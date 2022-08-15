ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

Crime of the week: Haystack murder investigation continues

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An alleged assault at the Haystack Bar on N. Scott sadly resulted in the death of a local musician and marked the 10th homicide this year. “August 1 just after midnight, officers were dispatched to the Haystack Bar in reference to a shooting,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper. “They got there and found a victim of a shooting.”
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

OSBI investigates suspicious death in Davidson

DAVIDSON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Tillman County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Davidson. The body of Joseph Lopez, 43, was discovered by a family member on the 300 block of Elm Street. The Tillman County Sheriff’s...
DAVIDSON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wichita County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita County, TX
Crime & Safety
newschannel6now.com

Man indicted for murder of Wichita Falls teen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was indicted Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead in June of 2022. 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was indicted for the murder of 15-year-old Andrew Gable. Officers had also arrested an unidentified 16-year-old suspect in connection with the murder.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Brown Street Murder suspects indicted by Grand Jury

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Four suspects in the May 2022 murder of Zachary Wood on Brown Street were indicted by a Wichita County Grand Jury in the 30th District Court on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Payton Mackenzie Collier, 28 (top left), Ronnie Preston Lang, Jr., 18 (top right), William Andrew Bell, 28 (bottom left), and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls man indicted for murder of pregnant 19-year-old

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County jury indicted a Wichita Falls man Thursday for the capital murder of a pregnant 19-year-old. 20-year-old Paul Chandler was indicted, according to court documents. He was arrested in June of 2022 for the death of 19-year-old Kaycee Wofford and her unborn child.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD speaks on increase in deadly motorcycle crashes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Deadly motorcycle wrecks in Wichita Falls are the highest ever reported in the city. There have been seven so far this year, and we still have three and a half months left to go in 2022. To the put the seven into perspective, police said there was only one last year.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
Person
David Duke
thechronicle.news

Arrest made after Lawton man ‘wildly’ wields weapons

Brandishing a sword and hatchet, a Lawton man accused of threatening a local telecommunications company employee and attacking his utility vehicle, was placed under arrest yesterday afternoon. Records released from the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department stated that Robert Sturgis Powers, 56, of Lawton, was booked into Comanche County Detention Center...
LAWTON, OK
fox44news.com

Woman gets 35 years in death of MCC student

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – 20-year-old Willow Reign Smith has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after entering a guilty plea to a charge of murder in the January 22, 2020 death of 19-year-old Tyler McKinney, Jr. The MCC student was found shot to death in his car near...
WACO, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 19, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Possession Of Tobacco#The Sheriff S Office
Texoma's Homepage

Human remains discovered near McKinney Road in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department are working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded to the 2200 block of McKinney Road at 8:06 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wanted fugitive from Waco captured by Texas DPS

AUSTIN / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests – one of them is from the Waco area. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release on Thursday that 50-year-old Rodney Eugene Hunter was arrested on August 9 at […]
WACO, TX
kswo.com

Lawton Police need help identifying woman for child welfare check

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman from pictures they posted to Facebook early Friday. Officials can’t release much information, but said they would like to do an emergency welfare check on her children. If you know who this is, contract...
kswo.com

FBI searches NW Lawton home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Agents from the FBI conducted a search at a northwest Lawton home on Wednesday morning. 7News received a message from a viewer about the ongoing scene around 8 a.m. When we arrived at the home near the intersection of NW 40th and Dearborn, agents were seen...
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Texoma's Homepage

Victims identified in fatal Clay County head-on wreck

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities have identified the second victim of a fatal head-on crash on Monday in Clay County, and provided an update on the surviving passenger. Around 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon, Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the head-on wreck near FM 174 and Brock Road. According to Sgt. Dan Buesing with […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
KLAW 101

Comanche County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert for Lawton and the Surrounding Area!

It's back! The Comanche County Sheriff's Office has issued a scam alert for Lawton, Fort Sill, and the surrounding area. Looks like scammers have returned and are dupping people into giving them personal information or worse, cash. Seems like there's always a new, or in this case a returning scam, that you have to be aware of. You've always got to be on your toes and pay attention to what's going on. Don't get taken!
LAWTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy