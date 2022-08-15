‘We cannot become indifferent:’ Bath Beach mourns the loss of Dereck Chen after 19-year-old shot in parking lot

Read full article on original website
Mother robbed at gunpoint in front of 6-year-old daughter in the Bronx
The NYPD is searching for a suspect who robbed a woman at gunpoint in front of her daughter in the Bronx earlier this week, authorities said.
Long Island family speaks out after mom, daughter shot in 2 separate incidents
A family in Hempstead, Long Island is speaking out after narrowly escaping tragedy from gun violence twice in six months.
CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Lodi Woman Comes Home Early, Tangles With BF's Sidepiece
Someone came home earlier than expected, leading to a confrontation between two women in a Lodi apartment, authorities said. The tenant found her boyfriend with a bedmate at Charles Street and Harrison Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, responders said. They got into it, leaving the tenant with a slight...
Bronx woman arrested after escaping from handcuffs at police precinct: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A woman was arrested again after she slipped out of her handcuffs and escaped from a Bronx precinct Wednesday, prompting a search, officials said. Christina Evans, 33, was initially arrested for allegedly violating an order of protection and taken to the 44th Precinct on East 169th Street before she escaped at […]
Mother robbed at gunpoint in front of her child in Bronx
Surveillance video shows the moment the suspect got out of a white vehicle and headed to the victim's car.
Police: Man shot in Dyker Heights over $30K debt
Police are trying to track down a man who they say shot at another man in Dyker Heights Monday.
Two Men Robbed a Man at Gunpoint – Bay Ridge
Very sad….last night around 2:00 am, a man was robbed on 4th Avenue and 95th Street in Bay Ridge at gunpoint.
Trial set in October for alleged suspect in 87-year-old grandmother's shove death
Lauren Pazienza, 26, of Port Jefferson, turned herself in at the 10th Precinct and was charged with manslaughter.
Brooklyn man busted months after dragging officer during LI traffic stop: police
A 40-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested after he dragged a police officer while fleeing a traffic stop on Nassau County last December, police said Wednesday.
Bystanders In Shock As Woman Jumps In Front Of PATH Train: Witnesses
A woman jumped in front of a PATH train in Hoboken, briefly halting rail service and leaving bystanders in shock on Thursday, Aug. 18, witnesses said. Port Authority police, along with Hoboken fire and EMS, responded to the Hoboken station around 8:50 a.m., PAPD spokesman Rudy King said. The woman...
NBC New York
Woman Charged With Hate Crime in Subway Rush-Hour Punch Frenzy: Cops
A 21-year-old Brooklyn woman has been arrested in a rush-hour subway attack on a 41-year-old woman who ended up punched in the face after speaking on her phone as she sat on the train, authorities said Wednesday. Brianna Rodriguez is charged with assault as a hate crime and assault in...
21-year-old Yonkers man accused of killing woman, leaving body in apartment for days
Deshawn Nunez is accused of fatally stabbing Renee Spencer.
24-year-old man shot in head, killed while standing on street in Queens
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the head and killed in Queens Monday night, according to police.
Brooklyn Man Dropped Victim Off At Home, Later Returned and Shot Him Twice in Face
NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a...
Woman accused in ‘I hate Mexicans’ subway attack in Brooklyn charged: NYPD
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was charged with allegedly attacking a subway rider in Brooklyn on Aug. 8, police said on Wednesday. Brianna Rodriguez, 21, sat beside the 41-year-old victim aboard a northbound Q train inside the Newkirk Avenue subway station, police said. She then stood up unprovoked and repeatedly punched the victim, […]
46-year-old man shot several times in Brooklyn; police searching for gunman
Police are searching for a gunman who shot a 46-year-old man several times in Brooklyn Monday night.
Boy, 17, seriously hurt in LI shooting, dropped off at hospital in stolen, bullet-riddled SUV
A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on Sunday afternoon, Suffolk County police said. An investigation is ongoing.
Man, 71, missing for weeks from West Brighton home: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man reported missing two weeks ago from his West Brighton home. Thomas Treval, 71, was last seen around 3 p.m. Aug. 2 inside his residence on the 900 block of Forest Avenue, according to a written statement issued Tuesday by the NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information’s office.
Police: Man fatally struck crossing William Floyd Parkway in Shirley
Police have identified the victim as Frank Brandimarte, 59.
See the first images of the husky dogs since their rescue from Staten Island lot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Just weeks ago, two dozen huskies were living in such decrepit conditions within a Tompkinsville lot that one of the puppies died, according to authorities, while others were in poor health. Now, in the hands of the ASPCA, the dogs are getting a new chance...
