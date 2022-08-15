Read full article on original website
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Awful Announcing
Witnesses claim Aqib Talib started brawl that led to shooting death of youth football coach
WFAA (ABC Dallas affiliate) has obtained new video of the moments before the deadly shooting. According to Lopez, “Witnesses say a person wearing a hat and white sneakers in the video is former NFL cornerback, Aqib Talib. They say he walked across the field first to the opposing side.”
NFL・
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Slain Texas Youth Football Coach Remembered As ‘Pillar of the Community’
A group of young football players in Texas are mourning the death of their beloved coach, who they saw fatally shot during a game on Saturday night. Mike Hickmon, 43, of Lancaster was killed following a disagreement between the coaching staff and the officiating crew, CBS News reported. Yaqub Salik...
Witnesses say former NFL player Aqib Talib started brawl that led to fatal shooting of youth coach. New video surfaces
DALLAS — A new video obtained by WFAA shows another angle of the fatal shooting of a coach at a youth football game in Lancaster over the weekend. In the video you see the moments before coach Mike Hickmon was shot. Witnesses say a person wearing a hat and...
Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of NFL Star Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his personal life pretty private, though the former Ohio State standout reportedly has a longterm girlfriend. According to reports, Elliott has been dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have been dating since at least last season, when reports first surfaced...
Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting
A few days ago, former star NFL cornerback Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub, turned himself in for murder after a deadly shooting a youth football game. As more details emerge, we now know that Aqib may have been responsible for starting the altercation that resulted in the death of coach Mike Hickmon. An opposing coach that was coaching during the game went on Jason Whitlock’s show, and recalled the tragic incident: “Aqib incited the whole uproar. The game would’ve never been […] The post Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Beloved Youth Football Coach Allegedly Killed by Brother of NFL Star Was Shot During Argument Over Score
The Texas youth football coach who was killed during a game died during an argument about the game's score. Witnesses told police in Lancaster, Texas, that Yaqub Talib used a handgun to shoot coach Michael Hickmon after a fight began between the two about the game's score last Saturday, according to a police affidavit obtained by NBC News Wednesday.
'The Pay's Not Good!' Deion Sanders Hires Ex Cowboys Coach Mike Zimmer at Jackson State
Zimmer will surely make the program better ... even though his pay is now worse.
Brother of former NFL player turns himself in after slaying of youth coach: police
DALLAS — The man suspected of killing a youth football coach during a game in Lancaster, Texas, over the weekend turned himself in to face a murder charge on Monday, according to authorities. Yaqub Malik Talib, 39, turned himself in to the Dallas County Jail on Monday, Lancaster police...
NFL・
NBC Bay Area
Brother of Former NFL Player Aqib Talib Surrenders to Police in Shooting of Youth Football Coach
The brother of a retired NFL player wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that took the life of a youth football coach during a game on Saturday surrendered to police Monday morning. Lancaster Police said 39-year-old Yaqub Salik Talib was identified as a suspect in the murder of 43-year-old...
KAKE TV
Nearby gunfire disrupts youth football at Pittsburgh park; organizers raise questions for city police
PITTSBURGH (WTAE) -- Lincoln Youth Sports says it asked last Tuesday for a Pittsburgh Police presence at Chadwick Park for Sunday's youth football game for 12-year-olds in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar. It says the Zone 5 Pittsburgh police commander confirmed officers would be there. But the group says police didn't arrive for the...
Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones release statement on passing of Janet Hill, wife of Calvin Hill, mother of Grant Hill
The Hill family lost a member of their family. Janet Hill, the wife of former great Dallas Cowboys running back Calvin Hill, and the mother of NBA star Grant Hill, passed away recently. Seeing as the Hill family was a part of the Dallas community for quite some time, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones released a statement addressing Janet’s passing.
Yardbarker
Caden Sterns condemns youth football drill (+VIDEO)
Caden Sterns had this to say about a youth football drill. Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns responded to a video posted on Twitter of a football drill. The second-year Broncos safety has seen a lot of hits at practice during his time playing football. Sterns was not impressed with what the kids were being asked to do in the video.
