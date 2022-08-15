Read full article on original website
Related
Newcomers make a big impact: Seven takeaways from USC training camp
USC's first training camp under new coach Lincoln Riley is over. Here's a look at players who impressed in their respective position battles.
Charlotte product Christian Peters hoping to lead Shaw to new level
Christian Peters made the decision to focus on football, leading him to switch Charlotte-area high schools and ultimately to Shaw University. The post Charlotte product Christian Peters hoping to lead Shaw to new level appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Former OLSH coach brings positivity, focus on fundamentals to Ellwood City
Looking to turn its program around after three consecutive winless seasons, it’s hard to imagine Ellwood City could have found a coach more suited for the job than Dan Bradley. In 2015, Bradley took over an Our Lady of the Sacred Heart program that was coming off an 0-9...
Football team looks to get in on championship act at Neshannock
Rumor has it a major repaving project has been planned for Mitchell Road in Neshannock this fall. Over the last year or so, there have been so many championship parades in front of the high school that the traffic pattern has worn grooves in the pavement. OK, no such rumors...
Comments / 0