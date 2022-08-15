ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Lincoln Transit to Relocate Two Bus Stops August 22

Lincoln, Nebraska
 5 days ago

Bus Stop One and Two will be affected

Beginning Monday, August 22, StarTran transit system will move two bus stops currently located on “N” Street between South 10th and South 11th streets to nearby locations. The relocation will allow the Gold’s building demolition to continue while keeping StarTran’s riders safe from construction.

Bus Stop One will relocate to the intersection of “N” and South 11th Street on the southwest corner, next to Latitude Apartments. Bus Stop One serves Route 41-Havelock, Route 54-Veteran’s Hospital, and Route 56-Sheridan.

Bus Stop Two will relocate to the intersection of “N” and South 11th Street on the northeast corner, next to the Center Park Garage. Bus Stop Two serves Route 42-Bethany and Route 46-Arnold Heights.

The bus stops’ new loading and unloading locations will be a short, walkable distance away from their current locations. Signs will be posted to remind riders. StarTran will require riders to load and unload through the front doors due to a lack of room toward the rear doors of the buses.

No other bus stops will be affected at this time.

In late July, StarTran announced that beginning Thursday August 18, its fixed-route evening service, VanLNK on-demand service, and paratransit service will end at 7 p.m., three hours earlier than what is currently offered. The service change is due to a shortage of bus drivers.

StarTran is currently accepting applications for bus drivers at lincoln.ne.gov/TransitCareer. For more information on routes and schedules, and to check out the benefits of working at StarTran, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov.

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln, Nebraska

'Stop Speeding Before It Stops You' Enforcement Results

The Lincoln Police Department joined in a nationwide ‘Stop Speeding Before It Stops You’ traffic enforcement project that began July 20 and continued through August 14, 2022. The goal of the project was to help promote safe driving, with an emphasis on speeding violations, to reduce the number of traffic crashes resulting in injury or death. Officers participating in the detail were watchful for all traffic violations, however paid particular attention to speeding. Grant funding for the added enforcement effort was provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Traffic Enforcement Campaign

The Labor Day weekend traditionally marks the end of the summer travel season and the beginning of fall. Holiday weekends also represent some of the deadliest times of year on America’s roadways due to impaired driving. Some people will include alcohol in their activities and make the decision to drive impaired. To impact this issue, and to coincide with the nationwide ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign, the Lincoln Police Department will be conducting specialized enforcement from August 19, 2022, through September 5, 2022. Increased enforcement for the project is funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for August 18

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 42 with 27 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 15 from other communities (two on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized. Risk Dial: low orange – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of Randolph Street to Close August 15

Beginning Monday, August 15, Randolph Street between South 40th and South 48th streets will close for a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project. StarTran Route 53-SouthPointe bus stops in this area will be closed during this work. The project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, September 2. This...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster County, NE
Traffic
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Lincoln, NE
Traffic
City
Lincoln, NE
County
Lancaster County, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

City Urges Caution Around Street Projects Near Schools

With most Lincoln schools beginning classes next week, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) urges drivers and pedestrians to use caution around Lincoln on the Move and other street projects underway near schools. The six-year Lincoln on the Move program is investing an additional $78 million in street infrastructure through 2025....
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Has One More Death From COVID-19

Deaths reported today: 1, a man in his 60s who was unvaccinated and not hospitalized. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 44 with 30 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 14 from other communities (one on a ventilator). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

West Holdrege, NW 56th and West Vine Now Open

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) opened sections of three streets to traffic today:. West Holdrege Street from Northwest 56th to Northwest 48th streets. Northwest 56th Street from West Holdrege Street north to the existing urban paving. West Vine Street east of Northwest 48th Street. These Lincoln on the Move projects...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

City Receives $23.6 Million for Multimodal Transportation Center

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Director Liz Elliott today announced StarTran has been awarded a $23,665,721 million federal grant to design and build a new multimodal transportation center. The grant is from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Service#Bus Stop#Bus Routes#Lincoln Transit#Startran#Latitude Apartments
Lincoln, Nebraska

Back to School Traffic Safety Enforcement Project

In addition to normal school zone enforcement activities, the Lincoln Police Department will be conducting a Back to School” Traffic Safety Enforcement Project beginning Monday, August 15, 2022, and continuing through Friday, September 9, 2022. This project, funded by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office, will allow the placement of additional officers at and around various public and parochial schools in Lincoln for the purpose of traffic and pedestrian safety.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Seniors Invited to Participate in Aging Partners Events

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend a variety of senior-focused activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from August 22 through 28:. Computer lab, Downtown Senior Center – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Two Streets to Close August 10 for Railroad Track Repair

Beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, two streets will be closed for railroad track repair. The work is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. Thursday, August 11. Pioneers Boulevard between Highway 2 and South Ninth Street – The recommended detour is Highway 2 to South 14th Street to Old Cheney Road to South First Street.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Low Orange for Sixth Week

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in low orange for a sixth consecutive week. The orange position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on our community is high. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of South 70th Street Now Closed

South 70th Street between Rokeby and Saltillo roads is now closed for a roundabout and watermain installation project at Carger Lane. This work is scheduled to be completed in early November. The recommended detour is Rokeby Road to South 84th Street to Saltillo Road. This project will expand water services...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

New Contract Makes LPD Officers Highest Paid in State

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Police Chief Teresa Ewins today thanked the City Council for unanimously approving a new contract that will make Lincoln Police Department (LPD) officers the highest paid in the state. The Council passed the resolution at its meeting this afternoon. The three-year contract was negotiated by the Lincoln Police Union and a City team that included staff from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Human Resources Department, LPD, and the City Attorney’s office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of Lincoln Mall to Close August 8

Beginning Monday, August 8, the eastbound lane of Lincoln Mall between South 11th and 12th streets will be closed for a building construction project. This work is scheduled to be completed by January 2023. StarTran Route 55-Downtown Trolley will be detoured around the closure. Sidewalks on the south side of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Comprehensive Watershed Master Plan Open House set for August 9

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) invites the public to an open house Tuesday, August 9, to learn more about recent efforts made to reduce flood risks, stabilize streams, and improve water quality across Lincoln. The event regarding the Comprehensive Watershed Master Plan is from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cavett Elementary School, 7701 South 36th St. Attendees will meet in the multipurpose room and should use the main entrance/door 1.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Transit to Modify Evening Service

Campaign to hire bus operators includes October event. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced StarTran will modify its evening service for most routes effective Thursday, August 18. StarTran’s fixed-route evening service, VanLNK on-demand service, and paratransit service will end at 7 p.m., three hours earlier than what is currently offered. The modified service will impact about 2% of StarTran’s bus and paratransit rides.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Adjusted Belmont Pool Schedule Announced

Lincoln Parks and Recreation today announced that the Belmont Neighborhood Pool, 12th and Manatt streets, will have a modified schedule for the remainder of the pool season due to a lifeguard shortage. The revised Belmont Pool schedule is as follows:. Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 – closed.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Aging Partners “Marking Nebraska” Presentations Set For Late August

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend a presentation on Nebraska’s historical monuments and markers in late August. Western history author and lecturer Jeff Barnes will present “Marking Nebraska: Our (Mostly) Hidden Historical Monuments” at two Aging Partners Senior Centers. The events are as...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Program to Help Teens, Young Adults Quit Vaping Now Available

Tobacco Free Lancaster County (TFLC) and Truth Initiative, a national public health organization, today announced the availability of a text message-based program to help youth quit vaping. This is Quitting is a free and anonymous program designed for teens and young adults that provides tailored advice, cognitive and behavioral coping strategies, and social support to help them stop using e-cigarettes.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy