Actors: EMILIE — Pamela W. Allen, AGATHA— Jessica Carroll, MOOR HEN — Ricci Dedola, MASTIFF by Mark Friedrich, MARJORY — Laurel Livezey, HULDEY — Jasmine Norris. These times, wherein life itself seems fragile, Mendocino Theatre Company offers The Moors, a production that displays, in dark comedic fashion, the internal dialogue and the feelings that come with the current-day experience, pandemic isolation, end-of-the-world angst. The show’s program sets the time in the 1840-ish — it is more ISH than not. The setting is in England with a Question Mark — in today’s world, boundaries of land are hard to see and harder to hold, those of the psyche no less.

MENDOCINO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO