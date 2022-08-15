Read full article on original website
newschannel6now.com
Crime of the week: Haystack murder investigation continues
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An alleged assault at the Haystack Bar on N. Scott sadly resulted in the death of a local musician and marked the 10th homicide this year. “August 1 just after midnight, officers were dispatched to the Haystack Bar in reference to a shooting,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper. “They got there and found a victim of a shooting.”
Police seize over 6 pounds of marijuana in drug arrest
The WFPD Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant yesterday on an apartment. They said the seized over 6 pounds of marijuana, among other things.
Felony charges dismissed for two Wichita Falls residents
Two Wichita Falls residents have pending felony charges against them dropped after a Wichita County Grand Jury declines to indict them.
kswo.com
OSBI investigates suspicious death in Davidson
DAVIDSON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Tillman County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Davidson. The body of Joseph Lopez, 43, was discovered by a family member on the 300 block of Elm Street. The Tillman County Sheriff’s...
newschannel6now.com
Man indicted for murder of Wichita Falls teen
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was indicted Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead in June of 2022. 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was indicted for the murder of 15-year-old Andrew Gable. Officers had also arrested an unidentified 16-year-old suspect in connection with the murder.
Brown Street Murder suspects indicted by Grand Jury
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Four suspects in the May 2022 murder of Zachary Wood on Brown Street were indicted by a Wichita County Grand Jury in the 30th District Court on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Payton Mackenzie Collier, 28 (top left), Ronnie Preston Lang, Jr., 18 (top right), William Andrew Bell, 28 (bottom left), and […]
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls man indicted for murder of pregnant 19-year-old
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County jury indicted a Wichita Falls man Thursday for the capital murder of a pregnant 19-year-old. 20-year-old Paul Chandler was indicted, according to court documents. He was arrested in June of 2022 for the death of 19-year-old Kaycee Wofford and her unborn child.
newschannel6now.com
WFPD speaks on increase in deadly motorcycle crashes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Deadly motorcycle wrecks in Wichita Falls are the highest ever reported in the city. There have been seven so far this year, and we still have three and a half months left to go in 2022. To the put the seven into perspective, police said there was only one last year.
thechronicle.news
Arrest made after Lawton man ‘wildly’ wields weapons
Brandishing a sword and hatchet, a Lawton man accused of threatening a local telecommunications company employee and attacking his utility vehicle, was placed under arrest yesterday afternoon. Records released from the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department stated that Robert Sturgis Powers, 56, of Lawton, was booked into Comanche County Detention Center...
fox44news.com
Woman gets 35 years in death of MCC student
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – 20-year-old Willow Reign Smith has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after entering a guilty plea to a charge of murder in the January 22, 2020 death of 19-year-old Tyler McKinney, Jr. The MCC student was found shot to death in his car near...
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 19, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
Walmart chicken eater arrested again for theft
A man whose last arrest was for allegedly snacking on deli popcorn chicken while shopping at Walmart is back in jail after police said he scaled a tall fence topped with barbed wire to steal metal and tubing.
Human remains discovered near McKinney Road in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department are working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded to the 2200 block of McKinney Road at 8:06 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. […]
Wanted fugitive from Waco captured by Texas DPS
AUSTIN / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests – one of them is from the Waco area. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release on Thursday that 50-year-old Rodney Eugene Hunter was arrested on August 9 at […]
kswo.com
Lawton Police need help identifying woman for child welfare check
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman from pictures they posted to Facebook early Friday. Officials can’t release much information, but said they would like to do an emergency welfare check on her children. If you know who this is, contract...
kswo.com
FBI searches NW Lawton home
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Agents from the FBI conducted a search at a northwest Lawton home on Wednesday morning. 7News received a message from a viewer about the ongoing scene around 8 a.m. When we arrived at the home near the intersection of NW 40th and Dearborn, agents were seen...
Victims identified in fatal Clay County head-on wreck
CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities have identified the second victim of a fatal head-on crash on Monday in Clay County, and provided an update on the surviving passenger. Around 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon, Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the head-on wreck near FM 174 and Brock Road. According to Sgt. Dan Buesing with […]
Comanche County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert for Lawton and the Surrounding Area!
It's back! The Comanche County Sheriff's Office has issued a scam alert for Lawton, Fort Sill, and the surrounding area. Looks like scammers have returned and are dupping people into giving them personal information or worse, cash. Seems like there's always a new, or in this case a returning scam, that you have to be aware of. You've always got to be on your toes and pay attention to what's going on. Don't get taken!
Woman cuts man with glass shard from broken mirror, police say
Police said during an argument early Monday morning, a woman cut a man on his neck and face with a shard of glass from a mirror she'd broken earlier in the altercation.
