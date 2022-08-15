Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Midland, Odessa residents notice higher water bills
MIDLAND, Texas — Over the last few months, people in Midland and Odessa have seen a rise in their bills. On one social medium platform for neighbors, residents expressed how they've seen their water bill go up fast. "I have lived at my address for three years. Our water...
cbs7.com
Midland ISD reinforcing safety protocols
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - MISD is working hard to ensure their safety protocols are up to date, especially considering the recent tragedy in Uvalde. The district has been conducting fire drills and reinforcing the importance of protocols to students and staff across their campuses. De Zavala Elementary held a fire...
Midland mom spends years fighting drunk driving after losing son
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On August 18th, 1984, a trooper visited the home of Faye Hodges and her husband to tell them that their son Joseph had been killed on Highway 191 after being hit by a drunk driver. “A drunk driver impacted him driving in the wrong lane, too fast, 100 mph, and hit […]
Midland home destroyed by lightning
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland home was destroyed Wednesday night after investigators said lightning struck the home and a fire started in the attic. Around 9 p.m. on August 17, about 12 units responded to the home in the 3600 block of Oak Ridge. No injuries were reported- the family of five and all pets […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
18-wheeler rolled over at intersection of I-20 and Loop 250
MIDLAND, Texas — An 18 wheeler has rolled over this morning in Midland at the intersection of Loop 250 and I-20. This incident led to traffic delays in the area as crews worked to clean up the mess. At this time, we know that the crew was looking to turn over the 18 wheeler to its proper position.
cbs7.com
Midland County Tax Office closed due to maintenance
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Tax Office is closed until further notice due to maintenance issues caused by the rain. The facilities team is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. No further details are available at this time. CBS7 will update this story when the...
How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?
School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
DPS warns public following another Odessa pedestrian death
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Samantha Ravago is an Employee at Garely’s Mexican Restaurant, not far from where Odessa Police say a 24-year-old Louisiana man was killed trying to cross Highway 191 on foot. She says based on what she’s seen in Odessa, the death is tragic but not surprising. “You see people that don’t pay […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slam Dunk! This Permian Basin House For Sale Has An Indoor Basketball Court?
You know a house is next level whenever it has features that make you say..."It has a What?" And, this is that house. This gorgeous house is here in the Permian Basin in Gardendale, Texas. Bam, right between Midland And Odessa! Let's take a tour of this charming house and YES, let's check out the Indoor Basketball Court that it features!
New Odessa road looks to ease school congestion
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The newly constructed Estancia Boulevard was built as a partnership between the city of Odessa and both the Compass Academy and Crossroads Church which owns the land the road was built on. “The traffic conditions were creating an issue for the city as well as the property owners. The school was […]
3 Children Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Odessa (Odessa, TX)
According to the Odessa Police, a motor vehicle collision occurred on Monday night at the intersection of West University and West County Road. The officials stated that a Toyota RAV4 was travelling northbound in the left lane on the 2600 block of the North County Road [..]
Midland/Odessa Sees Gas Prices Go Down, But We Are Still Most Expensive in Texas
Midland/Odessa has seen gas prices go down consistently for the past two months, but we are still the most expensive area in Texas. According to AAA.com, Texas has the cheapest gas of any other state in the nation at $3.45, which is more than a dollar cheaper than the peak price of $4.69 on June 15.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Midland businessman to run for City Council
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Local Domino’s Pizza owner, Jim Gerety announced today he is running for Midland City Council District 4. After 23 years of building a business with more than 400 employees, raising a family in Midland, and giving back to local charities, Gerety said he found himself wanting to use his leadership skills to benefit […]
Midland businesses open to proposed new downtown hotel
MIDLAND, Texas — A new hotel could be checking into downtown Midland, and they will be sharing the city with some neighbors. One neighbor could be Seth Streun, Midland native and owner of Lo. St. Books. "Just seeing all this life coming to downtown is really cool, and all...
cbs7.com
Midland home struck by lightning, catches fire
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland family tells CBS7′s Noe Ortega that around 8:30- 9 p.m. Wednesday their home in the 3600 block of Oakridge was struck by lightning and caught fire. The family says the home reignited around 1 a.m. Thursday. Which required Midland Fire Department to come...
cbs7.com
Midland woman dies after being hit by car
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland woman has died after a car hit her on FM 307 Monday night. Gina Daugherty was walking east on FM 307 in the middle of the road causing the driver’s side mirror of a truck to hit her. Daugherty was taken to...
Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!
Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
Take A Ride! 7 Rollercoasters Closest To Midland Odessa!
Who's ready to hit up a ROLLER COASTER? August 16th is National Rollercoaster Day! What rollercoasters are in the West Texas area? Here are 7 of the closest ones to West Texas! And, you can check out the VIDEOS and TAKE A RIDE NOW!. 1) THE SANDSTORM - JOYLAND AMUSEMENT...
One dead after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred on August 15 at 9:47 p.m. 48-year-old Gina Daugherty of Midland was the pedestrian killed in the incident on FM-307. The initial investigation revealed that a 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 with a trailer was...
cbs7.com
Ector County tire shops experiencing tire scams
Midland Christian has a new head football coach for the first time this century. Still, the Mustangs are the pre-season favorite to win the TAPPS DII State Championship. Small Business Summer: Sgt. Pepper's and I'd Rather Bake. Chevron creates website for the people of the Permian Basin. Updated: 6 hours...
Mix 97.9 FM
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix979fm.com
Comments / 0