Unemployment unchanged from June to July in Kentucky
Kentucky’s unemployment rate was unchanged from June to July, but it was down from a year ago. Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary July unemployment rate was 3.7 percent, down 1.1 percentage points from the 4.8 percent recorded for the state one year ago. The national July jobless rate was...
Gov promotes state Ag. industry at Kentucky State Fair
Governor Andy Beshear is promoting the commonwealth’s agriculture industry at the Kentucky State Fair that opened Thursday. He says Kentucky has become the “capitol of agriculture technology” in the country and believes the industry is strong as a whole. While the state fair is an occasion to...
Tennessee man charged with DUI, assault of officer following crash
A Tennessee man sought on warrants is facing several new charges after he allegedly drove impaired and attempted to assault a police officer following an accident. Hopkinsville police responded to a collision at Pembroke Road and Bill Bryan Boulevard just before 3 p.m. and an arrest citation says 44-year old Gregory Thomason of Pegram, Tennessee smelled of alcohol and there was an odor of alcohol coming from his vehicle.
