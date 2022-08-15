ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Cincinnati, OH
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs TV booth

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will be in the booth with Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month’s series at Miami. “Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement. Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Phillies lose center fielder Brandon Marsh to leg injury

CINCINNATI -- Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh hobbled off the field in the bottom of the third inning Tuesday night with an apparent left leg injury. Marsh injured himself trying to make a leaping catch at the wall on what ended up being a home run by Cincinnati's Jonathan India.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Bets Odds#Cincinnati Reds Date#Bally Sports#The Philadelphia Phillies#Great American Ball Park#Obp#Fip
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs sitting Wednesday afternoon for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. Stubbs started on Tuesday and went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, two walks, and two runs scored. J.T. Realmuto will catch for Ranger Suarez and hit cleanup Wednesday afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Dodgers host the Marlins to start 3-game series

Miami Marlins (52-66, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (81-36, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (13-2, 2.81 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -263, Marlins +213; over/under is 7...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 8/18/2022

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants will end their four-game series with an afternoon matinee Thursday in San Francisco. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Diamondbacks-Giants prediction and pick we have laid out below. Arizona is on the outside looking in on the playoff […] The post MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 8/18/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Padres strike early, never look back to blow out Marlins

Jake Cronenworth slugged his second career grand slam, leading the San Diego Padres to a 10-3 win over the host Miami Marlins on Wednesday afternoon. Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, including a three-run double in the ninth. San Diego first baseman Josh Bell, a key acquisition...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy