‘Rocky start’: Pistol found at Lancaster County middle school

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A firearm was found at a Lancaster County middle school Monday, according to a school spokesperson.

The incident happened at South Middle School; it was the first day of school.

The spokesperson said they received a tip that an individual may have had a pistol, and the administration quickly acted to find the student.

A search was administered by the school’s Principal and Assistant Principal, and a 9mm semiautomatic was found in an eighth-grade student’s book bag. The School Resource Officer took possession of the gun and secured it.

An unchambered loaded magazine was also found in the bag.

“This was a rocky start to the school year at South Middle,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We are investigating where this young man got the pistol and why he brought it to school. I cannot stress enough, ‘if you see something, say something,’ and my hat is off to the person who quickly reported this incident.”

Law enforcement has initiated a criminal investigation.

The student has been suspended from school. Under state law, any student caught with a firearm is subject to a full calendar year of expulsion.

He has been detained and taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice Detention Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.