Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian thinks the team will benefit in 2022 from a little addition by subtraction. "The kids knew not everybody in that locker room was all-in last year," Sarkisian told ESPN on Wednesday. "I think they could feel it, and they wanted to weed out some of the warts, some of the bad apples. I think they got a sense of reality about some of the things we were talking about and trying to instill last offseason. I don't know how much they gave credence to it, and then those same things reared their ugly head in-season."

AUSTIN, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO