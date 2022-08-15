Read full article on original website
Transition game going well for Arizona DL Paris Shand; QB Jayden de Laura absent from practice
Paris Shand is a full-time football player now, but the basketball player in him came out during practice Wednesday. Shand, a third-year defensive lineman for the Arizona Wildcats, got a hand on a pass from Jordan McCloud. Shand tipped the ball to himself and intercepted it. Bill Russell would have been proud.
Texas Announces Winner of Quinn Ewers, Hudson Card QB Battle
The Longhorns named their starting quarterback on Friday.
Reds 1B Joey Votto expected to be ready for next season
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto had surgery Friday to repair his left rotator cuff and bicep. The team said Votto should be able to participate in spring training and be ready for the 2023 season. Votto, who turns 39 next month, said Wednesday he got hurt when he got tangled up with a baserunner in 2015. He played through the injury, but it has gotten worse this year. Votto, a six-time All-Star and 2010 NL MVP, hit just .205 this season with 11 homers and 41 RBIs. He has one year left on his contract that includes a club option for 2024.
