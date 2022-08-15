Read full article on original website
Two arrested in Pocahontas Co. traffic stop
Pocahontas Co., IA – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release this morning for drug offenses and an open container. “On July 29th, 2022, at 12:47 a.m. the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a Silver Chevrolet Impala parked at the Swan Lake entrance. As a result, Andrea Wempe of Breda, IA and Bruce Christensen II of Laurens, IA were arrested and both charged with Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense – Aggravated Misdemeanors, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Simple Misdemeanor. Bruce Christensen II was also cited for having an Open Container – Simple Misdemeanor. Both individuals were transported to the Pocahontas County Jail to await their initial appearance before a judge.
Man Further Charged in Stolen ATV Arrest in Pocahontas County
A Kansas man has been further charged by Pocahontas County authorities in connection to a stolen ATV. Back on July 10th, the Pocahontas County Sheriff's office received a report of a suspicious man who was operating an ATV in Palmer. The man was reportedly having mental health issues and possibly needed help. Upon location of the man by law enforcement, he had no form of identification, but did provide a name and date of birth. The man reported he was from Wichita, Kansas. A check was done on his ID information, but it was unconfirmed.
‘Homemade explosive device’ found at Iowa mobile home park
The Story County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from a Story City mobile home park after a homemade explosive device was found there Thursday morning.
Carroll Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Over $3,000 From Employer
A Carroll man accused of stealing more than $3,000 from his employer over the course of two months filed a guilty plea in Carroll County District Court last week. Thirty-three-year-old Cody Jonathan Wolfe was initially charged with second-degree theft and Iowa Lottery fraud, both class D felonies, after a Carroll Police Department investigation determined Wolfe had voided transactions between Feb. 1 and April 21 and pocketed customers’ payments. Authorities say he stole nearly $3,500 over the time he was employed at Sparky’s One Stop in the 1500 block of Plaza Drive. Wolfe was also seen on video surveillance stealing multiple lottery tickets during his shift. In accordance with a plea agreement reached with prosecutors, he pled guilty to the single theft charge and is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 22. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines. The remaining charges would be dismissed after sentencing.
Sheriff: Iowa woman died due to multiple dog bites; Dogs euthanized
CLAY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa woman has died due to multiple dog bite injuries from her own Great Danes on Monday, authorities said. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a 911 call around 1:50 p.m. on Monday from a person believing he had come across a motorcycle incident on 200th Avenue south of Rossie, Iowa.
Weekend Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Algona Woman
–An Algona woman was taken into custody following a traffic stop near Swea City Saturday night. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s office, Deputies conducted the stop around 9:45 PM near Swea City. After conducting a brief investigation, they learned that the driver had warrants out for her arrest, and took 41-year-old Tamara Mae Sherman into custody.
Jefferson Police Report August 16, 2022
4:33am: Officers were requested back at ER to assist staff with an Unruly Patient. 12:31pm: Caleb Lentz spoke with an officer about a Civil Property Issue occurring in Jefferson. 1:12pm: Donna Helms reported a Lost/Stolen wallet. 1:40pm: An officer investigated a Two Vehicle Accident near Elm and Lincoln Way Streets....
Orange City Woman In Jail On Felony Drug Charges After Sheldon PD Finds Her In Possession Of Meth
Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City woman is behind bars in Primghar after she was arrested in Sheldon on Saturday. According to information filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court, 24-year-old Breanna TenClay of Orange City was arrested by the Sheldon Police Department at the west Casey’s Convenience Store in the 1:00 p.m. hour that day.
Marcus Iowa man arrested after pursuit in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Marcus, Iowa man has been arrested and charged after eluding police early Tuesday morning in Sioux City. According to court documents, on August 16th, just after 1:00 a.m., 35-year-old Maurice Leflore, of Marcus, was operating a Sonata in the 1000 block of 18th Street. An officer in a marked vehicle with lights and sirens activated attempted to stop him due to a felony weapons violation warrant out of the state of Illinois. Police say Leflore began to elude officers by increasing his speed, violating all traffic control devices, and eventually turning his lights off while traveling north on Jones Street. He reached speeds in access of 55 mph while in a 25 mph zone. Leflore fled on foot and was apprehended approximately two blocks away.
Multiple Dogs Euthanized After Causing Rossie Woman’s Death
Rossie, IA (KICD)– A Rossie woman has died after being involved in an incident involving a group of dogs. The Clay County Communications Center originally received a 911 call Monday afternoon from a person believing he had come across a motorcycle crash in the 4500 mile of 200th Avenue.
Carroll Woman Pleads Guilty To Lottery Theft
A Carroll woman accused of Iowa lottery theft has filed her guilty plea in Carroll County District Court. Sixty-one-year-old Patricia Mae Trice submitted her guilty plea last week to the class D felony count after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. The charge stems from an investigation into reported thefts from the Kimmes Country Store on U.S. Highway 30 between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11 while Trice was employed there. Authorities say Trice stole tickets and redeemed the winnings, depriving her employer of the funds. Trice faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Carroll County courthouse.
Mallard Traffic Stop Leads To Warrant Arrest For Spencer Man
Mallard, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is facing a number of charges from warrants following a traffic stop in Palo Alto County earlier this month. It all happened in Mallard in the early morning hours of August 5th when 47-year-old Robert Ryker was originally charged wtih failing to have a valid driver’s license, not having insurance and fraudulent use of plates.
Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa
ROSSIE, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa woman who was found in a ditch died after being attacked by her five Great Danes, authorities said Wednesday. A man found the woman in a rural area of Clay County on Monday but couldn’t get close to her because of several large dogs, according to KTIV-TV. The Clay […]
Teen Driver Injured in Sac County Rollover ; Drug-Related Search Warrant Executed
A teenage girl was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident in Sac County last week. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened this past Tuesday, August 9th around 8:20am just east of Lake View. 17-year-old Ashlyn Arbegast of rural Lake View was traveling south on Otter Avenue in a 1997 Ford Explorer when she lost control. The vehicle entered the east ditch, slid sideways, and rolled at least twice before coming to rest on the driver's side.
Two from rural Paullina jailed for theft
PAULLINA—Two rural Paullina residents were arrested about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, on charges of fourth-degree theft. The arrest of 45-year-old David Joseph Case and 32-year-old Margaret Mae Jakobson stemmed from the investigation of the report of several unauthorized fuel purchases on a rural Marcus man’s account using a card taken during a burglary earlier this year, according to the Paullina Police Department.
Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers
A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Former Fort Dodge Shopping Center Is Sold
(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) A staple of downtown Fort Dodge for decades has been sold to an out of state company. to Jamerson Group Corp based out of Conyers, Georgia, that’s according to details available through the Webster County Assessor’s office. Selling far under a third of its current assessed value of nearly $750,000.00.
Concrete Structures Erected at Landus Site in Jefferson
More progress is being made at the Landus Cooperative site in Jefferson. Jefferson Location Lead Brian Hill told the Greene County Development Corporation Board earlier this month that the 150-foot concrete structures have been erected and there’s still a lot of electrical components that need to be installed inside. He said crews will also have the four smaller steel bins to be done. Hill talked about how diligently the contractor worked to get the larger structures done.
Contract Approved For Downtown Traffic Signal Upgrade Project
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council earlier this week gave approval to move forward with a contract that will lead to the upgrade of the traffic signal system through the Downtown Commercial District. Public Works Director Mark White told the council the current system is essentially beyond repair...
Northwest Iowa Family Looking For Answers After Woman Disapears From Southern U.S. Airport
Milford, IA (KICD)– A Northwest Iowa family is looking for answers two weeks after a Milford woman reportedly disappeared in the Southern United States. Information obtained by KTIV in Sioux City and shared with KICD News says reports Mariam “Star” Lint was last seen at Orlando International Airport with a valid ticket to Louisville, but police in Kentucky she never got off the plane on August 5th.
