Blacksburg, VA

Fralin Biomedical Research Institute expands Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship program

More than 30 undergraduate and high school students worked behind the curtain of biomedical research this summer at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC. For eight weeks or longer, students worked in labs alongside world-class researchers, learning to use scientific instruments and advanced technology. They developed and completed research projects and presented their findings at two symposia.
Noise amplification alert: Gobblerfest

On Friday, Sept. 2 ,from 4 - 7 p.m., the university and surrounding community may experience elevated levels of noise emanating from the Drillfield from Gobblerfest. Event set up will commence at 7 a.m.
Auditions for 'This Random World' by Steven Dietz

This is a play about missed connections. A seriocomic work, the play explores how timing and chance lead us to or away from one another. While the characters miss the connections between the parallel stories, the audience is “in the know” and are keenly aware of how the characters intersect in the parallel plot lines.
BLACKSBURG, VA

