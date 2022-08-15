Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
thecomeback.com
Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo
Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
Yardbarker
ESPN writer ranks Buccaneers as best overall team headed into regular season
Their starting quarterback may still be MIA , but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still ranked as the top overall team heading into the 2022 by ESPN's Mike Clay. Clay released his "NFL position group rankings for 2022" on Friday morning and in the "overall outlook," the Bucs narrowly edge out the likes of the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers. Despite being the defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams are placed seventh in the overall rankings.
Packers vs. Saints: 5 things to watch in preseason Week 2
After a pair of joint practices this week, the Green Bay Packers will host the New Orleans Saints in the second of three preseason games on Friday night at Lambeau Field. Backup quarterback Jordan Love was the star of Wednesday’s joint practice. Can he carry over that momentum into a preseason game on Friday night? He’ll be expected to start again, marking the first time he’s ever played in back-to-back games. The Packers want him to start fast, make good decisions and lead the offense to points. Maybe his supporting cast will be better around him after an avalanche of mistakes put a damper on the preseason opener. As always, grade Love on accuracy and decision-making.
