Destin, Okaloosa Co. spending $16M for public beach property
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin and Okaloosa County are teaming up to buy 336 feet of gulf-front property known as Tarpon Beach to be used as public access. A 6-1 vote Monday night at the city council meeting passed the ordinance on first reading to approve a new agreement with County to […]
Jackson County Water Study
Rain chances will be higher than average the next few days. "Savannah" available for adoption at Bay County Animal Control. Evelyn Temple with the Bay County Animal Control stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers about "Savannah" and other animals available at the shelter. Wear It Wednesday with...
Fort Walton Beach to relight eternal flame
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents and visitors are invited to witness Fort Walton Beach’s eternal flame honoring US Veterans’ return to life on Aug. 23. The torch at the front of Fort Walton Beach City Hall went dark a few years ago due to a mechanical failure in the structure. Okaloosa Gas offered […]
More public beach coming to Destin
The news has been weird and slow(er) this week so I’m glad to finally be getting out a newsletter. There are a few longer stories that I’ll be linking to in this edition simply because the article is too long to fit inside the email. I encourage you...
Gulf County Scallop Season to open August 16th
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Whether preparing them fried, buttered or seared, scallop lovers can plan to hunt for and enjoy the shellfish fresh from the St. Joseph Bay starting August 16. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission set the 2022 Bay Scallop Season to remain open through September 24, and Florida Saltwater Fishing Licenses […]
Shocking video shows enormous tornado-like waterspouts ravaging Florida coast
Waterspout Water Tornado – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by aramiu. Impressive video footage caught one of several massive waterspouts that lurked over coastal waters in northwest Florida early Tuesday morning, as lightning and thunderstorms briefly ravaged the area. One clip in specific captured the attention of several social...
Woman drowns in Destin near Marler Bridge
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death near Marler Bridge Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Destin. Around 2:15 p.m., a “woman was spotted floating in the water,” according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Boaters pulled the woman from the water and began CPR. She was taken […]
Residents at odds over proposed boat ramp changes
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Traversing down Holmes Creek may soon look a little different for boaters. Washington County Commissioners are considering an ordinance to restrict certain activities at some of the boat ramps. Cotton Landing would be for non-motorized vessels, but commercial use would be allowed, whereas Culpepper Landing would allow motorized vessels, but […]
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Events are happening all across the Panhandle this weekend. Learn more about them below. USSSA GSL World Series When: August 19 – August 21 Where: Panama City Beach, Publix Sports Park Litter Rodeo When: August 19, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Where: Port Saint. Joe, William J. “Billy Joe” […]
Huge tornado forms over Gulf of Mexico off Destin beach
A tornado formed over the Gulf of Mexico off a Florida beach and it was captured on video.
Gulf Breeze homeowner alleges Matt Banks still working after contractors license revoked
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks, the owner of Banks Construction, is under fire again Wednesday night. Santa Rosa County officials say Banks is trying to do work in the county after his license was revoked last week by the county's Contractor Competency Board. Banks is accused of taking...
Backyard composting workshop Sept. 7
UF/IFAS Calhoun County Extension would like to invite you to attend the workshop “Backyard Composting,” the latest installment of the monthly Garden Talks program on Wednesday, September 7, from 10:00 – 11:30 am CDT at the UF/IFAS Calhoun County Extension Office, 20816 Central Ave E, Blountstown, FL 32424. The workshop will also be available virtually.
Do you believe ghost children haunt the Historic Bagdad Cemetery?
stock photo. Not from Bagdad Historic CemeteryKenny Eliason on Unsplash. There's a lot to take in when you come to Florida for the first time. I've lived in Orlando for a year now and have yet to absorb even a small portion of all the wild and unique experiences Florida has to offer, all the amazing, historical places to see.
Woman killed after car hits tree, catches fire in Walton county
WALTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after the car they were traveling in veered off the roadway and collided with a tree. Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the accident around 1:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon. A sedan was reportedly traveling...
Police: Panama City Beach scammer arrested in $218,000 fraud case
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jamaican man who was running a publisher’s clearing house fraud scheme in Panama City Beach was arrested after the victim sent him $20,000, police said. Panama City Beach police said 25-year-old Thaniel Thompson contacted the victim in April and told her she had won the Publisher’s Clearing House […]
WCBCC opens newest park facility: Choctawhatchee River Paddle Trail at Cowford Landing
On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Walton County Board of County Commissioners hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at the county’s newest park facility, Choctawhatchee River Paddle Trail at Cowford Landing. The new facility is located approximately 100 yards past the existing Cowford Boat Launch located at SR20 and the Choctawhatchee River at 55 Big Cedar Road, Ponce De Leon, FL 32455.
Police: Man chased two people around Fort Walton Beach, shot at them
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A man is in custody after allegedly chasing two victims in a vehicle and shooting at them in Fort Walton Beach. Fort Walton Beach Police arrested 29-year-old Samuel Kortez Jones, AKA “Tez”, for two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He is being held in the Okaloosa County Jail with no bond.
Bay County secures millions for sports complex
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Commissioners hit a home run at their Tuesday meeting when they secured $10 million in funding for the new Southport Sports Complex. The total cost of the new complex is $11 million. The last $1 million will come from impact fees. The new ball park will more than […]
“Savannah” is available for adoption at Bay County Animal Control
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When school starts back up each year, the amount of animals surrendered to shelters tends to rise. Evelyn Temple, with the Bay County Animal Control, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about this trend and the animals at the shelter who are waiting for homes. Temple brought along “Savannah”, a two-year-old Labrador Retriever mix who is looking for a family.
Suspects in Walton County burglary arrested in Bay County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two suspects were arrested after breaking into a vehicle while the victims were enjoying the beach, deputies said. According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Katherine Gutierrez and 26-year-old Adrian Diaz Rodriguez entered into a vehicle by disabling the driver’s side door lock. The suspects then took two backpacks, a […]
