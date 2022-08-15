ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

On Dele Alli and his fall from grace

During the 2015 season when Tottenham Hotspur were still acclimating to Mauricio Pochettino and the methods of the Argentine and his staff, Spurs were going through quite the renovation headlined by a then-youngster named Harry Kane. While there were growing pains during Pochettino’s first year relating to shifting out some members in the squad, it became pretty clear that Poch had Spurs clicking and trending in the right direction. At the conclusion of the January transfer window, Spurs paid £5 to MK Dons, then in League One, for their star youngster Dele Alli. Spurs loaned Dele back to his boyhood club for the remainder of the season where he finished by winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award.
Chelsea, Inter Milan agree Cesare Casadei transfer — reports

Cesare Casadei is set to become Chelsea’s latest signing, as not long after agreeing personal terms on a six-year contract, Chelsea have now also agreed financial terms for his transfer from Inter Milan. The 19-year-old highly rated midfielder should be joining this week, after going through all the customary steps and formalities, including a medical.
Everton have a buyer for Dele Alli, but should they sell?

Everton had used some very creative accounting and flexible payment package to bring in Dele Alli from Tottenham a day after Frank Lampard was announced as the new Toffees manager during the January transfer window, but the former England international has flattered to deceive and now the Blues might have a buyer to take him off their hands too.
Lampard addresses Gordon and Dele transfer rumours

Everton play their third game of the new 2022/23 Premier League season tomorrow as they host newly-promoted Nottingham Forest, looking to register the first points of the campaign. The Blues have mostly kept things tight in their first two clashes, losing by the odd goal in both, but concerns around injuries and lack of transfer activity especially in the forward areas continue to blight any optimism built up over the summer.
Nothing new on the Wesley Fofana front, claims Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City head coach Brendan Rodgers continues to insist that Wesley Fofana is not for sale and will be their player still when the transfer window slams shut in two weeks. One of course would except Rodgers to confidently stick to that position, but if we are to take him...
Casemiro to Manchester United could be wrapped up today

According to multiple reports, Brazil and Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro could be just hours away from completing his move to Manchester United. The player trained with Real Madrid today before leaving the complex, and manager Carlo Ancelotti told the press that he was seeking a new challenge. With Casemiro and...
Report: Bryan Gil to Valencia move “hot”

Tottenham Hotspur transfer rumors! The latest comes from Matteo Moretto who tweeted this morning that there has been significant movement in negotiations that could send Bryan Gil back to Valencia, where he spent the second half of last season on loan, before the end of the transfer window. Bryan Gil...
Liverpool preview w/Mark Kastner

New episode of The Busby Babe Podcast. Colin and Nathan are joined by Casey Evans and Mark Kastner to preview next Monday’s Manchester United vs. Liverpool match at Old Trafford. This episode is the second of the two episodes recorded on Tuesday. Be sure to like, share, rate 5...
Virgil van Dijk: “We Will Do Everything That’s Possible To Win There”

This match against Manchester United at Old Trafford is usually saved for later in the season, but with that looming black hole known as the World Cup happening in December, a lot of those matches got pushed up. To the third match of the season. After an uncharacteristic slow start from Liverpool, and a catastrophic one from United, the stage is set for something special - or dire.
Wesley Fofana ‘grows frustrated’ as Leicester City keep holding out for world record bid from Chelsea — reports

Wesley Fofana has confirmed that his neck muscles are in proper working order as he’s had his head turned by Chelsea’s persistent interest over the last few weeks. That classic bit of transfer rumor cliché-ing comes from The Athletic’s latest situation report, matching similar rumblings from the likes of the Evening Standard and just about every other major media outlet.
Report: Tottenham’s Romero to miss 3-4 weeks with muscle injury

Cuti Romero was one of Tottenham Hotspur’s best performers in their 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Spurs fans will need to remember that performance, because we won’t be seeing him for a while. Alasdair Gold is reporting in Football.London that Romero is expected to miss “three to four weeks” after sustaining a muscle injury in the match.
Everton have agreement with Besiktas for Dele Alli loan deal

Everton had used some very creative accounting and flexible payment package to bring in Dele Alli from Tottenham a day after Frank Lampard was announced as the new Toffees manager during the January transfer window, but the former England international has flattered to deceive and now the Blues have a team to take him off their hands too, on loan at least.
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Elmas, Sarr, Diaz & Dieng transfer rumours, Begovic Man Utd link

“I’ve always wanted to play in England. That’s not a secret. I’m here now — and Everton feels special. I want to build something big here, because I know this is a big club. The past couple of years have been tough, but I want to bring Everton back to where they belong. I get chills thinking about playing at Goodison for the first time, especially after the reaction I got when people saw me arriving at the stadium on the first day of the season. That reaction in the stands was crazy. It’s an incredible feeling to be made so welcome and I was very grateful. The thought of playing there gets me really fired up. I’m ready to go,” says Amadou Onana. [EFC]
