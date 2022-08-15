Read full article on original website
UNC defensive lineman Raymond Vohasek is preparing for his final season at North Carolina, with last year’s grim season as his motivation. Vohasek has improved every season since joining UNC in 2019, becoming a leader and key focal point on opposing defenses. Last year Vohasek finished with 38 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one sack. Now, after foregoing the NFL draft and returning to North Carolina for one more season, Vohasek knows what the defense needs to do to not repeat last year’s dismal 6-7 record. “I just think we have to dominate,” Vohasek said on Thursday. “We have to do our...
Chicago posts record rout of New York 100-62, forces Game 3
CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 20 points and Courtney Vandersloot added 16 to help Chicago to a record rout of New York 100-62, tying the first-round WNBA playoffs series on Saturday and forcing a decisive Game 3. The teams will play on Tuesday in New York with a trip to the WNBA semifinals at stake. Candace Parker added 12 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the Sky, who broke their own WNBA record for largest margin of victory in the playoffs. Chicago won by 36 at home in Game 3 of the Finals against the Phoenix Mercury last year. The defending champion Sky took it right at New York after losing Game 1 at home 98-91 on Wednesday night when the Liberty went on a 13-0 run to end the game.
