Boise, ID

107.9 LITE FM

This Hollywood Superstar Has Been Hiding in Boise for Days

When it comes to celebrities "hanging out", there are few places more densely populated with them outside of Calabasas, Hollywood, Los Angeles, or New York. Here in Idaho--you might spot some stars in Sun Valley or Coeur d'Alene but even if you do, it's a "big deal" and not a super regular occurrence.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho’s Most Famous TikTok Star Lands First Acting Gig in Hulu Series

In one of the darkest, most depressing years in recent history this Idaho man was the bright light that we all so desperately needed!. In September 2020, Idaho’s own Nathan Apodaca, better known as @420doggface208 on TikTok, broke the internet by posting a video of himself skateboarding to work while drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry and lip-synching Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit “Dreams.” The 22-second video was labeled “a vibe” by the thousands of people who commented on it and it went viral all over the world. To date, the original video has over 13.4 million likes and netted 137.8K comments.
IDAHO STATE
Boise, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Boise Talk Show Host Reports On Life In Mysterious Oregon City

When we last off, your humble correspondent began his journey west looking for the American work ethic. I'm presently embedded in Lincoln City, Oregon. The city is one of many on the Oregon Coast that enjoys revenue from thousands of tourists who flock to Ocean front hotels and condos. The beaches are filled with children, older adults, and many dogs chasing seagulls. The cold water attracts a working-class cohort that makes their pilgrimage to its shores.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Named One Of Either The Best States For Tipping Or The Worst

Regardless of what state you're in, in America, it's common practice to tip 20% when you're at a restaurant. However, that's not always the way we tip. There can be several factors that come into play when tipping. How was your service? How was the food? How was the overall experience? Or, sometimes the state you're in can depend how good of a tipper you are.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Famous People Idahoans Say They’d Want to Go to Lunch with!

What famous person would you want to have lunch with?. This is always a fascinating question to ask people, and I’ve loved seeing your interesting responses. Curious about who y’all would want to meet, I posted a few questions on Facebook and Instagram Polls asking you to share with me who (which famous person) you'd like to go on a lunch date with, where you would take them, and what you would like to do!
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Is There an Idaho Werewolf Hunting in Hells Canyon?

There is a youtube channel called Dogman Encounters with over 90,000 subscribers. The host interviews people who tell accounts about encounters with werewolves. Episode 342 features pastor in Twin Falls who has an intense story about his and his families encounter with a werewolf. In his testimony he says at...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Dan Cooper
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho’s Coming Water Shortage Could Mean The End of Grass Lawns

Idaho's relentless growth is starting to stretch the state's limited natural resources. The state's population has grown to historical levels due to two factors. Many folks are tired of living in a city or state that doesn't represent their beliefs and, along with high taxes, have moved to Idaho to live in a state that champions traditional American values. The second reason for Idaho's growth is the migration of workers who left their homes but not their jobs due to the pandemic. In other words, did any state benefit more from remote workers relocating than Idaho?
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

It’s National Potato Day! How Do You Like Your Spuds?

It's a big day across the country, and an even better day here in the state of Idaho. Why is that? It's National Potato Day! Nobody does potatoes quite like Idaho. Idaho is known for its potatoes. No other state can hold that title. We know potatoes are a big deal here. However, potatoes can be consumed in many different ways. Which one is best? I ranked them!
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Win Roaring Springs Passes from 107.9 LITE-FM!

According to school district calendars from around the Treasure Valley, summer is over. Mother Nature disagrees!. Looking ahead at the 10-day forecast, the highs in Boise are still hovering around the mid to upper 90ºs clear into Labor Day weekend. In fact, there's still a possibility that we can set a new record for triple-digit days in a single summer!
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Weird Stuff You Need to Know Before You Date Someone In Idaho

Idaho guys and gals, we're in a league of our own when it comes to quirky behaviors. What do we mean by that? Our constant need to issue "the wave" in traffic, in groceries aisles, and any other place else we encounter sentient beings is a fair place to start. And our obsession with all things local tends to be rather extra for the transplants and newcomers. We're also baffled by the droves of people who don't get our passion for the Boise Farmers Market, the Boise Greenbelt, Boise Music Festival, and anything pertaining to Boise State. Are we fanatics? Probably. But you're the one barking up our Tree Fort, so who's more at fault here?
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Is The Satanic Temple of Idaho Good For The Community?

The beauty of America is the freedom it affords its citizens and thanks to that freedom, Americans can practice and celebrate nearly any belief they choose to. One of the more controversial groups in Idaho that often elicits a low-brow response on first impression is The Satanic Temple of Idaho. The Idaho temple is a branch on the tree that is The Satanic Temple which has followers around the world with temples in various cities.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Watch This Video Of The Meteor That Caused The Massive Boom In Idaho

We are no strangers to mysterious loud booms in the Magic Valley. We’ve been hearing them for years with no true explanation as to what causes them. On Saturday morning there was another loud boom heard in the Magic Valley. This one sounded different than the rest though, and science, along with a few doorbell cameras, has the explanation.
IDAHO STATE
KOIN 6 News

Oregon sees more than 1,000 lightning strikes in 24 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Areas of Central and Southwestern Oregon are estimated to have been hit by 1,006 lightning strikes between Wednesday morning and 8 a.m. Thursday, sparking as many as 25 new wildfires in the region. Northwest Interagency Coordination Center spokesperson Jean Nelson-Dean told KOIN 6 that the individual fires have burned roughly 60 […]
OREGON STATE
107.9 LITE FM

7 Shocking Truths No One Tells You About Boise’s Beloved Pronto Pups

The Western Idaho Fair returns to Expo Idaho, on August 19-28. Many are excited about the rides and concerts. We're most excited about the FOOD!. The Western Idaho Fair is celebrating its 125th Anniversary this year. According to the fair's website, it began in 1897 under the name "Intermountain Fair." Back then, fairgoers could look forward to agricultural events, horse racing and rodeo events. Rather than the epic concerts that the fair hosts at the grandstand today, the acts included war reenactments and plane performances.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

