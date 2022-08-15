Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Coalgate aims to finish games with wins in 2022
COALGATE, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Coalgate almost ended the 2021 season over .500 last year but unfortunately almost does not count in football. That is something the Wildcats want to improve on this go around. "I think our leadership is pretty good, I think our seniors are pretty good" said Coalgate...
KTEN.com
Atoka football primed to make playoff push this season
ATOKA, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Atoka's Jacob Cupp enters his fifth season leading the Wampus Cats. He's helped turn that program around and a big reason for that is knowing their identity. "We're going to be pretty multiple," said Cupp. "We're going to find a way to run the ball. No...
KTEN.com
Ada football poised for bounce back season
ADA, Oklahoma (KTEN) - The Ada Cougars are looking to improve on a disappointing 2021 season where the finished 3-7. "It's different from last year," said Ada senior fullback Caden Gallagher. "Last year there were days that were dead and nobody wanted to be here and this year it's not like that. Everyone wants to be here everyday, everyone is bringing new energy and just grinding everyday."
2 Oklahoma women die in vehicle crash
Two women from Wister, Okla., died in a vehicle crash on Wednesday.
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother
Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
KTEN.com
Youth Connect Club growing in Ada
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Youth Connect Club, a unique non-profit outreach program for the youth in Ada, has humble beginnings since it was launched in 2019. Founder Sher-Mon Clement, credits his ties to Ada as a young teenager and the Chickasaw Nation for coming up with the idea for the Youth Connect Club.
Oklahoma woman dies in train, vehicle collision
An Oklahoma woman died when a train and vehicle collided Monday.
KTEN.com
Safety check for Stonewall schools
STONEWALL, Okla. (KTEN) — Pontotoc County deputies spent time Thursday morning getting to know the layout of Stonewall Public Schools elementary, and middle-high school campuses. "Making things safer for our kids is what it is all about," Stonewall Public Schools Superintendent Greg Lovelis said. During the walkthrough, deputies became...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into deer in Oklahoma
An Oklahoma man died Thursday after his motorcycle crashed into a deer.
KOCO
Oklahoma mother goes viral for showing how she plans to keep 5-year-old son safe in school
MCALESTER, Okla. — As students across the state head back to the classroom, one Oklahoma mother went viral because of a video showing her plan to keep her son safe. Cassie Walton of McAlester posted a video to TikTok showing her putting her 5-year-old son through a makeshift active-shooter drill. As of Monday afternoon, the video has around 7 million views.
mvskokemedia.com
Muscogee citizen’s work to be featured in Yellowstone Revealed
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – An inter-tribal collaboration of Indigenous artists and scholars will present three site-based projects as part of the Yellowstone Revealed event, occurring in Yellowstone National Park at the end of August 2022. The event will celebrate Yellowstone National Park’s 150th anniversary and highlight the relationship between Indigenous people and the land. Dr. Kirsten Kunkle is a Mvskoke citizen performing during the celebration.
KXII.com
Seminole crash leaves four people injured
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A single-vehicle collision left four people injured Saturday night in Seminole County. Seminole Officials said William Kiddy, 42, of Seminole, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic on Ok-99 and .6 of a mile north of EW 1180 Road approximately 3 miles north of Seminole when he departed roadway to the left, over corrected, then departed roadway to the right. The vehicle struck an embankment, a tree, and then a telephone pole around 8 p.m.
KOCO
Oklahoma mother prepares 5-year-old son for school with makeshift active-shooter drill
MCALESTER, Okla. — As schools open across Oklahoma, one mother is using what she learned in high school to prepare her 5-year-old son for a school shooting. Cassie Walton bought the usual school supplies, along with a bulletproof jacket insert to go inside his Spider-Man backpack. "In the back...
Lightning blows up toilet after traveling through apartment building’s exhaust vent
As if we didn’t feel vulnerable enough in the bathroom.
KXII.com
Retired Oklahoma Game Warden makes shocking discovery in Hugo Lake
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - On Monday, a retired Oklahoma Game Warden identified illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo Lake. Game Wardens Jim Gillham, of Atoka County, and Andrew Potter, of Choctaw County, said they received information and began an investigation leading to the seizure of multiple illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo Lake.
KTEN.com
Four-year-old found living with deceased mother
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A four-year-old girl was found in a Pontotoc County home after her mother had been dead for as long as two days. A neighbor called for help after noticing the girl sitting by herself on the front steps of the residence along County Road 3557 just south of Ada early Friday morning.
KOCO
Correctional officers at Oklahoma State Penitentiary face felony charges
MCALESTER, Okla. — Multiple correctional officers at the Oklahoma Penitentiary in McAlester are now facing felony charges themselves. Prosecutors said a lieutenant beat a shackled inmate and other officers tried to cover it up. The arrest warrant was issued Monday afternoon. It stated the correctional officers failed to report...
KTEN.com
Deputies found a four-year-old girl living with her deceased mom
PONTOTOC Co., Okla., (KTEN)-- Pontotoc deputies responded to a home on county road 3557 Friday morning, where they discovered a 4-year-old girl had been living with her deceased mother for one-and-a-half to two days. A Pontotoc county deputy was dispatched to the house, where he met a neighbor, who said...
1 Dead After Freight Train & Car Collision In Beggs
One person has died after a freight train collided with a car on Monday, BNSF Railway said. BNSF said the crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. in Beggs. There were no injuries to the crew but the driver of the car suffered fatal injuries, according to BNSF. This is a developing...
1 Dead, 2 Injured After Car Wreck In Le Flore County
An 86-year-old man from Nashoba is dead after a wreck in Le Flore County on Wednesday. The incident happened on Highway 2-71, about 3 miles south of Summerfield. State Troopers said Charles Harding was going south when he went into the northbound lanes. That's when another man, Ryan Green, swerved...
