CCPS collects $3,570 in gift cards for eastern Kentucky flooding victims
Christian County Public Schools is celebrating a successful gift card collections to support those in eastern Kentucky who were impacted by devastating flooding. According to a news release from CCPS Communications Director Johnna Brown, a total of $3,570 in gift cards have been collected and the district plans to send the cards to eastern Kentucky through the Western Kentucky Education Cooperative later this week. Many eastern Kentucky schools and communities sent support to Christian County and western Kentucky communities following the severe storms and tornados that damaged local communities last December.
Gateway Chamber Orchestra
The CASA Program of Christian County is excited to announce that the Gateway Chamber Orchestra will be performing here in Hopkinsville on September 17, 2022! The concert will be at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1400 South Main Street, Hopkinsville, KY. More details will be posted soon on our Events tab. Stay tuned!
Mary Alice Joiner Cook
(Age 77, of Savannah, TN formerly of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Saturday, August 20th at 10am at Flat Lick Cemetery. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Public library to bring back FanFest on September 24
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Library is excited to bring back the Hoptown FanFest on September 24 at the building on Bethel Street. According to a news release, it will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. that day and this year’s edition of the event is open to attendees of all ages and interests and there will be vendors, cosplay contests, panel discussions, a video game area and more. The event is free attend.
Gary L. Lienberger
(Age 75, of Hopkinsville) Memorial services will be Saturday, August 20th at 11am at Concord Baptist Church. Graveside service will be Friday, August 26th at 11am in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Lansing, MI. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
East 18th St. shooting suspect arraigned in circuit court
Arraignment was held in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning for 29-year old Taraneisha Quarles of Hopkinsville, who allegedly shot a man June 22 on East 18th Street. Attorney Jarrod Jackson entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Quarles and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerad Smith says he’ll be turning over all evidence soon.
Arraignment held for suspects in Glass Avenue robbery case
Suspects charged in the armed home invasion at the Glass Avenue residence of Charles “Bird Dog” Paige were arraigned Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court. The Christian County Grand Jury recently indicted Korey Zivotin, Isaiah Campbell, Michael Sims, Ajaizion Johnson and Marshall Austin for first-degree robbery for their alleged roles in the incident.
School board votes to lower tax rate, selects Alliance Corporation as construction manager
The Christian County School Board voted to lower the property tax rate on real estate and keep the other rates the same at Thursday’s meeting, along with selection a construction project manager. The approved general fund tax levy of 42.2 cents per 100 dollars of assessed value on real...
Tennessee man charged with DUI, assault of officer following crash
A Tennessee man sought on warrants is facing several new charges after he allegedly drove impaired and attempted to assault a police officer following an accident. Hopkinsville police responded to a collision at Pembroke Road and Bill Bryan Boulevard just before 3 p.m. and an arrest citation says 44-year old Gregory Thomason of Pegram, Tennessee smelled of alcohol and there was an odor of alcohol coming from his vehicle.
Bentzel says school board could reduce tax rate Thursday night
While the initial plan was for the Christian County School Board to keep property tax rates the same when they meet Thursday night, Superintendent Chris Bentzel says it’s possible they may actually make a slight cut. Appearing Wednesday morning on WHOP, Bentzel said there has been discussion among board...
