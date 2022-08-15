ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Suspect photo released in deadly Mall at Prince George's shooting

HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Hyattsville mall Thursday afternoon. The Hyattsville Police Department responded to a shooting at the Mall at Prince George's located at 3500 East-West Highway around 4 p.m. Thursday. Police...
Man killed after shooting inside the Mall at Prince George's, police say

HYATTSVILLE, Md. - A man is dead after a shooting inside a Prince George's County mall Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. The Hyattsville Police Department confirms to FOX 5 that officers responded to a shooting at the Mall of Prince George's located at 3500 East-West Highway in Hyattsville around 4 p.m. Thursday.
Man shot, injured in NE DC, roads closed for several hours

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is coverage of a separate shooting Thursday night in SE D.C. DC Police are investigating an overnight shooting that rerouted traffic for several hours in Northeast, D.C. late Thursday into Friday morning. Officers from the 4th district responded to the 500 block...
62-year-old pedestrian dead after 3-vehicle crash in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say a 62-year-old pedestrian is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. Officer responded to the crash in the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard in the Seven Corners area around 8:38 a.m. Thursday. Investigators say a 2012 Honda Civic and a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta...
Car slams into DC home with people inside, police say

WASHINGTON — A driver crashed their car into a D.C. home Thursday morning. People were inside the home at the time of the crash, firefighters said. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the unit block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. DC Fire and EMS posted photos from the scene...
