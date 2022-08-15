ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic

Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
FLORIDA STATE

