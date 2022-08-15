Read full article on original website
WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’
A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
ESPN
Sky coach James Wade voices displeasure with WNBA playoffs first-round format as Chicago prepares to defend title
CHICAGO -- As the Chicago Sky prepared for the first round of the WNBA playoffs, and the start of their title defense under the league's new playoff format, coach and general manager James Wade said he was "not a real big fan" of the new structure of the first-round series.
D.J. White, Indiana's 2008 Big Ten Player of the Year, Announces Retirement
Former Indiana forward D.J. White announced his retirement from basketball on Monday morning after a 14-year professional career. White was the unanimous Big Ten Player of the Year in 2008, scoring 17.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game on 60.5 percent shooting.
zagsblog.com
Class of 2023 four-star guard Carl Cherenfant breaks down top schools as another program enters the mix
After cutting his list to seven earlier this month, class of 2023 four-star guard Carl Cherenfant says that a new school is entering the mix. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound shooting guard from Calvary Christian Academy (FL) and the Atlanta Xpress AAU program, said in an interview with ZAGSBLOG that Alabama is the latest school to start recruiting him.
Freshman Receiver Turning Heads at Notre Dame
Another day, another press conference where Tobias Merriweather is receiving praise for his efforts at Notre Dame. The freshman receiver, who arrived in South Bend this summer out of Union high school in Camas, Wash., has received plenty of praise early in his collegiate career. The 6-4, 198-pounder was ranked...
NFL・
Luke Knox cause of death updates — Ole Miss honors FIU player as Buffalo Bills star Dawson Knox stays quiet about loss
FLORIDA International University linebacker and former Ole Miss star Luke Knox has died at the age of 22, leaving family, friends, and football fans everywhere heartbroken. Ole Miss football, Luke's former college team, posted a tribute to the late football player on Twitter reading: "Our hearts are broken over the sudden passing of Luke Knox. Please keep the Knox family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.”
Former McDonald's All-American Is Still A Free Agent
Reggie Perry is still a free agent on August 17. The former McDonald's All-American has played for the Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets. This summer, he played in the NBA Summer League for the Los Angeles Clippers.
‘I just want to play the game, drink Pepsi, wear Reebok’: Remembering the time Shaquille O’Neal dropped random knowledge
When Shaquille O’Neal decided to leave the Orlando Magic for the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 1996, it ended one of the most intense free agency decisions of all time. The team that instantly built a title contender around Shaq had lowballed him in free agency, allowing the Lakers to sign him and […] The post ‘I just want to play the game, drink Pepsi, wear Reebok’: Remembering the time Shaquille O’Neal dropped random knowledge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘EA Sports College Football’ to feature 2 beloved game modes that will make fans happy
After nearly a decade-long hiatus, the “NCAA Football” video game series is finally making a comeback. Rebranded as “EA Sports College Football,” the video game is set to be released in July 2023. The incredibly popular gaming franchise will feature two beloved game modes that will make fans very, very happy.
Yardbarker
Ron Harper Threw Shade At Young NBA Players On A Viral Dominique Wilkins Highlights Video: "Crazy For A Plumber Player... Today Players Has No Ideal."
The current NBA media landscape is filled with narratives and debates. Perhaps one of the most prevalent debates is of comparing old-school basketball to modern NBA. Shows like ESPN's The First Take are notoriously popular for controversial debates. Among the most recent, the debate of who is better between Bob...
NBA・
TMZ.com
Legendary College Hoops Announcer Dick Vitale Announces He's Cancer Free
Legendary college hoops announcer Dick Vitale is officially cancer free again, he announced Wednesday. Vitale said in a series of tweets that he got the great news from his doctor following a myriad of tests this week. "Dick u have gone from being in remission to being CANCER FREE,'" Vitale...
The shorthanded Phoenix Mercury unexpectedly kept up with the WNBA's top team — until yet another stroke of bad luck thwarted their efforts
The Mercury started the playoffs without Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi, and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Now, after a brutal injury, they're down another.
saturdaytradition.com
College Gameday has not been to 3 B1G schools, says Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
ESPN’s College Gameday has been around for quite some time. Since 1987, it has been 1 of the many staples of college football. However, there are certain schools that have not had College Gameday, including 3 schools from the B1G. There are 8 Power 5 schools that have not seen the college football program, and Rutgers, Maryland, and Illinois are among those schools.
hotnewhiphop.com
Skip Bayless Clarifies Bronny James Jr. Comments
Skip Bayless angered the entirety of NBA Twitter last night after he made some comments about none other than Bronny James Jr. Bronny is the son of LeBron, who has been a target of Bayless in the past. Everyone was talking about Bronny due to a dunk he made in a game overseas. This prompted Bayless to take to Twitter with what appeared to be a less-than-stellar indictment of the teenager.
NBA・
TMZ.com
Jake Paul Whiffs Badly During BP At Marlins Game, Redeems Himself With First Pitch
There was a slight breeze in Miami on Tuesday ... and it was all thanks to Jake Paul's batting practice before the Marlins game. The Problem Child was the guest of honor at LoanDepot Park before the home team hosted the San Diego Padres ... and before his ceremonial first pitch, he took the batter's box to get in some swings.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum tabs Alabama's biggest threat for the national championship in 2022
Paul Finebaum is understandably high on Alabama this season with the Crimson Tide taking the top spot on both the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 entering the season. However, Finebaum does see one team out of the B1G that can push Alabama for the title. During...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet McKenzie Dirr, the Fiancée of Cardinals Pitcher Jordan Montgomery
The New York Yankees traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in August 2022. But a few days before the trade, the pitcher was able to make an amazing memory at Yankee Stadium. McKenzie Dirr has been Jordan Montgomery’s fiancée since 2021, and they got to have an engagement photoshoot before Montgomery moved to the new franchise. Cardinals fans are eager to know more about the team’s new WAG and her background. So we reveal everything about Jordan Montgomery’s wife-to-be in this McKenzie Dirr wiki.
CBS Sports
Rams set to become first team to play 10 regular season games in home stadium since 1929
The Los Angeles Rams are in unfamiliar territory as defending champions, becoming the first Super Bowl champion to play nine home games in a regular season thanks to the NFL schedule being increased to 17 games (the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played eight home games last year as defending champions). Thanks...
NFL・
Liberty score final 13 points, beat Sky in playoff opener
CHICAGO (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Natasha Howard also scored 22 points and the seventh-seeded New York Liberty beat the defending champion Chicago Sky 98-91 on Wednesday night in the opening game of the WNBA playoffs. New York scored the final 13 points of the fourth quarter as Chicago missed 10 of its last 11 shots. Ionescu made a 3-pointer and a jumper from the free-throw line during the run, and Marine Johannes highlighted the spurt with an over-the-shoulder pass to Howard. “We’ve been in this situation all year and early on we were losing these games,” Ionescu said. “But we found out what it takes to win and we showed that tonight. We gotta do it again.” New York, which won its first playoff game since Sept. 23, 2015, will play Game 2 of the best-of-three series at Chicago on Saturday.
‘Juke’ Harris’s Breakout Summer Yields Multiple Power 5 Offers
He picked up 23 more offers over the last three months after a stellar summer run.
