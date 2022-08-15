ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, SC

‘Rocky start’: Pistol found at Lancaster County middle school

By Connor Lomis
 3 days ago

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A firearm was found at a Lancaster County middle school Monday, according to a school spokesperson.

The incident happened at South Middle School; it was the first day of school.

The spokesperson said they received a tip that an individual may have had a pistol, and the administration quickly acted to find the student.

A search was administered by the school’s Principal and Assistant Principal, and a 9mm semiautomatic was found in an eighth-grade student’s book bag. The School Resource Officer took possession of the gun and secured it.

An unchambered loaded magazine was also found in the bag.

“This was a rocky start to the school year at South Middle,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We are investigating where this young man got the pistol and why he brought it to school. I cannot stress enough, ‘if you see something, say something,’ and my hat is off to the person who quickly reported this incident.”

Law enforcement has initiated a criminal investigation.

The student has been suspended from school. Under state law, any student caught with a firearm is subject to a full calendar year of expulsion.

He has been detained and taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice Detention Center.

