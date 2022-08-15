ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

TMZ.com

FIU Linebacker Luke Knox Dead At 22, Brother Of Bills Star Dawson Knox

10:42 AM PT -- A spokesperson for the Florida International University Police Dept. tells TMZ Sports ... cops responded to one of the campus' dorms on Wednesday after receiving a call about a medical emergency. According to the spokesperson, "officers did work on" Knox when they arrived on the scene...
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
TAMPA, FL
SLAM

The Official Roster for the SLAM Summer Classic VOL. 4

The SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 4 is set to return this weekend in New York City and will feature some of the best high school hoopers in the nation. The elite high school basketball showcase will start on Friday at Gauchos Gym in the Bronx for the SLAM Summer Classic Dunk Contest. Doors open at 5 PM EST with limited seating.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

