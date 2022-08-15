Read full article on original website
8 corrections officers who were barred from guarding Derek Chauvin get $1.5M settlement
Eight corrections officers sued after they were barred from guarding Derek Chauvin, in jail for George Floyd's murder, because of their race.
Cops Who Failed to Stop Chauvin From Killing George Floyd Sentenced to Several Years in Prison
J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the police officers who failed to stop Derek Chauvin from pinning down George Floyd as he fought to breathe and later died, were sentenced Wednesday back to back. Kueng received three years in prison and two years of supervised release, while Thao got 3 and a half years. Kueng was convicted of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights by failing to provide medical aid and failing to stop Chauvin from sticking his knee into Floyd’s neck. Thao, though defense attorneys said he wasn’t an “active participant,” also failed to come to Floyd’s aid. Chauvin is concurrently serving a 21-year prison sentence for federal civil rights violations, and 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter convictions. Kueng, along with ex-officer Tou Thou, still face trial in January on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.
Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.
The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
A lawyer for Ahmaud Arbery's killer says being sent to a Georgia prison would be a 'backdoor death sentence.' A judge disagreed.
A judge denied Travis McMichael's request to send him to a federal prison after his lawyer argued he'd die in a state facility.
Police Arrest Crime Ring Responsible For Stealing 44,000 Catalytic Converters Worth $22M
An investigation by the Beaverton Police Department has dealt a blow to a prominent crime organization thought to be responsible for catalytic converter thefts on the West Coast, reports OregonLive. The inquiry into the alleged crimes stretches as far back as 2021. In March, Tanner Lee Hellbusch, 32, was found with more than 100 stolen catalytic converters after being pulled over by police.
Pregnant postal carrier stabbed with butcher knife while delivering mail, feds say
The man “committed a violent, inexcusable crime and deserves every day in the jail that the court gave him,” U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said.
Florida woman sentenced to life behind bars in murder-for-hire shooting death of prominent FSU law professor
A South Florida woman has been sentenced to life in prison plus additional time for her role in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the shooting death of a local law professor. Katherine Magbanua was sentenced Friday morning to life behind bars without the possibility of probation or parole, as...
Men Accused of Crushing Cop in Capitol Attack to Receive Bench Trial Before Only Judge with History of Jan. 6 Acquittals
Four defendants accused of participating in the assault on Capitol grounds of a Metropolitan Police officer — whose haunting cries were caught on camera as a crowd of angry rioters continued to press forward — have opted for a bench trial before the only judge who has acquitted any of the Jan. 6 defendants.
He kidnapped a school bus of children and buried them alive. This week, he was granted parole.
Frederick Woods, now 70, was 24 when he and two other men kidnapped 26 school children and their bus driver in Northern California and buried them.
Two women charged with murder in college student shooting death
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Two women are now in custody in Alabama, charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a college student they flagged over on the side of the road, police confirmed. Adam Simjee, 22, was driving through Talladega National Forest near Cheaha State Park with...
Judge’s ‘Unprecedented’ Ruling Ousting Prosecutor Over Light Plea Deal Is ‘Unconstitutional,’ Virginia’s Top Court Told
More than 60 former and current elected prosecutors asked Virginia’s highest court to find that a lower court judge threatened the separation of powers through his “unprecedented” decision to oust the commonwealth’s attorney for Loudoun County from a case over a lenient plea deal. In June,...
Judge bars Louisiana father from contacting child in custody battle with alleged victim
A Louisiana man has been denied contact with his daughter in the latest development of a high-profile custody case between the father, John Barnes, and mother, Crysta Abelseth, who says their teenage daughter was conceived when Mr Barnes was 30 and Ms Abelseth was 16.The encounter would constitute rape, regardless of consent, under Louisiana law.The case made headlines earlier this summer when Ms Abelseth went public to say that she had lost custody – and we being forced to pay child support – to her alleged rapist.Mr Barnes had been given full custody of their 15-year-old daughter after a...
Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With
A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
Scott Peterson's attorneys argue for new trial in murders of wife Laci Peterson and unborn son
Scott Peterson appeared in a California court on Thursday for prosecutors and attorneys to argue their respective cases over whether the convicted killer deserves a new trial in the 2002 murders of his wife and unborn son. Peterson, now 49, wore a blue coronavirus face mask, handcuffs and a dark...
'Self-professed' white supremacist gets jail for Jan. 6 riot
A Maryland man described by the FBI as a “self-professed” white supremacist was sentenced on Wednesday to four months of incarceration for storming the U.S. Capitol while wearing a court-mandated device that tracked his movements, court records show.U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly also sentenced Bryan Betancur to one year of supervised release after his term of imprisonment and ordered him to pay $500 in restitution.Betancur, 22, was on probation for a 2019 burglary conviction when he traveled from the Washington suburb of Silver Spring, Maryland, and joined the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A GPS-enabled monitoring...
Video Shows Six Flags Crowd Flood Exit After Shooting
Three people were injured in a parking lot outside Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois.
XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Flips, Will Testify Against Three Other Defendents As Part of Plea Deal
It's been roughly four years since XXXTentacion was fatally shot outside RIVA Motorsports in Florida on June 18, 2018. Now, it looks like justice is finally coming to his family. The post XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Flips, Will Testify Against Three Other Defendents As Part of Plea Deal appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Two Former Cops Convicted in George Floyd’s Death Sentenced to Prison
Former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao have been sentenced to prison after they were convicted in the death of George Floyd. KTTC reports that Kueng was the first of the two officers to be sentenced on Wednesday, and was ordered to serve three years in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release. Thao was sentenced during a second hearing in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota, and was ordered to serve three and half years in federal prison.
R. Kelly hasn't paid any of his court fees, but he has $27,828 stored in his commissary account
R. Kelly, who is serving a 30 year sentence on sex trafficking and racketeering, hasn't paid any of his court fees.
Mississippi grand jury declines to indict white woman whose accusations led to Emmett Till lynching
A Mississippi grand jury on Tuesday declined to indict an 88-year-old white woman whose accusations of sexual misconduct against Black teenager Emmett Till drove his infamous 1955 lynching.Jurors in Leflore County passed up on charging Carolyn Bryant Donham with manslaughter and kidnapping, despite newly uncovered evidence that changed the nature of the historic case.In June, a team of investigators, including members of Till’s family, discovered an unserved warrant for Ms Donham’s arrest buried in a courthouse basement. The documents charged her with aiding the kidnapping of the 14-year-old from the home of his relatives in Money, Mississippi. In an...
