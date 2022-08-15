Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
You’ll have a good excuse for snapping photos of your food at this Hawaii udon spot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular Japanese udon spot in Hawaii is considered one of the most photogenic eateries in the U.S. and Canada. According to a recent Yelp ranking, Marugame Udon is the third most photo-worthy restaurants, according to a recent Yelp ranking. Known for its assortment of udon, the...
mauinow.com
Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, August 18-24
For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment from Aug. 18-24, find our comprehensive listing here. He was the emerging Hawaiian leader who coined the phrase “Aloha ʻĀina” and opened a door to connect with native history and culture at a time when Hawaiʻi land abuses were occurring in many ways.
hawaiinewsnow.com
It’s hard enough to hike Koko Crater stairs once. Imagine making 37 trips — in a row
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nicolas Escobar enjoys the great outdoors. When the 30-year-old isn’t working at Tikis Grill & Bar, chances are he’s putting his body to the test. “I love competition. I ran in college. I’ve always been inclined to get into it with other people,” he said....
KITV.com
Danielle Tucker joins Good Morning Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Allen Media Broadcasting announces the addition of veteran broadcaster Danielle Tucker to the Good Morning Hawai'i team. The long-time radio personality brings 22 years of experience as the most trusted voice of traffic in the islands.
‘Aloha Las Vegas’ returns to Hawaii with special treat
For this upcoming 52nd season, audiences will be treated to a lineup devoted exclusively to some of the most popular presentations throughout the decades -- it's a first for the theatre.
Coffee competition kicks off in Hawaii this weekend
The U.S. Coffee Championship returns this year to recapture the pre-pandemic momentum it once had, and to kick things off, Hawaii is at the top of the list to host the first rounds.
honolulumagazine.com
Favorite Dishes at 6 ‘Ono Dive Bars in Honolulu
Call them dive bars, local bars, karaoke bars. However you want to name them, Hawai‘i’s dive bars have better food than anywhere else. Forget stale chips or sad bowls of nuts—here, we eat kalbi or fried chicken skins or lup cheong and cured duck clay pot rice alongside our shots of Jack Daniels. We see you Arnold’s, Suzie Wong’s, Smith’s Union and love you, too. But these are the unpretentious bars we go to when we want to feed our stomachs as well as souls—places that tell us to come as we are, however messy and hungry.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tourist who vacationed in Hawaii says she got ripped off by an online travel company and she’s filing complaints. Laquana Sanders, of Katy, Texas, went on vacation with her family in Hawaii for the first time last month. After buying luau tickets from Hawaii Tour...
Person behind Manti Te’o catfishing scandal speaks out
Today, those who played a role in this story sat down for a tell-all in a 2-part documentary on Netflix that is now available to watch.
yourmileagemayvary.net
3rd Iconic Hawaiian Tourist Attraction Has Closed Due To Safety Issues
Hawaii is falling apart, y’all. Last September, the Honolulu City Council voted to remove the 3,922-step Haiku Stairs. The site was already closed to the public because it was private property and deemed too dangerous. But people were still trespassing on the property to climb the stairs because of the photo/selfie appeal. The budget for their removal was approved in June, 2022.
the university of hawai'i system
New tool provides wave flooding predictions for West Maui
A new interactive mapping tool provides predictions of coastal flooding in West Maui under various scenarios of sea-level rise and a range of wave events for community members, property owners, businesses, as well as state and county officials. The West Maui Wave-Driven Flooding With Sea Level Rise tool was created by researchers at the Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System (PacIOOS) based at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
Get ready to see these 3-wheeled ‘Fun Utility Vehicles’ on Oahu
The company says their vehicles are built for daily driving at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered options.
hawaiinewsnow.com
A trap on Maui intended for feral cats, mongoose turns up unexpected capture
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A live skunk was captured on Maui in the Kanahā Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary Monday morning. The DLNR said it was found in a trap initially set to catch feral cats and mongoose. Officials don’t know where the skunk came from, though in January last year,...
KITV.com
Billionaire sells 16,456-acre oceanfront Hawaii parcel to U.S. government
NAALEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- California billionaire real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer has sold one of the largest privately-owned parcels of land for sale in Hawaii to the federal government, KITV4 Island News has learned. The U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service paid $9.4 million for the massive 16,456-acre...
DLNR sets cameras, bait for reported Big Island wildcat
The Department of Land and Natural Resources continues to investigate a report of the mysterious feline spotted on Hawaii Island. This comes as another invasive species, a skunk, is found on Maui.
honolulumagazine.com
Guide to Camping on O‘ahu
It’s not summer until you’ve slept outside, eaten a melty marshmallow off a stick, and woken up smelling like a campfire. So we’ve rounded up some key information and tips for camping on O‘ahu (which can be applied to other campsites in Hawai‘i, too). Note:...
Mysterious wildcat sighting reported in Hawaii
A report of a large wildcat has some Hawaii Island residents on edge. What appears to be something the size of a large dog was reported by a Big Island man on the rural slopes of Mt. Hualalai above Kailua-Kona.
LIST: Top 5 chocolate haupia pie spots on Oahu
Chocolate haupia pie is a traditional Hawaiian dessert made of thickened coconut milk and chocolate. It's then layered into a pie crust and topped with whipped cream.
Hawaii reports 2,696 COVID cases, 13 new deaths
There are 1,886 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 338 on the Big Island, 116 on Kauai, four on Lanai, 311 on Maui, one on Molokai, and 40 diagnosed out of state.
BEAT OF HAWAII
If Hawaii Flight Delays/TSA Don’t Get You, Traffic + Parking Will
We are still in the midst of unprecedented Hawaii travel delays, and this weekend we found them to be both on the ground and in the air. If you were caught in any of these like we were, here’s your chance to vent. Start with Hawaii flight delays. At...
Comments / 0