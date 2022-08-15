Read full article on original website
The Largest One Day Car Show/Swap Meet In Minnesota Coming In August
The 47th Annual Pan-Towners Car Show & Swap Meet is coming to the Benton County Fairgrounds at 1410 3rd Avenue South, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota on Sunday, August 21st, from 7 am to 3 pm. There will be an indoor arena filled with great American classic cars from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s.
valleynewslive.com
Person dies in UTV crash near Alexandria, MN
NEAR ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead following a UTV crash near Alexandria, MN. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the crash near Holmes City, just southwest of Alexandria, on Tuesday, August 16. Authorities say a caller found someone pinned under a...
willmarradio.com
Montevideo, Cold Spring dealing with THC sales
(Montevideo MN-) The Montevideo City Council may be addressing the sale of gummies and beverages containing THC at their meeting Monday. Montevideo City Manager Robert Wolfington says they are exploring where the sale of the THC products would fit into their zoning ordinance... Your browser does not support the audio...
kvrr.com
Alexandria Woman Dead After Rolling UTV on Tuesday
DOUGLAS CO., Minn. (KVRR) — An Alexandria, Minnesota woman is dead after rolling her UTV and getting trapped underneath the machine. She has been identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Craig. People driving by and saw the overturned UTV called authorities just before 8 o’clock last night. The crash happened...
Wallet Stolen in Waite Park
Tri-County Crimestoppers is reporting a theft from vehicle in Waite Park where a vehicle was parked at a restaurant on the 500 block of Division Street. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says a wallet, some rings and some cash was taken. Mages recommends not leaving your wallet in your vehicle. It is unclear if they vehicle was locked.
knsiradio.com
Three Charged in Sauk Rapids Stabbing
(KNSI) — The three people accused in a Friday stabbing in Sauk Rapids have all been charged. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a stabbing around noon at a house on the 1000 block of Benedict Drive. They say the victim had been stabbed three times in the chest and once in the neck, back, and the back of his head near the base of his skull. He also had a large gash on his forearm. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
