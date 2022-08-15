Read full article on original website
Related
theava.com
August 20, 2022
Inland Heat | Ed Notes | Caspar Concert | Fire-Chief's Report | Team Nozall | JDSF Vision | Pink Ladies | Suspicious Fires | Tiny Homes | Violation Notice | Mendo Mill | Search & Rescue | Worst Story | Samson Sentenced | Chance Meeting | Yesterday's Catch | People's Park | Chickens Grace | Grotesque Shadows | Serious Question | Pigeon Girl | Hothouse Earth | Marilyn's Caddy | Rethink Racing | Debt Slaves | SF Horrors | Ethical Doctors | Bob & Joe | Rushdie Cause | Dog On | Candidates Climate | Land Backer | Marco Radio.
mendofever.com
Fort Bragg Gun Death Is a Homicide, Says MCSO
Five days ago, an early morning shooting along Highway 20 resulted in the death of 52-year-old Fort Bragg man Daniel Martin Shealor. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Captain Van Patten confirmed that MCSO detectives are considering the death a homicide “because of a gunshot wound.”. On Friday,...
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County prosecutors drop all charges against man disfigured in arrest by UPD￼
UKIAH, 8/19/22 — Mendocino County prosecutors dropped all charges against a man who was permanently disfigured by officers of the Ukiah Police Department (UPD) during a violent arrest last spring. Arturo Valdes was suspected of misdemeanor DUI, but he suffered visible facial fractures during his arrest in the front yard of his Ukiah home.
mendofever.com
Friends Concerned After Lake County Woman Missing Nearly One Week
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. Goldie Morse, 38, of Middletown, was reported as a missing person on August 17th, 2022. Morse was last seen near the Black Rock Golf Course on Cobb on August 13th, 2022. It was reported Morse did...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mendofever.com
Last Member of the Covelo Six Sentenced to 31 Years to Life in State Prison for ‘Heinous and Pure Evil’ Crimes
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. Defendant Samson Musselini Little Bear Joaquin, age 25 years, formerly of Covelo, was sentenced in the Mendocino County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon to 31 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
theava.com
MTC’s Production — The Moors
Actors: EMILIE — Pamela W. Allen, AGATHA— Jessica Carroll, MOOR HEN — Ricci Dedola, MASTIFF by Mark Friedrich, MARJORY — Laurel Livezey, HULDEY — Jasmine Norris. These times, wherein life itself seems fragile, Mendocino Theatre Company offers The Moors, a production that displays, in dark comedic fashion, the internal dialogue and the feelings that come with the current-day experience, pandemic isolation, end-of-the-world angst. The show’s program sets the time in the 1840-ish — it is more ISH than not. The setting is in England with a Question Mark — in today’s world, boundaries of land are hard to see and harder to hold, those of the psyche no less.
mendofever.com
Two Days Before Allegedly Causing the Death of an Infant, Edward Steele was Released Early from a Jail Stint to Attend Rehab
32-year-old Edward “Two Feathers” Steele sits in the Mendocino County Jail accused of abandoning two children alongside a Ukiah railroad, simply setting them down on the ground radiating heat from the blazing sun. The one-year-old would die that day, August 3, 2022. The two-year-old would be hospitalized. Court...
L.A. Weekly
Douglas Prado Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Highway 101 [Ukiah, CA]
70-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Motorcycle Accident near Talmage Road. Police responded to the scene just before 6:30 p.m., near Talmage Road on August 14th. Investigators say Prado was riding blue 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on the freeway. Meanwhile, a white 2013 Toyota Venza was merging onto the southbound on-ramp, from Talmage Road.
RELATED PEOPLE
marinmagazine.com
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
mendofever.com
Two Fires Flare-Up South of Clearlake—Possible Arson
Multiple resources are pouring into two suspected arson fires growing south of Clear Lake near Borax Lake. The two were first reported about 5:25 p.m. One fire is approximately one acre and the other is approximately two acres, according to emergency personnel with their eyes on the fire. The fires...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5:56 p.m.] Fire Burning at the North End of Clear Lake
About 4:15 p.m., a fire broke out in Lake County at the north end of Clear Lake west of Nice along Hwy 29 near Hill Road. The Hill Fire as it is now being called is about four acres and spreading westward at a moderate rate of speed. No structures...
mendofever.com
Wrong-Way Driver Collides with Harley Motorcycle in Ukiah Killing 70-Year-Old Willits Man
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 1825 hours, the driver of a white SUV was attempting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lostcoastoutpost.com
Half Pound of Meth Discovered During Vehicle Search at Arcata Motel; Redway Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Sales
On August 15th , 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) with the assistance of the Arcata Police Department (APD) made a traffic stop on a vehicle as it arrived at a motel in the 4900 block of Valley West Dr. in Arcata. The HCDTF had information that the occupants of the vehicle were transporting a large quantity of methamphetamine. Three people were detained without incident.
kymkemp.com
Caltrans Lists Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, August 19 Through Thursday, August 25
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
mendofever.com
Two with Major Injuries, One Accused of DUI After Yesterday’s Head-On Collision Near Leggett
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol, Garberville Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 12, 2022, at approximately 7:11 PM, a gold Toyota Tundra driven by...
marinelink.com
Moose Boats Delivers Vessel for California Department of Fish and Wildlife
San Francisco Bay Area boatbuilder Moose Boats said it has recently delivered an M1 – 46 to the State of California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. The vessel is to be named, Chinook and will be based out of Fort Bragg, Calif. to serve as an offshore patrol boat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino Railway sues City of Fort Bragg, Coastal Commission over permitting, preclearance requirements￼
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA, 8/17/22 — Mendocino Railway, the operator of the popular tourist attraction the Skunk Train, sued the California Coastal Commission and the city of Fort Bragg on Aug. 9 over the state and local governing bodies’ attempts to impose permitting and licensing requirements the rail company’s lawyers believe it should be exempt from due to “preemption rights” for federally-regulated railroads.
mendofever.com
Female Whispering on 911, Male Urinating In Store – Ukiah Police Logs 08.11.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Forecast of Thunderstorms Prompt Predictions of ‘Extreme Fire Behavior’ and Red Flag Warnings Throughout the Emerald Triangle
Thunderstorms predicted to rumble above northeastern Mendocino, eastern Humboldt, and throughout Trinity County have prompted a Red Flag Warning over the region. Dry vegetation on the ground, low relative humidity in the atmosphere, and the possibility of air-to-ground lightning strikes indicate the potential for extreme fire behavior that could occur between 11:00 a.m. tomorrow to 11:00 that night.
mendofever.com
Truck Spins Out and Rolls Over South of Covelo
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a truck has rolled over near the intersection of State Route 162 and Fairbanks Lane landing on its roof in the roadway. The Incident Commander reported two patients have minor injuries and the vehicle came to rest in...
Comments / 0