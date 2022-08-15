ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcalester, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Coalgate aims to finish games with wins in 2022

COALGATE, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Coalgate almost ended the 2021 season over .500 last year but unfortunately almost does not count in football. That is something the Wildcats want to improve on this go around. "I think our leadership is pretty good, I think our seniors are pretty good" said Coalgate...
COALGATE, OK
KTEN.com

Atoka football primed to make playoff push this season

ATOKA, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Atoka's Jacob Cupp enters his fifth season leading the Wampus Cats. He's helped turn that program around and a big reason for that is knowing their identity. "We're going to be pretty multiple," said Cupp. "We're going to find a way to run the ball. No...
ATOKA, OK
KTEN.com

Ada football poised for bounce back season

ADA, Oklahoma (KTEN) - The Ada Cougars are looking to improve on a disappointing 2021 season where the finished 3-7. "It's different from last year," said Ada senior fullback Caden Gallagher. "Last year there were days that were dead and nobody wanted to be here and this year it's not like that. Everyone wants to be here everyday, everyone is bringing new energy and just grinding everyday."
ADA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Mcalester, OK
Sports
City
Mcalester, OK
City
Kansas, OK
City
Lawton, OK
City
Seminole, OK
State
Oklahoma State
easttexasradio.com

Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother

Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Youth Connect Club growing in Ada

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Youth Connect Club, a unique non-profit outreach program for the youth in Ada, has humble beginnings since it was launched in 2019. Founder Sher-Mon Clement, credits his ties to Ada as a young teenager and the Chickasaw Nation for coming up with the idea for the Youth Connect Club.
ADA, OK
KTEN.com

Safety check for Stonewall schools

STONEWALL, Okla. (KTEN) — Pontotoc County deputies spent time Thursday morning getting to know the layout of Stonewall Public Schools elementary, and middle-high school campuses. "Making things safer for our kids is what it is all about," Stonewall Public Schools Superintendent Greg Lovelis said. During the walkthrough, deputies became...
STONEWALL, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Mantle
Person
Larry Mcphail
mvskokemedia.com

Muscogee citizen’s work to be featured in Yellowstone Revealed

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – An inter-tribal collaboration of Indigenous artists and scholars will present three site-based projects as part of the Yellowstone Revealed event, occurring in Yellowstone National Park at the end of August 2022. The event will celebrate Yellowstone National Park’s 150th anniversary and highlight the relationship between Indigenous people and the land. Dr. Kirsten Kunkle is a Mvskoke citizen performing during the celebration.
OKMULGEE, OK
KXII.com

Seminole crash leaves four people injured

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A single-vehicle collision left four people injured Saturday night in Seminole County. Seminole Officials said William Kiddy, 42, of Seminole, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic on Ok-99 and .6 of a mile north of EW 1180 Road approximately 3 miles north of Seminole when he departed roadway to the left, over corrected, then departed roadway to the right. The vehicle struck an embankment, a tree, and then a telephone pole around 8 p.m.
SEMINOLE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Professional Baseball#Minor League Baseball#The Sooner State League#The Mcalester Rockets#Herefords
KXII.com

Retired Oklahoma Game Warden makes shocking discovery in Hugo Lake

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - On Monday, a retired Oklahoma Game Warden identified illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo Lake. Game Wardens Jim Gillham, of Atoka County, and Andrew Potter, of Choctaw County, said they received information and began an investigation leading to the seizure of multiple illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo Lake.
HUGO, OK
KTEN.com

Four-year-old found living with deceased mother

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A four-year-old girl was found in a Pontotoc County home after her mother had been dead for as long as two days. A neighbor called for help after noticing the girl sitting by herself on the front steps of the residence along County Road 3557 just south of Ada early Friday morning.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
KOCO

Correctional officers at Oklahoma State Penitentiary face felony charges

MCALESTER, Okla. — Multiple correctional officers at the Oklahoma Penitentiary in McAlester are now facing felony charges themselves. Prosecutors said a lieutenant beat a shackled inmate and other officers tried to cover it up. The arrest warrant was issued Monday afternoon. It stated the correctional officers failed to report...
MCALESTER, OK
KTEN.com

Deputies found a four-year-old girl living with her deceased mom

PONTOTOC Co., Okla., (KTEN)-- Pontotoc deputies responded to a home on county road 3557 Friday morning, where they discovered a 4-year-old girl had been living with her deceased mother for one-and-a-half to two days. A Pontotoc county deputy was dispatched to the house, where he met a neighbor, who said...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy