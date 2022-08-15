ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! Daily TV News Show | San Angelo's Smoothie King Opens Its Doors

SAN ANGELO, TX – On this edition of LIVE! Daily News, organizers with the first responders bbq cookoff joins the show. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
KLST/KSAN

Moms decompress after first day of school drop-offs

SAN ANGELO, Texas- While the kids are away the moms will play! After dropping their kids off for the first day of school, moms were invited to In Vino Veritas to celebrate the new year. “Why don’t y’all do mimosas for all the moms when they have to drop off their kids for the first […]
KLST/KSAN

The Original Henry's expands parking lot

(KLST/KSAN)– The Original Henry’s first opened it’s doors in the late 1970s. Since then, the restaurant has offered great food, drinks, and hospitality making it a popular spot in San Angelo. “We are beyond blessed with this restaurant,” Rosa Torres, restaurant manager, said. “We have continued my dad’s legacy. He’s been gone 5 years, and […]
San Angelo LIVE!

Smoothie King Officially Opens in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – The day has finally arrived; Smoothie King in San Angelo is officially open! The popular Smoothie Shop opened Thursday morning in the newly rebuilt shopping center at 1819 Knickerbocker Rd. Hours are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.  Smoothie King offers a wide variety of smoothies including energy, weight loss, muscle growth, and even just sweet treats. Here is a photo of their menu:
FOX West Texas

Homeless rehousing program changes local man's life

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo City Council approved an agreement with Housing and Urban Development for over $186,000 towards funding the Rapid Rehousing for the Homeless Program. Norman Harris is one of the many people who has benefited from the rehoming program, giving him and many others...
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! Daily News TV Show August 17: Huge Water Main Break!

SAN ANGELO, TX — We have the scoop on the water main break that rocked Orient and Highland Blvd. today. Protestors at the Beto rally stole some of the show, plus all the news you need to know on August 17, 2022. Watch above!. Subscribe to the LIVE! Daily.
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Fiddlestrings Presents Chris Colston Tonight

As part of their annual "Summer String Thing 2022", Fiddlestrings Sports Bar presents Chris Colston live on stage tonight (Aug 18th). This guy is good!! We play several of his singles on Kickin' Country 103-1 including "Five Beers", "Bombs Away" and "Slow". Since releasing his debut album Bombs Away in...
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Huge Water Main Break Sends Geyser of Water Into the Air in East San Angelo

According to workers on the scene, utility workers hit the water main line at Orient Street and Highland Boulevard in east San Angelo. This sent water flying into the air above the trees until the city could shut it down. Officials recommend avoiding the intersection of Highland Boulevard and South Oaks Street as water has flooded the street. It is currently unknown who exactly hit the waterline but Atmos or their contractor is currently working in the area.
KLST/KSAN

Runaway child may be located in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 15-year-old Reina Rivera has been missing from Paris Texas since August 9, 2022, and new information suggests she may be located in San Angelo. In multiple posts published on Facebook over the weekend, an Abilene group named Operation: Preying on Predators said Rivera was last seen in San Angelo with three […]
San Angelo LIVE!

UPDATE: Live Video of Crash on FM-2105 and Grape Creek Road

SAN ANGELO- A local man shared live video with San Angelo LIVE! of the crash that occurred this past weekend at the intersection of FM-2105 and Grape Creek Rd. On Saturday, two white vehicles crashed at the intersection of FM-2105 and Grape Creek Road. Deputy Fire Chief of the Grape Creek Volunteer Fire Department Jose Rivera said at 2:20 p.m., GCVFD and ambulances were dispatched to the intersection of FM 2105 and Grape Creek Road for a report of a two vehicle crash.
KLST/KSAN

City Council approves funding for intersection improvement planning

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City Council has approved $254,000 to go towards the plans to improve 6 intersections in San Angelo with the addition of traffic signals. This was approved in conjunction with the Highway Safety Improvement Grant (HISP) from TxDot totaling $2,313,812 in construction expenses. These intersections were chosen for the project based […]
KLST/KSAN

Our Water: The surface water we drink

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The water coming out of the faucets in San Angelo comes from different sources around the Concho Valley but the majority of it comes from the O.H. Ivie lake reservoir. Allison Strube, the city’s Water Utilities Director says, “Surface water is the primary drinking source for the city of San Angelo, […]
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

KGKL 97.5 FM Country

KGKL 97.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://975kgkl.com

