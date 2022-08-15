The Hopkinsville-Christian County Library is excited to bring back the Hoptown FanFest on September 24 at the building on Bethel Street. According to a news release, it will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. that day and this year’s edition of the event is open to attendees of all ages and interests and there will be vendors, cosplay contests, panel discussions, a video game area and more. The event is free attend.

