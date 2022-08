RALEIGH, N.C. -- After signing a seven-year contract with Adidas prior to the 2015 season, NC State and the apparel manufacturer are set to re-sign this year. There are no specific details at this time as the contract has not been finalized, but Athletics Director Boo Corrigan confirmed the two sides plan to remain partners for the foreseeable future.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO