CoinFund on the Lookout for Promising Web3 Companies After $300M Raise
This latest venture fund aims to invest in companies after the seed stage. Cryptocurrency investment firm CoinFund has raised $300 million for its latest fund: a venture capital-style vehicle that plans to focus on early-stage Web3-oriented startups. Though CoinFund has been investing in seed-stage Web3 startups since 2015, Managing Partner...
Robinhood Slashes Offer To Buy Crypto Exchange Ziglu by 60%
The offer this week tanked from $170 million to $72.5 million. Robinhood has slashed its offer to acquire London-based crypto exchange Ziglu. The acquisition price tag recently went from $170 million to $72.5 million — 60% less than the original price tag, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Celsius Gets Court Blessing to Sell Mined Bitcoin
“At bottom, this is a business judgment decision. It may be very wrong, but we will see,” Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn said at the second-day hearing. Cryptocurrency lender Celsius’ mining business has been a contentious issue during its bankruptcy proceedings, but the firm has received approval to mine and sell bitcoin to support operations.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old boss of Freeman Capital Management, more than quadrupled his money in a matter of weeks.
Fall Stimulus Checks: These States Are Giving Out Cash [Full List]
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been three rounds of stimulation checks, but many people urgently need another one. Even if inflation is still punishing consumers, states are rising to the challenge. However, not all states are able to meet the need for more money.
Alleged Crypto Ransomware Money Launderer Extradited to US
The Russian citizen was extradited from the Netherlands to face charges of laundering proceeds from crimes paid in crypto. A 29-year-old Russian citizen has been extradited from the Netherlands to the US to face money laundering charges involving tens of millions of dollars in crypto-ransomware proceeds. The US Department of...
NFTfi Partners With Safe To Create First NFT Rights Management Wallet
Wallet enables NFT owners to retain ownership while transferring assets for loan or rental purposes. The NFT lending protocol NFTfi and digital asset manager Safe, formerly Gnosis Safe, partnered to develop a new product for non-fungible token owners intended to provide added value to digital assets. Usually, an NFT owner’s...
A16z-backed Real Estate Firm to Dabble in Crypto: Report
Adam Neumann, the ex-WeWork founder, reportedly plans to set up a wallet that can store cryptocurrencies for new venture. Adam Neumann’s striking return to the real estate market has sparked controversy over whether the infamous WeWork founder deserves a second chance. But this time, his new billion-dollar venture Flow...
Monochrome After Spot in Crowded Australian Crypto ETF Market
The Australian securities regulator has paved the way for asset manager Monochrome to list its crypto ETFs, but there’s loads of competition. Bitcoin-focused asset management firm Monochrome wants to add more exchange-traded funds (ETFs) the already crowded list of Australian crypto spot vehicles. Monochrome said Tuesday its partner Vasco...
Coinbase Insider Traders Profit $1.5M Since 2018: Academic Study
University of Technology Sydney academics say they’ve proven multiple cases of insider trading around Coinbase listings yet to be prosecuted. US federal regulators last month charged a former Coinbase employee with insider trading. Now, academics have found more staff at the leading crypto exchange could be up to no good.
Q&A: CF Benchmarks CEO Says Institutions More Interested Than Ever in Crypto
Index provider seeking to fill product gaps in the market related to DeFi, DAOs and smart contract functionality. CF Benchmarks has been fielding more calls from traditional financial institutions during the crypto winter than the crypto index provider received during the bull market. Some fifteen months ago, much of CF’s...
Jump Crypto Partners With Solana To Build New Validator Software
Jump Crypto hopes to bring the second independent validator client to Solana’s network. Crypto investment firm Jump Crypto has joined forces with the Solana Foundation, the non-profit that helps maintain the integrity of the Solana blockchain, to create a new open source validator client. The software, which will be...
Vet Recruiter: Crypto and Wall Street ‘Don’t Speak the Same Language’
The last few months haven’t been kind to job seekers looking to move into crypto. Spates of layoffs — including blue-chip companies from Coinbase to BlockFi to Genesis — induced by the dual meltdown of Terra stablecoin UST and the digital assets lending market have become the norm. Would-be Web3 jumpers from cushy traditional finance seats have suddenly found fundamental stock valuations and grading mezzanine debt tranches far more interesting. And stable.
Meme Stocks Are Back — and They’ve Brought Dogecoin and Shiba Inu
Meme stocks are pumping and so are meme coins, echoing the headiest highs of last year. But what’s driving their sudden resurgence?. The frenzy around meme stocks is back, echoing the headiest highs of last year — and it’s spilling over into meme cryptocurrencies such as dogecoin and shiba inu.
Stocks rebound shows the devil in the retail: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug 19 (Reuters) - Retail investors are back. In fact, they never went away. The recent rebound on Wall Street has been partly credited to strong buying by traditionally small-time 'mom & pop' investors.
Crypto Traders Beware: IRS Gets Greenlight on Brokerage Inquiry
The IRS will soon have information on all US taxpayers that conducted $20,000 or more in trades on SFOX between 2016 and 2021. The IRS is hot on the trail of any deep-pocketed investors who dodged cryptocurrency taxes pertaining to brokerage transactions. A federal judge Tuesday authorized the IRS to...
CME Group To Offer Options on Ether Futures
CME Group continues to expand its range of crypto derivatives, revealing Thursday that it is slated to launch options on ether futures on Sept. 12. The derivatives marketplace currently offers bitcoin options, as well as micro-sized bitcoin and ether options. It began offering bitcoin futures in 2017 and went on to add ether futures in February 2021.
Bitcoin Price ‘Biased to the Topside’ as it Skims $24K, Analyst Says
The price of bitcoin reflects similar bets made by equity investors on waning inflation, following favorable consumer index data last week. The price of bitcoin briefly touched a two-month high on Sunday amid a broader market recovery in US equities last week, mainly impacted by the Federal Reserve’s tempered raising of interest rates and favorable key inflation data.
Ethereum Fork May Be Doomed To ‘Fail,’ but Chandler Guo Is All In. Again.
Leaving miners behind is “irresponsible” at best, says ex-miner Chandler Guo. Chandler Guo knows Ethereum better than most. Born in rural China, home to blue-collar trades and untold acres of farmland, Guo has cultivated a notable crypto following from his humble roots in a province known for coal mining. The high school graduate — he never went to college — has been an early ether miner. He’s helped initial coin offerings (ICOs) get off the ground, and he’s backed a slew of startups that went on to alter corners of crypto itself.
