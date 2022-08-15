Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the seaAnita DurairajPlacitas, NM
A Son of the Alleged Shooter Has Been Linked with the Killings of Two Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Accused Killer Had Been Asked to Leave the MosqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Chilling final message dad sent before ‘shooting himself’ with 12-year-old daughter found dead on dirt road
A FATHER reportedly sent a chilling message before his 12-year-old daughter was found dead on Thursday. Stacia Leigh Collins was discovered on a dirt road in Kentucky hours after her father, Stacy, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, cops said. The schoolgirl's mom said the dad sent a chilling...
A Mom Let Her 7-Year-Old Play in the Park. Arizona Arrested Her and Banned Her From Working With Kids.
It was a pleasant November day in Tucson, Arizona, and Sarra needed to procure a Thanksgiving turkey. The COVID-19 pandemic was still raging—this was fall 2020, before vaccines had been made available—and the supermarket's policy was to discourage excess people from entering the premises. Sarra thus opted to...
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
He kidnapped a school bus of children and buried them alive. This week, he was granted parole.
Frederick Woods, now 70, was 24 when he and two other men kidnapped 26 school children and their bus driver in Northern California and buried them.
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Mother Marries Man She Suspects In Her Daughter's Disappearance
8-year-old Toya Hill lived in the Lafayette Homes Housing Projects with her mother, Annette Stanley, brother, and sister in Baltimore, Maryland. Toya was a well-behaved, quiet little girl with an excellent school record at City Springs Elementary School.
Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic
Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
Vox
The warrant authorizing the FBI search of Trump’s home is unsealed — and it’s alarming
Two key documents related to the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Monday are now available to the public: the warrant that authorized the raid, and the property receipt that details what federal agents recovered. Together, the documents provide a clearer picture...
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Newly unsealed documents from the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago put Trump in even worse legal peril, experts say
A federal judge on Tuesday unsealed documents that contain new information on the legal woes facing Donald Trump over the Mar-a-Lago search.
Dealers rush to sell ghost gun parts before federal restrictions take effect
Days away from federal rules banning so-called ghost guns (Aug. 24), companies are scrambling to sell parts needed to make the largely untraceable firearms, and gun enthusiasts continue to build them.
