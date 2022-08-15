Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
West Texas Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 19-21
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 10 a.m. - Preservation for Non-Professionals, Abilene Public Library, 202 Cedar St. 4:30 p.m. - Once Upon...
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE! Daily TV News Show | San Angelo's Smoothie King Opens Its Doors
SAN ANGELO, TX – On this edition of LIVE! Daily News, organizers with the first responders bbq cookoff joins the show. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
Moms decompress after first day of school drop-offs
SAN ANGELO, Texas- While the kids are away the moms will play! After dropping their kids off for the first day of school, moms were invited to In Vino Veritas to celebrate the new year. “Why don’t y’all do mimosas for all the moms when they have to drop off their kids for the first […]
The Original Henry’s expands parking lot
(KLST/KSAN)– The Original Henry’s first opened it’s doors in the late 1970s. Since then, the restaurant has offered great food, drinks, and hospitality making it a popular spot in San Angelo. “We are beyond blessed with this restaurant,” Rosa Torres, restaurant manager, said. “We have continued my dad’s legacy. He’s been gone 5 years, and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smoothie King Officially Opens in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – The day has finally arrived; Smoothie King in San Angelo is officially open! The popular Smoothie Shop opened Thursday morning in the newly rebuilt shopping center at 1819 Knickerbocker Rd. Hours are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Smoothie King offers a wide variety of smoothies including energy, weight loss, muscle growth, and even just sweet treats. Here is a photo of their menu:
San Angelo “Dive Bar” Tradition Honored In New Book
They are the stuff of legend, especially here in Texas--"Dive Bars". The term itself has evolved since it was first coined in the 1880's. Back then, "dive bars" were often basements where patrons "dived below" to indulge in often unsavory activities. These bars were the epitome of disreputable. That was...
Homeless rehousing program changes local man's life
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo City Council approved an agreement with Housing and Urban Development for over $186,000 towards funding the Rapid Rehousing for the Homeless Program. Norman Harris is one of the many people who has benefited from the rehoming program, giving him and many others...
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE! Daily News TV Show August 17: Huge Water Main Break!
SAN ANGELO, TX — We have the scoop on the water main break that rocked Orient and Highland Blvd. today. Protestors at the Beto rally stole some of the show, plus all the news you need to know on August 17, 2022. Watch above!. Subscribe to the LIVE! Daily.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Animal Shelter in space crisis with nearly 300 dogs
Concho Valley PAWS shared earlier this month that they have seen a 26% increase in animals this year compared to 2021.
Fiddlestrings Presents Chris Colston Tonight
As part of their annual "Summer String Thing 2022", Fiddlestrings Sports Bar presents Chris Colston live on stage tonight (Aug 18th). This guy is good!! We play several of his singles on Kickin' Country 103-1 including "Five Beers", "Bombs Away" and "Slow". Since releasing his debut album Bombs Away in...
It’s Almost Time For Another Cooper’s Concert
Not only does Cooper's BBQ Live in Christoval keep great shows coming to their stage with their Concert Series for 2022, but they have great food and fun games to play as well!. The Cooper's Family has been famous for their Bar-b-que for many years. They're family owned and operated...
City Council approves $253,500 boilers for Foster Coliseum and Spur Arena
"The coliseum and Spur Arena do share two boiler units, since 1999," Walker explained. "We cannot operate both the coliseum and Spur Arena without having the boiler units operable."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Huge Water Main Break Sends Geyser of Water Into the Air in East San Angelo
According to workers on the scene, utility workers hit the water main line at Orient Street and Highland Boulevard in east San Angelo. This sent water flying into the air above the trees until the city could shut it down. Officials recommend avoiding the intersection of Highland Boulevard and South Oaks Street as water has flooded the street. It is currently unknown who exactly hit the waterline but Atmos or their contractor is currently working in the area.
Is San Angelo A Hateful Community? New International Scrutiny
San Angelo is making international news. Unfortunately, it's not for a positive reason. Back in April, a video which appears to show a local business owner harassing an LGBT+ couple in a parking lot near the apartment complex where both live, went viral. Because of the objectionable language in the...
Runaway child may be located in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — 15-year-old Reina Rivera has been missing from Paris Texas since August 9, 2022, and new information suggests she may be located in San Angelo. In multiple posts published on Facebook over the weekend, an Abilene group named Operation: Preying on Predators said Rivera was last seen in San Angelo with three […]
The Halloween Spirit Store Will Open Soon In San Angelo
Usually, I get the Halloween spirit when the first Fall chill hits the air. This year, I must be getting premature Halloween spirit, due to all the pumpkin spice in the air. Pumpkin spice, afterall, is the official flavor of the Fall season, the one everyone seems to go hysterical over. It is already showing up everywhere.
Grammy Award Winning Travis Tritt Is Coming to the San Angelo Pac
San Angelo has had a good amount of concerts this year, but none match up to what is coming. Concho Valley, get ready because on September 9th, T-R-O-U-B-L-E is coming to town and its name is Travis Tritt with his "Set In Stone Tour" at the San Angelo PAC. Travis...
San Angelo LIVE!
UPDATE: Live Video of Crash on FM-2105 and Grape Creek Road
SAN ANGELO- A local man shared live video with San Angelo LIVE! of the crash that occurred this past weekend at the intersection of FM-2105 and Grape Creek Rd. On Saturday, two white vehicles crashed at the intersection of FM-2105 and Grape Creek Road. Deputy Fire Chief of the Grape Creek Volunteer Fire Department Jose Rivera said at 2:20 p.m., GCVFD and ambulances were dispatched to the intersection of FM 2105 and Grape Creek Road for a report of a two vehicle crash.
City Council approves funding for intersection improvement planning
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City Council has approved $254,000 to go towards the plans to improve 6 intersections in San Angelo with the addition of traffic signals. This was approved in conjunction with the Highway Safety Improvement Grant (HISP) from TxDot totaling $2,313,812 in construction expenses. These intersections were chosen for the project based […]
Our Water: The surface water we drink
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The water coming out of the faucets in San Angelo comes from different sources around the Concho Valley but the majority of it comes from the O.H. Ivie lake reservoir. Allison Strube, the city’s Water Utilities Director says, “Surface water is the primary drinking source for the city of San Angelo, […]
KGKL 97.5 FM Country
San Angelo, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT
KGKL 97.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://975kgkl.com
Comments / 0