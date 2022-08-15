Read full article on original website
Homicide detectives search for suspects after woman shot, killed in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George's County woman is dead and police are searching for who is responsible. Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday night. Once on scene,...
fox5dc.com
Suspect photo released in deadly Mall at Prince George's shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Hyattsville mall Thursday afternoon. The Hyattsville Police Department responded to a shooting at the Mall at Prince George's located at 3500 East-West Highway around 4 p.m. Thursday. Police...
fox5dc.com
Man shot, killed at Mall at Prince George's
Police are investigating a targeted shooting inside the food court of the Mall at Prince George's Thursday afternoon that left a man dead. FOX 5's Jacqueline Matter reports from the scene.
$25K Reward Offered Following Fatal Prince George's County Shooting: Police
A massive reward is being offered in connection to the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old District Heights man, authorities say. Stanley Ramey was shot in the 2100 block of Rochelle Avenue around 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to Prince George's County police. Officers were called to the scene after...
fox5dc.com
Special police officer shot in Southeast DC; suspect arrested hiding in Metro station maintenance room
WASHINGTON - A special police officer has been hospitalized after being shot in Southeast, D.C. late Thursday night. The shooting was reported just after 11:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue near Saint Elizabeths Hospital. Authorities say a man drove to the security gate at the hospital and...
fox5dc.com
Man killed after shooting inside the Mall at Prince George's, police say
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - A man is dead after a shooting inside a Prince George's County mall Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. The Hyattsville Police Department confirms to FOX 5 that officers responded to a shooting at the Mall of Prince George's located at 3500 East-West Highway in Hyattsville around 4 p.m. Thursday.
One Fatally Shot At Prince George's County Mall, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police are investigating reports of shots fired at a Maryland mall that reportedly left at least one person dead and others possibly injured, authorities announced. Shots rang out at approximately 4 p.m. inside the food court at the Mall at Prince George's County, the Hyattsville Police Department confirmed. Upon arrival,...
Man shot, injured in NE DC, roads closed for several hours
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is coverage of a separate shooting Thursday night in SE D.C. DC Police are investigating an overnight shooting that rerouted traffic for several hours in Northeast, D.C. late Thursday into Friday morning. Officers from the 4th district responded to the 500 block...
District Heights Man Shot and Killed
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD – A 28-year-old from District Heights was shot and killed Wednesday night....
Minor Shot In Serious Condition, Suspect At Large After Montgomery County Shooting: Police
A child was shot and seriously injured in a dispute in Montgomery Village, reports My MCM Media. The boy was shot during the dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle shortly before 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16, the outlet continues. The boy was rushed to the hospital with...
Man arrested after SPO shot near St. Elizabeth's hospital in Southeast
WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department investigators have arrested man in connection to a shooting that left a special police officer injured outside St. Elizabeth's hospital late Thursday night. Officers responded to the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue SE around 11:22 p.m., according to a watch commander with MPD's Seventh...
Police ID Maryland Woman Killed In Two-Car Crash In Montgomery County
A Silver Spring woman has been identified as the victim in a multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County earlier this month, authorities say. Gity Karamouz, 68, was killed in the collision that occurred near the 500 block of Randolph Road near Hawkesbury Lane, Friday, Aug. 5, according to Montgomery County police.
Suspect Apprehended After Shooting Near Fairfax County Bus Stop: Police
A 52-year-old man from Alexandria was arrested for shooting a victim on Thursday, August 18 at a bus stop, Fairfax officials said. At around 1:53 p.m., the 33-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect, Paul Malone in Huntington, according to the Fairfax Police Department. Malone shot the victim...
fox5dc.com
62-year-old pedestrian dead after 3-vehicle crash in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say a 62-year-old pedestrian is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. Officer responded to the crash in the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard in the Seven Corners area around 8:38 a.m. Thursday. Investigators say a 2012 Honda Civic and a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta...
fox5dc.com
Multiple catalytic converters stolen from vehicles in Stafford County, police say
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Authorities are investigating after thieves stole four catalytic converters earlier this week from vehicles in Stafford County. Investigators say the catalytic converters were stolen during the overnight hours from August 15 to 16 at businesses in the Fredericksburg area. Koto LLC and Manuel’s Auto Repair, both on...
fox5dc.com
Man hospitalized after being shot near Route 1 in Fairfax County, police say
HUNTINGTON, Va. - A suspect is in custody accused of shooting a man in Fairfax County Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Fairfax County Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2000 blk of Huntington Avenue, near Route 1 (Richmond Highway), around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. Once officers arrived at...
Minor charged after shots fired on National Mall
At around 1 a.m. August, 19, DC Park Police responded to reports of gunshots on the National Mall. Officers closed off sections of Constitution Avenue Northwest in order to investigate.
WJLA
Pedestrian killed in 2-vehicle accident in Seven Corners: Fairfax County police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pedestrian was killed Thursday during an accident in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County, Virginia, according to a tweet from police. Fairfax County police officers responded to the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard at around 9:30 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
fox5dc.com
Police identify man shot, killed in Temple Hills; possible road rage suspected
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed over the weekend in Temple Hills and say his death may be linked to a possible road rage incident. Officers say 51-year-old Terrence Koonce of Fort Washington was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4400...
Car slams into DC home with people inside, police say
WASHINGTON — A driver crashed their car into a D.C. home Thursday morning. People were inside the home at the time of the crash, firefighters said. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the unit block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. DC Fire and EMS posted photos from the scene...
