Phillies get positive update on potential Bryce Harper return date
The Philadelphia Phillies are in the middle of a tight playoff race, and may be adding a big piece back into their lineup in just a few weeks. FOX Sports’ Tom Verducci reported on Wednesday that Bryce Harper is expected to begin his rehab assignment next Tuesday with the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate.
Phillies Claim Bradley Zimmer, Place Marsh on IL
The Philadelphia Phillies have claimed Bradley Zimmer off waivers to replace the injured Brandon Marsh.
Phillies can join 8 other MLB teams to reach 10,000 franchise win mark Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fifteen years ago, the Phillies became the first MLB team to lose its 10,000th career game. They've lost 1,163 games since that July 15, 2007, loss to the Cardinals. On Tuesday night in Cincinnati, the Phillies are seeking to become the ninth major league team in history...
Phillies Prospect Glogoski Fans Ten in Stellar Start
The Philadelphia Phillies have another intriguing pitching prospect on their hands in Kyle Glogoski.
Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs TV booth
CHICAGO (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will be in the booth with Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month’s series at Miami. “Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement. Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.
Phillies lose center fielder Brandon Marsh to leg injury
CINCINNATI -- Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh hobbled off the field in the bottom of the third inning Tuesday night with an apparent left leg injury. Marsh injured himself trying to make a leaping catch at the wall on what ended up being a home run by Cincinnati's Jonathan India.
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 8/19/2022
The New York Mets will travel to take on the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game series this weekend. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Mets-Phillies prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Mets are entering Philadelphia...
Garrett Stubbs sitting Wednesday afternoon for Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. Stubbs started on Tuesday and went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, two walks, and two runs scored. J.T. Realmuto will catch for Ranger Suarez and hit cleanup Wednesday afternoon.
Phillies take second straight against Reds, pick up 10,000th win in franchise history
The Phillies struggled to score runs this past weekend against the New York Mets, there’s no doubt about that. This being said, Philadelphia knew that they had to come out strong against a much inferior Cincinnati Reds team. And after two games of this three-game series, they have done just that.
Phillies place Brandon Marsh on 10-day IL, claim outfielder off waivers from Blue Jays
PHILADEPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies will be without one of their trade deadline acquisitions for a little while. The Phillies placed center fielder Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle sprain and claimed outfielder Bradley Zimmer off waivers from the Blue Jays. Additionally, the Phillies transferred...
