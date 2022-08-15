ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albion, CA

August 20, 2022

Inland Heat | Ed Notes | Caspar Concert | Fire-Chief's Report | Team Nozall | JDSF Vision | Pink Ladies | Suspicious Fires | Tiny Homes | Violation Notice | Mendo Mill | Search & Rescue | Worst Story | Samson Sentenced | Chance Meeting | Yesterday's Catch | People's Park | Chickens Grace | Grotesque Shadows | Serious Question | Pigeon Girl | Hothouse Earth | Marilyn's Caddy | Rethink Racing | Debt Slaves | SF Horrors | Ethical Doctors | Bob & Joe | Rushdie Cause | Dog On | Candidates Climate | Land Backer | Marco Radio.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Fort Bragg Gun Death Is a Homicide, Says MCSO

Five days ago, an early morning shooting along Highway 20 resulted in the death of 52-year-old Fort Bragg man Daniel Martin Shealor. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Captain Van Patten confirmed that MCSO detectives are considering the death a homicide “because of a gunshot wound.”. On Friday,...
FORT BRAGG, CA
Friends Concerned After Lake County Woman Missing Nearly One Week

The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. Goldie Morse, 38, of Middletown, was reported as a missing person on August 17th, 2022. Morse was last seen near the Black Rock Golf Course on Cobb on August 13th, 2022. It was reported Morse did...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
MTC’s Production — The Moors

Actors: EMILIE — Pamela W. Allen, AGATHA— Jessica Carroll, MOOR HEN — Ricci Dedola, MASTIFF by Mark Friedrich, MARJORY — Laurel Livezey, HULDEY — Jasmine Norris. These times, wherein life itself seems fragile, Mendocino Theatre Company offers The Moors, a production that displays, in dark comedic fashion, the internal dialogue and the feelings that come with the current-day experience, pandemic isolation, end-of-the-world angst. The show’s program sets the time in the 1840-ish — it is more ISH than not. The setting is in England with a Question Mark — in today’s world, boundaries of land are hard to see and harder to hold, those of the psyche no less.
MENDOCINO, CA
Douglas Prado Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Highway 101 [Ukiah, CA]

70-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Motorcycle Accident near Talmage Road. Police responded to the scene just before 6:30 p.m., near Talmage Road on August 14th. Investigators say Prado was riding blue 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on the freeway. Meanwhile, a white 2013 Toyota Venza was merging onto the southbound on-ramp, from Talmage Road.
UKIAH, CA
Sam Miller
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive

A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Two Fires Flare-Up South of Clearlake—Possible Arson

Multiple resources are pouring into two suspected arson fires growing south of Clear Lake near Borax Lake. The two were first reported about 5:25 p.m. One fire is approximately one acre and the other is approximately two acres, according to emergency personnel with their eyes on the fire. The fires...
CLEARLAKE, CA
Half Pound of Meth Discovered During Vehicle Search at Arcata Motel; Redway Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Sales

On August 15th , 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) with the assistance of the Arcata Police Department (APD) made a traffic stop on a vehicle as it arrived at a motel in the 4900 block of Valley West Dr. in Arcata. The HCDTF had information that the occupants of the vehicle were transporting a large quantity of methamphetamine. Three people were detained without incident.
ARCATA, CA
Caltrans Lists Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, August 19 Through Thursday, August 25

The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Mendocino Railway sues City of Fort Bragg, Coastal Commission over permitting, preclearance requirements￼

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA, 8/17/22 — Mendocino Railway, the operator of the popular tourist attraction the Skunk Train, sued the California Coastal Commission and the city of Fort Bragg on Aug. 9 over the state and local governing bodies’ attempts to impose permitting and licensing requirements the rail company’s lawyers believe it should be exempt from due to “preemption rights” for federally-regulated railroads.
FORT BRAGG, CA
Female Whispering on 911, Male Urinating In Store – Ukiah Police Logs 08.11.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
Forecast of Thunderstorms Prompt Predictions of ‘Extreme Fire Behavior’ and Red Flag Warnings Throughout the Emerald Triangle

Thunderstorms predicted to rumble above northeastern Mendocino, eastern Humboldt, and throughout Trinity County have prompted a Red Flag Warning over the region. Dry vegetation on the ground, low relative humidity in the atmosphere, and the possibility of air-to-ground lightning strikes indicate the potential for extreme fire behavior that could occur between 11:00 a.m. tomorrow to 11:00 that night.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Truck Spins Out and Rolls Over South of Covelo

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a truck has rolled over near the intersection of State Route 162 and Fairbanks Lane landing on its roof in the roadway. The Incident Commander reported two patients have minor injuries and the vehicle came to rest in...
COVELO, CA

