoy Indy, Fort Wayne, South Bend and Evansville. Many people would consider spending the day in the bigger cities for a fun time. However, Indiana is littered with smaller, quaint towns that also have a lot to offer. One Indiana city was recently named as the most underrated in the state.
cbs4indy.com
When will it feel like fall in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
Invasive bug spotted in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While this bug may have beautiful coloring and patterns, conservation leaders are asking people to be on the lookout for it before it causes major issues in the state. On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the invasive spotted lanternfly has officially migrated to northern...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Indiana, Ohio residents could see Northern Lights tonight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Tonight, you might see something that for many is a once in a lifetime experience, especially if you live in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says a strong geomagnetic storm (G3 on a scale of 1 to...
Kait 8
M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 4:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. According to the USGS, it was located 18 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Maynard in Randolph County. The...
KTAR.com
Incoming storm likely to bring hard rain to parts of metro Phoenix rest of week
PHOENIX – It may be time to batten down the hatches in metro Phoenix – quite a bit of rain could be landing over the next few days, harder in some places than others, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said that thunderstorm chances reach their peak Friday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox7austin.com
Storms bring heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning to Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Who is ready for some rain?! A storm system is moving into the Austin area and is expected to bring rain between 2-7 p.m. Some severe storms are likely in the area. Heavy rain, lightning and winds up to 40 mph are likely with the storms. Some...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Big weather changes on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for mostly sunny skies with a Valley high of 104 degrees today. A High Pollution Advisory is in effect today in Maricopa County for ozone pollution. While today is expected to be an active day of storms in parts of the higher elevation areas of...
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
Before & after: Flash floods occurring all across southern Utah
Thunderstorms in recent days across southern Utah caused streams to overflow in locations hundreds of miles apart.
WANE-TV
Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip Worthy
There's nothing better than fresh made foods. From homemade pies to hand-battered fried chicken, a farm market is filled with so many amazing options that they're almost always worth the drive.
Fall foliage map available for West Virginia
As summer begins to wind down, thoughts turn to the fall season. There are few things as vibrant and beautiful as autumn in West Virginia. The lush, verdant leaves that provide shelter and shade throughout the summer turn vibrant shades of reds, oranges and yellows, creating a brilliant display. As the leaves fall from the tops of the trees to the ground, children pile them up and create the perfect spot to jump in. Along with the gorgeous leaves come tall corn fields, bright orange pumpkins and colorful fall flowers. Recently, WV Tourism released a fall foliage map that indicates when...
WLFI.com
Frankfort woman organizes relief drive for Kentucky flooding victims
FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 first spoke with Frankfort resident Tiffany Fuel when she was calling on the community to help those facing devastation across state lines. Now she's doing it again. The Kentucky governor's office contacted Tiffany Fuel after flooding harmed countless communities in the state. After...
Comments / 0