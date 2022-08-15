ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

KRGV

City of Palmview distributing free sandbags to residents

The city of Palmview is distributing free sandbags to residents on Friday. The distribution will take place at Old Gregg's Parking Lot located at 434 W. Palma Vista Dr. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Residents must show proof of ID. Residences will be limited to four sandbags, while commercial...
PALMVIEW, TX
KRGV

Sandbag distribution underway in Edinburg

The city of Edinburg will distribute sandbags to residents and businesses on Friday. The distribution will take place at the Edinburg Service Center located at 1201 North Doolittle Road from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. The distribution will continue Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at the same location from 9 a.m....
EDINBURG, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Cities of Brownsville, Harlingen, provide sandbags

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – In anticipation of Tropical Cyclone 4, the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen are distributing sandbags today. The cyclone is expected to reach the coast of eastern Tamaulipas by late Saturday afternoon. In Brownsville, sandbags can be picked up from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

LIST: Valley cities offering sandbags ahead of weekend rain

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley cities announced they will be offering sandbags as the potential of weekend rain increases. The following cities have announced they will provide sandbags: Brownsville: Cameron County will distribute sandbags from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20 at Monte Bella Park and the Event Center. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

LIST: Rio Grande Valley cities distributing sandbags

With the potential for rain in the Rio Grande Valley increasing as a tropical storm warning goes into effect for Willacy and Cameron counties, several cities announced they are distributing sandbags to residents. CAMERON COUNTY. WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 7 a.m. through noon. WHERE:. • Commissioner Precinct 1...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Operation Stone Garden: Cameron County law enforcement joins border security efforts

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney, and Border Patrol came together for a press conference regarding the border security program, Operation Stone Garden. Officials said more help is needed along the Rio Grande in Cameron County and announced changes to the program. “When decisions are made in DC to […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Guerra: Port of Brownsville plans to take on other major initiatives

Over the last decade, the Brownsville Navigation District has made significant investments to maintain the Port of Brownsville’s standing as the global gateway for South Texas and Northern Mexico. We remain open for business moving the commodities our communities need. The Port of Brownsville stands a cut above the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

TPWD And Hidalgo Expand Fishing Opportunities

The City of Hidalgo, using grant funding provided through a partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, has completed a series of projects to improve fish habitat and fishing access at Old Hidalgo Pumphouse Channel. The site is directly adjacent to the Old Hidalgo Pumphouse Museum and World Birding Center.
HIDALGO, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Pet of the Week: Doodiggity

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:. Doodiggity. Doodiggity is a two-week-old male kitten. He has...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

‘We are ready:’ McAllen ISD discusses school safety with parents

With the new school approaching for several local school districts, the McAllen Independent School District met with parents to discuss school safety. The district has 62 officers across its 32 campuses. "With 100 percent certainty I can say, 'Yes, God forbid, but we are ready," district police Chief Joey Silva...
MCALLEN, TX
utrgvrider.com

Former Edinburg mayor’s trial begins

Former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina’s trial on charges of voter fraud during the 2017 municipal election began Tuesday with his defense’s opening statement in Hidalgo County’s 92nd District Court. The defense argued that, due to a change in voting laws in 2021, Molina was justified in his...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County: Fully vaccinated adult dies of COVID-19

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public health reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths today. Of the dead, one individual was fully vaccinated. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,283. The county also received an additional 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the 200 new cases, 69 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville fire fighters working on warehouse fire

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Fire Department is at the scene of a warehouse fire near Padre Island Highway and Cheer Street. The warehouse is said to contain palettes and hand sanitizers. According to Brownsville PD spokesperson Martin Sandoval, the fire extended to the grass nearby the building. No injuries have been reported, police said. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Traffic shift and permanent ramp closure in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Starting tonight, a traffic shift and a permanent ramp closure will take place on eastbound Interstate 2 in McAllen. Eastbound traffic traveling on the outside lanes will transition to the inside lanes between 2nd Street and Jackson Avenue. Ramp closures will also take place between the two designated areas. According to […]
MCALLEN, TX

