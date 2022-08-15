After a pair of joint practices this week, the Green Bay Packers will host the New Orleans Saints in the second of three preseason games on Friday night at Lambeau Field. Backup quarterback Jordan Love was the star of Wednesday’s joint practice. Can he carry over that momentum into a preseason game on Friday night? He’ll be expected to start again, marking the first time he’s ever played in back-to-back games. The Packers want him to start fast, make good decisions and lead the offense to points. Maybe his supporting cast will be better around him after an avalanche of mistakes put a damper on the preseason opener. As always, grade Love on accuracy and decision-making.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 17 MINUTES AGO