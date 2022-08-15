Read full article on original website
Related
wa.gov
First locally acquired human case of tick-borne disease anaplasmosis hospitalizes Washington resident
OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is reporting the first locally acquired human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis in a Washington resident discovered on August 8. A Whatcom County man in his 80s was hospitalized with severe disease, and is now in recovery, after working in the brush in Mason County where he was likely bitten by an infected tick.
wa.gov
Cindy Guertin-Anderson to lead Community Services Division at Commerce
OLYMPIA, WA — Washington State Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown today announced that Cindy Guertin-Anderson will join the agency executive leadership team as assistant director of the Community Services Division beginning Sept. 1. Guertin-Anderson comes to Commerce from the state Department of Enterprise Services, where she has been...
wa.gov
DAHP is Hiring Architectural Historian! Join the team!
You will be working collaboratively with transportation project planners and state facility planners to identify historic and cultural resources to assess impacts made by publicly funded capital projects. This will include making determinations of National Register eligibility and effects in communities across the State, and by serving as a subject matter expert in architectural design review. You will also advise stakeholders on ways to minimize, mitigate, or avoid adverse impacts in order to facilitate telling the full story of Washington State’s incredible historical tapestry of people and culture. Bring your authentic self and be part of the effort to preserve Washington State history.
Comments / 0