Call them dive bars, local bars, karaoke bars. However you want to name them, Hawai‘i’s dive bars have better food than anywhere else. Forget stale chips or sad bowls of nuts—here, we eat kalbi or fried chicken skins or lup cheong and cured duck clay pot rice alongside our shots of Jack Daniels. We see you Arnold’s, Suzie Wong’s, Smith’s Union and love you, too. But these are the unpretentious bars we go to when we want to feed our stomachs as well as souls—places that tell us to come as we are, however messy and hungry.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO