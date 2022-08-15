ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

mcallenisd.org

McAllen ISD earns highest grade in state accountability ratings for 3rd time

It’s official. McAllen ISD has earned an “A” from the state of Texas!. This is the third time the state has issued ratings that McAllen ISD earned the “A” rating. The district also earned an “A” in 2018 and 2019. The Texas Education Agency did not issue ratings in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MCALLEN, TX
megadoctornews.com

Taking the Paths to Healthcare Careers

McALLEN, Texas – La Joya High School senior Yeslem Arredondo earned a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certificate from South Texas College this summer. Arredondo was one of nine Academy of Health Science Professions students who took part in the Pathways Aligned to Health Science (PATHS) Project’s CNA Certification Cohort, a five-week intensive summer program in partnership with STC, Region One Education Service Center, Doctors Hospital at Renaissance (DHR) and Rio Grande Valley College.
LA JOYA, TX
KRGV

Edinburg CISD reports spike in enrollment numbers

Edinburg is the fastest growing city in the Rio Grande Valley, and now there is also an increase in enrollment numbers for the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. Student enrollment is up by three thousand students compared to the start of the previous school year. The first day of class...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

BISD to host job fair

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Independent School District will be hosting a job fair. According to BISD Facebook page, the school district is seeking individuals working in the field of teaching, instructional assistants, maintenance department, transportation department, police and security services, and custodians. The job fair will be taking place from 3 p.m. to 6 […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

LIST: Valley cities offering sandbags ahead of weekend rain

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley cities announced they will be offering sandbags as the potential of weekend rain increases. The following cities have announced they will provide sandbags: Brownsville: Cameron County will distribute sandbags from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20 at Monte Bella Park and the Event Center. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

LIST: Rio Grande Valley cities distributing sandbags

With the potential for rain in the Rio Grande Valley increasing as a tropical storm warning goes into effect for Willacy and Cameron counties, several cities announced they are distributing sandbags to residents. CAMERON COUNTY. WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 7 a.m. through noon. WHERE:. • Commissioner Precinct 1...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County: Fully vaccinated adult dies of COVID-19

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public health reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths today. Of the dead, one individual was fully vaccinated. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,283. The county also received an additional 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the 200 new cases, 69 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Sandbag distribution underway in Edinburg

The city of Edinburg will distribute sandbags to residents and businesses on Friday. The distribution will take place at the Edinburg Service Center located at 1201 North Doolittle Road from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. The distribution will continue Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at the same location from 9 a.m....
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Palmview student accused of bringing toy gun to campus

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Joya Independent School District issued a statement after a social media post showed students allegedly driving onto campus with a weapon on Tuesday. In an email sent to parents of students at Palmview High School, the district stated that they were advised of a social media post showing […]
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

Operation Stone Garden: Cameron County law enforcement joins border security efforts

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney, and Border Patrol came together for a press conference regarding the border security program, Operation Stone Garden. Officials said more help is needed along the Rio Grande in Cameron County and announced changes to the program. “When decisions are made in DC to […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Education
progresstimes.net

Events Calendar

August 21– The Derek Matlock Baseball Academy is holding two Prospect Camps for ages 14 and up. Both run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be at held at 905 N. Sugar Rd., Edinburg. Visit camps.jumpforward.com/UTRGVCamps/ to sign up. August 23 –A Lunch & Learn workshop in...
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Rivera Signs 2-Year Contract To Remain Interim Mercedes Schools Superintendent

The interim superintendent of the Mercedes school district will remain the interim superintendent for the next two years. The McAllen Monitor reports Mercedes school trustees have agreed on a 2-year contract that keeps Dr. Richard Rivera on as the interim superintendent. The school district is prohibited from naming a permanent chief until current superintendent Carolyn Mendiola, who remains on suspension, is no longer in the position.
MCALLEN, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Shots fired on first day at Texas high school

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral)- The Brownsville Independent School District said at around 9 a.m. Police and Security Services Department responded to a call for assistance from Porter ECHS Administration regarding suspicious activity. According to BISD Police and Security Services responded to the area to assist as a vehicle attempted to flee recklessly while students and staff […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
progresstimes.net

Coming Attractions

The next Edinburg Summer Nights Concert will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at 201 N. 7th Ave. Parking can be found at City Hall, 415 W. University Dr. Vendors are invited to participate, including artist, craft, beverage and food vendors. Interested persons should review details and sign up at edinburgarts.com/vendors.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito PD: Student threatens shooting via Instagram

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito PD responded to a threat of a possible shooting at a middle school. According to a news release from the San Benito Police Department, the incident occurred at 8:58 a.m. on Thursday Aug. 18 at Berta Cabaza Middle School. San Benito CISD officers informed San Benito police about […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD increase enforcement for Labor Day weekend

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In an effort to promote safe driving, the McAllen Police Department and Texas Department of Transportation, will participate in the Impaired Driving Mobilization Labor Day campaign. From Friday to Sept. 5, the McAllen Police Department will be increasing enforcement by looking for intoxicated drivers on roadways as well as other traffic […]
MCALLEN, TX

