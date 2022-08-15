ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Nick Saban Praises Transfer Tackle Tyler Steen

Nick Saban spoke with the media on Wednesday, following another day of fall camp for the Crimson Tide, and covered several topics. The coach opened by commenting on the effort of his team from this week's practices so far, saying, "We obviously have things that we need to improve on (...) Not disappointed in where we are at all. Not satisfied where we are either, but I think that people are trying to do the things that they need to do to get where we want to go."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

16 Days Away From Bama Kickoff: Richard Mullaney

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Bama takes the field in only 16 days, so let's look back at Crimson Tide wideout Richard Mullaney. Richard Mullaney...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ESPN Lafayette

Here’s Why Drake’s Latest Instagram Post Could Mean Bad News for Alabama Football This Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide are favorites to win it all this season according to the NCAA preseason rankings. More specifically, The Alabama Crimson Tide are the favorites to win it all this season *on paper, but we all know that several other factors play into the outcome of any team's season; ultimately the one school that ends up hoisting that NCAA National Championship trophy at the end of the season can credit a combination of talent, coaching, preparation, and, often times, a little bit of luck.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama Defense Rising to Expectations

When it comes to the quest for the 2022 national title, the Alabama Crimson Tide defensive unit is ready to step up and show out. Safety DeMarcco Hellams, returning for his senior season, said, "The best thing about this defense is we're not shying away from any expectations that we have for ourselves. We go out and we attack every day with the Bama mindset."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Cornerback Out of Practice with Injury

Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks is currently out of practice with a back injury, according to head coach Nick Saban. "He hasn’t been able to practice since the scrimmage," said Saban. He’s got a little back problem." Ricks transferred from LSU to Alabama this off-season, one of five total...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday

Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

2023 5-Star Decommits from Fighting Irish

Recruiting is a busy and competitive business, nothing is official until a player signs his letter of intent. Coaches are always on the recruiting trail, chasing after the generational recruits who could change the momentum of a program. Recruiting has become even more complicated with NIL deals now being legal. Now the question isn't "how much money will I learn later?", but about "how much will make now?"
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Best Nicknames in Alabama Football History

"Broadway Joe", Paul "Bear" Bryant, "Snake", "King Henry". These are some of the epic nicknames in Alabama football history. A nickname can say a lot about a player, such as their personality, experiences, play style, quirks and character. Everyone knows about the 18 National Championships, 29 SEC Championships, and 4 Heisman trophy winners, but it's the players and coaches with these nicknames that made all of this on-field dominance possible.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bryce Young
Tide 100.9 FM

17 Days Away From Bama Kickoff: Kenyan Drake

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in just 17 days, so let's take a look back at one of the more underrated players in the Nick Saban era, Kenyan Drake.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Bryce Young Signs Lucrative NIL Deal

Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young signed the latest in a multitude of lucrative NIL deals this week, joining forces with NOBULL, an athletic apparel and accessory company that is now also partnered with the National Football League. NOBULL was founded in 2014, and, as of next season, is the "Official...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Josh Jobe Getting First-Team Reps with the Eagles

Former Alabama cornerback Josh Jobe is making some noise in Eagles training camp. Jobe earned first-team reps during Tuesdays practice after James Bradberry was seen going into the medical tent. Darius Slay and Bradberry will start for the Eagles at corner, but Jobe is making a serious push to make...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tide 100.9 FM

Jasmine Walker Finishes First Full WNBA Season

Former Alabama women’s basketball player, Jasmine Walker, finished her first full season in the WNBA on Sunday. The Alabama grad was selected seventh by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2021 WNBA draft, making her the first Alabama player to be selected since 2005. Walker’s rookie campaign came to an unexpected end as she suffered a torn ACL early in the season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

18 Days Away From Bama Kickoff: Slade Bolden

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide kicks off in just 18 days, so let's look at recent Bama wideout Slade Bolden. Slade Bolden suited...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AthlonSports.com

Paul Finebaum Identifies Alabama's Biggest National Championship 'Threat'

Alabama is the overwhelming favorite to win the College Football Playoff National Championship this season. Can any team stand in the Crimson Tide's way? Paul Finebaum thinks it's worth keeping any eye on one potential "threat." Finebaum has identified Ohio State football to be the biggest national championship threat to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Deontay Wilder Returning to the Ring this Fall

Former WBC heavyweight champion and Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder officially announced his return to the ring this week. The "Bronze Bomber" is set to face off against former European Boxing Union (EBU) Champion Robert Helenius in a 12-round main event bout at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on October 15, 2022.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

