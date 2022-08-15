ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

The Independent

WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’

A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
zagsblog.com

Class of 2023 four-star guard Carl Cherenfant breaks down top schools as another program enters the mix

After cutting his list to seven earlier this month, class of 2023 four-star guard Carl Cherenfant says that a new school is entering the mix. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound shooting guard from Calvary Christian Academy (FL) and the Atlanta Xpress AAU program, said in an interview with ZAGSBLOG that Alabama is the latest school to start recruiting him.
247Sports

Freshman Receiver Turning Heads at Notre Dame

Another day, another press conference where Tobias Merriweather is receiving praise for his efforts at Notre Dame. The freshman receiver, who arrived in South Bend this summer out of Union high school in Camas, Wash., has received plenty of praise early in his collegiate career. The 6-4, 198-pounder was ranked...
The US Sun

Luke Knox cause of death updates — Ole Miss honors FIU player as Buffalo Bills star Dawson Knox stays quiet about loss

FLORIDA International University linebacker and former Ole Miss star Luke Knox has died at the age of 22, leaving family, friends, and football fans everywhere heartbroken. Ole Miss football, Luke's former college team, posted a tribute to the late football player on Twitter reading: "Our hearts are broken over the sudden passing of Luke Knox. Please keep the Knox family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.”
ClutchPoints

‘I just want to play the game, drink Pepsi, wear Reebok’: Remembering the time Shaquille O’Neal dropped random knowledge

When Shaquille O’Neal decided to leave the Orlando Magic for the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 1996, it ended one of the most intense free agency decisions of all time. The team that instantly built a title contender around Shaq had lowballed him in free agency, allowing the Lakers to sign him and […] The post ‘I just want to play the game, drink Pepsi, wear Reebok’: Remembering the time Shaquille O’Neal dropped random knowledge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Ron Harper Threw Shade At Young NBA Players On A Viral Dominique Wilkins Highlights Video: "Crazy For A Plumber Player... Today Players Has No Ideal."

The current NBA media landscape is filled with narratives and debates. Perhaps one of the most prevalent debates is of comparing old-school basketball to modern NBA. Shows like ESPN's The First Take are notoriously popular for controversial debates. Among the most recent, the debate of who is better between Bob...
TMZ.com

Legendary College Hoops Announcer Dick Vitale Announces He's Cancer Free

Legendary college hoops announcer Dick Vitale is officially cancer free again, he announced Wednesday. Vitale said in a series of tweets that he got the great news from his doctor following a myriad of tests this week. "Dick u have gone from being in remission to being CANCER FREE,'" Vitale...
saturdaytradition.com

College Gameday has not been to 3 B1G schools, says Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

ESPN’s College Gameday has been around for quite some time. Since 1987, it has been 1 of the many staples of college football. However, there are certain schools that have not had College Gameday, including 3 schools from the B1G. There are 8 Power 5 schools that have not seen the college football program, and Rutgers, Maryland, and Illinois are among those schools.
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Clarifies Bronny James Jr. Comments

Skip Bayless angered the entirety of NBA Twitter last night after he made some comments about none other than Bronny James Jr. Bronny is the son of LeBron, who has been a target of Bayless in the past. Everyone was talking about Bronny due to a dunk he made in a game overseas. This prompted Bayless to take to Twitter with what appeared to be a less-than-stellar indictment of the teenager.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet McKenzie Dirr, the Fiancée of Cardinals Pitcher Jordan Montgomery

The New York Yankees traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in August 2022. But a few days before the trade, the pitcher was able to make an amazing memory at Yankee Stadium. McKenzie Dirr has been Jordan Montgomery’s fiancée since 2021, and they got to have an engagement photoshoot before Montgomery moved to the new franchise. Cardinals fans are eager to know more about the team’s new WAG and her background. So we reveal everything about Jordan Montgomery’s wife-to-be in this McKenzie Dirr wiki.
The Associated Press

Liberty score final 13 points, beat Sky in playoff opener

CHICAGO (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Natasha Howard also scored 22 points and the seventh-seeded New York Liberty beat the defending champion Chicago Sky 98-91 on Wednesday night in the opening game of the WNBA playoffs. New York scored the final 13 points of the fourth quarter as Chicago missed 10 of its last 11 shots. Ionescu made a 3-pointer and a jumper from the free-throw line during the run, and Marine Johannes highlighted the spurt with an over-the-shoulder pass to Howard. “We’ve been in this situation all year and early on we were losing these games,” Ionescu said. “But we found out what it takes to win and we showed that tonight. We gotta do it again.” New York, which won its first playoff game since Sept. 23, 2015, will play Game 2 of the best-of-three series at Chicago on Saturday.
