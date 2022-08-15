ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, August 18-24

For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment from Aug. 18-24, find our comprehensive listing here. He was the emerging Hawaiian leader who coined the phrase “Aloha ʻĀina” and opened a door to connect with native history and culture at a time when Hawaiʻi land abuses were occurring in many ways.
KITV.com

Danielle Tucker joins Good Morning Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Allen Media Broadcasting announces the addition of veteran broadcaster Danielle Tucker to the Good Morning Hawai'i team. The long-time radio personality brings 22 years of experience as the most trusted voice of traffic in the islands.
HAWAII STATE
honolulumagazine.com

Favorite Dishes at 6 ‘Ono Dive Bars in Honolulu

Call them dive bars, local bars, karaoke bars. However you want to name them, Hawai‘i’s dive bars have better food than anywhere else. Forget stale chips or sad bowls of nuts—here, we eat kalbi or fried chicken skins or lup cheong and cured duck clay pot rice alongside our shots of Jack Daniels. We see you Arnold’s, Suzie Wong’s, Smith’s Union and love you, too. But these are the unpretentious bars we go to when we want to feed our stomachs as well as souls—places that tell us to come as we are, however messy and hungry.
HONOLULU, HI
yourmileagemayvary.net

3rd Iconic Hawaiian Tourist Attraction Has Closed Due To Safety Issues

Hawaii is falling apart, y’all. Last September, the Honolulu City Council voted to remove the 3,922-step Haiku Stairs. The site was already closed to the public because it was private property and deemed too dangerous. But people were still trespassing on the property to climb the stairs because of the photo/selfie appeal. The budget for their removal was approved in June, 2022.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

New tool provides wave flooding predictions for West Maui

A new interactive mapping tool provides predictions of coastal flooding in West Maui under various scenarios of sea-level rise and a range of wave events for community members, property owners, businesses, as well as state and county officials. The West Maui Wave-Driven Flooding With Sea Level Rise tool was created by researchers at the Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System (PacIOOS) based at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Billionaire sells 16,456-acre oceanfront Hawaii parcel to U.S. government

NAALEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- California billionaire real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer has sold one of the largest privately-owned parcels of land for sale in Hawaii to the federal government, KITV4 Island News has learned. The U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service paid $9.4 million for the massive 16,456-acre...
NAALEHU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Guide to Camping on O‘ahu

It’s not summer until you’ve slept outside, eaten a melty marshmallow off a stick, and woken up smelling like a campfire. So we’ve rounded up some key information and tips for camping on O‘ahu (which can be applied to other campsites in Hawai‘i, too). Note:...
HONOLULU, HI

