Milwaukee A La Carte at the Zoo Makes Roaring Return
Animals, live bands, and food, oh my! Milwaukee A La Carte at the Zoo presented by Meijer is making its grand return to the Milwaukee County Zoo in August, featuring a variety of local and national musical acts, tasty cuisine, and a chance to hang out with the zoo’s 2,000 animals. The 34th annual A La Carte at the Zoo is shaping up to be a can’t miss family-friendly event.
Lilliput Records Grand Opening
Like shopkeepers of old, Tanner Musgrove and Brian Kirk are tidying up the sidewalk. On a recent afternoon the owners of Lilliput Records make sure their place reflects the roots they have planted in the neighborhood. At the back entrance they hose down the sidewalk. While the store’s main entryway is on Farwell Avenue, this bit of backside detail on Brady Street seems like a nice metaphor.
This Week in Milwaukee: August 18-24, 2022
Discover Wellness at Grant Park, dive into Irish Fest, sail away with The Grovelers & Crazy Rocket Fuel, walk the Brady Street Art Walk, savor outdoor music with Steph Lippert, Larry Lynne, Trapper Schoepp and Fareed Haque, spend the evening with legend Peter Hook and more—This Week in Milwaukee!
Misplaced Cars & Blackouts by The Grovelers
The Grovelers manage to bring the intensity of live performances to their latest album Misplaced Cars & Blackouts. The baker’s dozen tracks kick off with the high-octane jolt of “Heartbreak Love Machine,” nailing to the wall the rockabilly/garage/punk the group’s raison d'être. Singer Skip (like...
Irish Fest Preview: Local Bands
Milwaukee Irish Fest, probably the biggest and most prestigious Irish music festival in the world, is the place to see the biggest names in the Celtic music world, whether it’s actually just “Irish” or Celtic-ish music, or the real deal traditional players from places you've never heard of and pubs in faraway Irish towns.
Sue Schrader, Executive Director, Cedarburg Cultural Center
Located in the heart of Cedarburg’s National Historic District, the Cedarburg Cultural Center has been the cultural hub of the community for over 30 years. We are the Center for art, music and history in Ozaukee County. Music and art are my passions. I’ve spent my career thus far...
Marriage Off to a Bad Start
Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,593 New Cases, No Deaths
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,593 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,417 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 1,552 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,224 cases per day. In 2020, 654 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 747 cases per day.
