Read full article on original website
Related
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Cortez: Bravo, Region One school districts; you proved the education commissioner wrong
EDINBURG, TEXAS – A Rio Grande Guardian International News Service source said he heard Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath speak at a retreat on South Padre Island about Region One Education Service Center dropping from No. 1 to No. 20 for mathematics. Calls to Morath’s press office to...
mcallenisd.org
McAllen ISD earns highest grade in state accountability ratings for 3rd time
It’s official. McAllen ISD has earned an “A” from the state of Texas!. This is the third time the state has issued ratings that McAllen ISD earned the “A” rating. The district also earned an “A” in 2018 and 2019. The Texas Education Agency did not issue ratings in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
megadoctornews.com
Taking the Paths to Healthcare Careers
McALLEN, Texas – La Joya High School senior Yeslem Arredondo earned a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certificate from South Texas College this summer. Arredondo was one of nine Academy of Health Science Professions students who took part in the Pathways Aligned to Health Science (PATHS) Project’s CNA Certification Cohort, a five-week intensive summer program in partnership with STC, Region One Education Service Center, Doctors Hospital at Renaissance (DHR) and Rio Grande Valley College.
KRGV
Edinburg CISD reports spike in enrollment numbers
Edinburg is the fastest growing city in the Rio Grande Valley, and now there is also an increase in enrollment numbers for the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. Student enrollment is up by three thousand students compared to the start of the previous school year. The first day of class...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRGV
5 On Your Side: Edinburg CISD parents express frustration at lack of bus route in their neighborhood
Parents are expressing concern and frustration as they say their children are forced to walk to school as the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District does not have a school bus assigned to their neighborhood. For kids living on Visha Street and starting pre-school and kindergarten at Carmen Avila Elementary School,...
BISD to host job fair
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Independent School District will be hosting a job fair. According to BISD Facebook page, the school district is seeking individuals working in the field of teaching, instructional assistants, maintenance department, transportation department, police and security services, and custodians. The job fair will be taking place from 3 p.m. to 6 […]
LIST: Valley cities offering sandbags ahead of weekend rain
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley cities announced they will be offering sandbags as the potential of weekend rain increases. The following cities have announced they will provide sandbags: Brownsville: Cameron County will distribute sandbags from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20 at Monte Bella Park and the Event Center. […]
KRGV
LIST: Rio Grande Valley cities distributing sandbags
With the potential for rain in the Rio Grande Valley increasing as a tropical storm warning goes into effect for Willacy and Cameron counties, several cities announced they are distributing sandbags to residents. CAMERON COUNTY. WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 7 a.m. through noon. WHERE:. • Commissioner Precinct 1...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cameron County: Fully vaccinated adult dies of COVID-19
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public health reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths today. Of the dead, one individual was fully vaccinated. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,283. The county also received an additional 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the 200 new cases, 69 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. […]
KRGV
Sandbag distribution underway in Edinburg
The city of Edinburg will distribute sandbags to residents and businesses on Friday. The distribution will take place at the Edinburg Service Center located at 1201 North Doolittle Road from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. The distribution will continue Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at the same location from 9 a.m....
Palmview student accused of bringing toy gun to campus
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Joya Independent School District issued a statement after a social media post showed students allegedly driving onto campus with a weapon on Tuesday. In an email sent to parents of students at Palmview High School, the district stated that they were advised of a social media post showing […]
Operation Stone Garden: Cameron County law enforcement joins border security efforts
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney, and Border Patrol came together for a press conference regarding the border security program, Operation Stone Garden. Officials said more help is needed along the Rio Grande in Cameron County and announced changes to the program. “When decisions are made in DC to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
progresstimes.net
Events Calendar
August 21– The Derek Matlock Baseball Academy is holding two Prospect Camps for ages 14 and up. Both run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be at held at 905 N. Sugar Rd., Edinburg. Visit camps.jumpforward.com/UTRGVCamps/ to sign up. August 23 –A Lunch & Learn workshop in...
Border’s bad rap, strict development rules discourage builders and buyers, Realtor says
A woman from the Rio Grande Valley has been selected to the National Association of Realtors 2023 National Academy of Leadership Class, which starts Sept. 1. She and a local developer say that neither the border wall nor perception of the border are helping the South Texas market and they hope to change that.
kurv.com
Rivera Signs 2-Year Contract To Remain Interim Mercedes Schools Superintendent
The interim superintendent of the Mercedes school district will remain the interim superintendent for the next two years. The McAllen Monitor reports Mercedes school trustees have agreed on a 2-year contract that keeps Dr. Richard Rivera on as the interim superintendent. The school district is prohibited from naming a permanent chief until current superintendent Carolyn Mendiola, who remains on suspension, is no longer in the position.
Vicente Gonzalez and wife defied property tax law for eight years by claiming two homestead exemptions
AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, and his wife ran afoul of property tax law for at least eight years as each claimed homestead exemptions on properties they separately owned. They fixed the issue last year, when his wife, Lorena Saenz Gonzalez, removed the homestead exemption on her property. But from 2014 to […]
Shots fired on first day at Texas high school
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral)- The Brownsville Independent School District said at around 9 a.m. Police and Security Services Department responded to a call for assistance from Porter ECHS Administration regarding suspicious activity. According to BISD Police and Security Services responded to the area to assist as a vehicle attempted to flee recklessly while students and staff […]
progresstimes.net
Coming Attractions
The next Edinburg Summer Nights Concert will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at 201 N. 7th Ave. Parking can be found at City Hall, 415 W. University Dr. Vendors are invited to participate, including artist, craft, beverage and food vendors. Interested persons should review details and sign up at edinburgarts.com/vendors.
San Benito PD: Student threatens shooting via Instagram
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito PD responded to a threat of a possible shooting at a middle school. According to a news release from the San Benito Police Department, the incident occurred at 8:58 a.m. on Thursday Aug. 18 at Berta Cabaza Middle School. San Benito CISD officers informed San Benito police about […]
McAllen PD increase enforcement for Labor Day weekend
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In an effort to promote safe driving, the McAllen Police Department and Texas Department of Transportation, will participate in the Impaired Driving Mobilization Labor Day campaign. From Friday to Sept. 5, the McAllen Police Department will be increasing enforcement by looking for intoxicated drivers on roadways as well as other traffic […]
Comments / 0