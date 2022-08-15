ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

NewsWest 9

Midland, Odessa residents notice higher water bills

MIDLAND, Texas — Over the last few months, people in Midland and Odessa have seen a rise in their bills. On one social medium platform for neighbors, residents expressed how they've seen their water bill go up fast. "I have lived at my address for three years. Our water...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland ISD reinforcing safety protocols

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - MISD is working hard to ensure their safety protocols are up to date, especially considering the recent tragedy in Uvalde. The district has been conducting fire drills and reinforcing the importance of protocols to students and staff across their campuses. De Zavala Elementary held a fire...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland home destroyed by lightning

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland home was destroyed Wednesday night after investigators said lightning struck the home and a fire started in the attic. Around 9 p.m. on August 17, about 12 units responded to the home in the 3600 block of Oak Ridge. No injuries were reported- the family of five and all pets […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland County Tax Office closed due to maintenance

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Tax Office is closed until further notice due to maintenance issues caused by the rain. The facilities team is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. No further details are available at this time. CBS7 will update this story when the...
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?

School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

DPS warns public following another Odessa pedestrian death

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Samantha Ravago is an Employee at Garely’s Mexican Restaurant, not far from where Odessa Police say a 24-year-old Louisiana man was killed trying to cross Highway 191 on foot. She says based on what she’s seen in Odessa, the death is tragic but not surprising. “You see people that don’t pay […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

New Odessa road looks to ease school congestion

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The newly constructed Estancia Boulevard was built as a partnership between the city of Odessa and both the Compass Academy and Crossroads Church which owns the land the road was built on. “The traffic conditions were creating an issue for the city as well as the property owners. The school was […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland businessman to run for City Council

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Local Domino’s Pizza owner, Jim Gerety announced today he is running for Midland City Council District 4. After 23 years of building a business with more than 400 employees, raising a family in Midland, and giving back to local charities, Gerety said he found himself wanting to use his leadership skills to benefit […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland businesses open to proposed new downtown hotel

MIDLAND, Texas — A new hotel could be checking into downtown Midland, and they will be sharing the city with some neighbors. One neighbor could be Seth Streun, Midland native and owner of Lo. St. Books. "Just seeing all this life coming to downtown is really cool, and all...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland home struck by lightning, catches fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland family tells CBS7′s Noe Ortega that around 8:30- 9 p.m. Wednesday their home in the 3600 block of Oakridge was struck by lightning and caught fire. The family says the home reignited around 1 a.m. Thursday. Which required Midland Fire Department to come...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland woman dies after being hit by car

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland woman has died after a car hit her on FM 307 Monday night. Gina Daugherty was walking east on FM 307 in the middle of the road causing the driver’s side mirror of a truck to hit her. Daugherty was taken to...
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!

Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

Ector County tire shops experiencing tire scams

Midland Christian has a new head football coach for the first time this century. Still, the Mustangs are the pre-season favorite to win the TAPPS DII State Championship. Small Business Summer: Sgt. Pepper's and I'd Rather Bake. Chevron creates website for the people of the Permian Basin. Updated: 6 hours...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
