SupportYourApp CEO Daria on Startups, Tech Businesses, and #Noonies 2022 Nomination
CONTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR — CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE: https://www.noonies.tech/2022/internet-heroes/2022-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-customer-experience. CONTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR — CUSTOMER SUCCESS: https://www.noonies.tech/2022/internet-heroes/2022-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-customer-success. Learn more about my journey in the tech industry via the interview below. 1. What do you currently do and what’s your favorite part about it?. As a CEO, my main...
Interview: Growing an Amazon Seller Brand Takes More than Hard Work & an Idea
Interview with AMZSCALE founder on what it takes to win in online retail as an Amazon seller. Amazon is just a fact of life for most of us. Avoiding it takes conscious effort in the US, and the e-commerce platform grew 38% in 2020 and 19% in 2021, according to Statista.
MassCrypto Founder Alyze Sam Believes in a Correctly Operating DAO
I’m Alyze Sam, and I’m a Founder at; Tech & Authors, The Onion Club, and MassCrypto.io. First, I’d like to express my utmost gratitude to the staff, and all other beautiful humans of HackerNoon, for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award! OMG- thank you so much!
