Like shopkeepers of old, Tanner Musgrove and Brian Kirk are tidying up the sidewalk. On a recent afternoon the owners of Lilliput Records make sure their place reflects the roots they have planted in the neighborhood. At the back entrance they hose down the sidewalk. While the store’s main entryway is on Farwell Avenue, this bit of backside detail on Brady Street seems like a nice metaphor.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO