Shreveport, LA

K945

UPDATE: I-20 Westbound Shut Down in Downtown Shreveport Early Thursday AM

Shreveport Police have now opened I-20 westbound in downtown Shreveport. A representative for the Shreveport Police Department told KEEL News that officers responded to a traffic accident early this morning and found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. The victim has been transported to a local hospital and detectives are on the scene investigating. I-20 westbound in downtown Shreveport remains closed. Motorists are being forced to exit at the Spring/Market Street exit.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City of Shreveport to make changes to retiree insurance policies

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Both retired and current city employees made their voices heard at the City of Shreveport’s Healthcare Trust Fund Meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The City has this meeting every year, building healthcare plans for active and retired employees. “The biggest thing that we want people...
SHREVEPORT, LA
redriverradio.org

Shreveport Receives $22 Million Federal Grant For Transportation Infrastructure

MILLIONS FOR INFRASTRUCTURE: The U.S. Secretary of Transportation announced Thursday that the Biden Administration has awarded $63.1 million to support five projects in Louisiana AND $22 million of that is earmarked for Shreveport. A press conference was held yesterday as local leaders shared the news about the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Red flag laws: What are they?

SHREVEPORT, La. -- 2022 has seen a rash of mass shootings across the country. From Uvalde, Texas to Buffalo, N.Y., the massacre of innocents has generated a cry for new “red flag” laws. “Red flag laws are supposed to be a way to address some of the mass...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

I-20 W in Shreveport reopens after shooting that led to accident

SHREVEPORT, La. - Drivers were urged to use caution and perhaps allow for a little extra time on their commute Thursday morning. This was in response to a shooting and crash near downtown Shreveport. According to DOTD, I-20 west was closed for several hours closed at Spring Street and traffic...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Southern Trace We Care Team

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In an era where we are more connected than ever, on our phones and online, many people are feeling isolated and fewer people really know their neighbors. One group is spreading kindness by caring for their neighbors. “It’s a way for me to live out...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

This Shreveport Company Lets You Rent an Exotic Ride for the Day

My Friend and I Stopped By a Powersports Store When We Both Caught Ourselves Focused on the Slingshot in the Showroom. The Polaris Slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle that looks like a batmobile, okay to me it looks like a batmobile for some reason. The point is if you've seen one of these around town you know how much fun they are.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

4 indicted on murder charges in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people were charged in connection to murders in Shreveport and Vivian by the Caddo Parish Grand Jury in the session ending Tuesday. A “true bill” is returned if a majority of the jurors agree supporting facts in the case are enough to support probable cause.
CADDO PARISH, LA
101.5 KNUE

This Marshall, Texas Man was so Mad He Poured Soda in Someone’s Gas Tank

Everyone who is reading this right now has gotten mad at someone. The reasons for getting mad can be as long as a CVS receipt. Most of those who get mad can handle it simply by lashing out verbally at the person they are mad at. Others will get physical with the person they are mad at. Others may lash out verbally AND get physical. Sometimes this aggression will continue in other ways after the initial incident. That seems to be what happened recently in Marshall, Texas.
MARSHALL, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

New Local Restaurant Opening in Downtown

A healthy city needs a vibrant downtown. I've said this before, and I firmly believe it. So it always makes me happy when I see businesses, residential developments, and revitalization happening in downtown Shreveport. So it's exciting to see new, local businesses investing in downtown, like the official opening of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Local Law Enforcement Agencies Join Forces to Hold DWI Checkpoint

The Shreveport Police Department has teamed up with the Caddo Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police to hold a DWI checkpoint. Unfortunately, the holidays are a time when a lot of people tend to overindulge in alcohol and this checkpoint is scheduled for the weekend before Labor Day. Remember, it's never okay to drink and drive. Make sure before you start your celebrations that you have a sober driver lined up or a ridesharing app ready to go on your phone.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Caddo Parish grand jury returns 3 second-degree murder indictments

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish grand jury returned four indictments against homicide suspects Tuesday. Charlene Henderson, 43, of Shreveport is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May shooting death of her husband. He was shot in the head at a home on Regent Street in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
CADDO PARISH, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Could See Damaging Severe Weather This Afternoon

Though all of the Arklatex is in dire need of a good dose of much needed rain, that rain could come in today with a little vengeance. The National Weather Service in Shreveport is warning us to be prepared for the possibility of some pretty nasty weather that should roll through the area this afternoon and tonight.
SHREVEPORT, LA

