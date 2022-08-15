Read full article on original website
Clarice Johnson
2d ago
Condolences to the families.. What would make two young men jump off a cliff called jaws? Depression, Suicidal, high, a dare, it's very sad. Two more lives gone for what???
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Body of missing swimmer who jumped off Vineyard bridge found
EDGARTOWN - The body of a swimmer who had been missing for four days after jumping off the Jaws bridge in Edgartown was found Thursday, police said.Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, of Jamaica, was one of four people who jumped from the bridge late Sunday night. Bulgin and his 26-year-old brother Tavaris did not come up. The other two were not hurt. Tavaris was found dead Monday morning.Massachusetts State Police said a shell fisherman found Tavaughn Bulgin's body around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. It was on the pond side of the bridge in a marshy area.The brothers were living in Oak Bluffs this summer while working at Nomans Restaurant as seasonal workers.The depth of the water under the bridge is about 15 feet. The Oak Bluffs fire chief told WBZ-TV the tide was coming in fast Sunday night.The bridge, which is officially named the American Legion Memorial Bridge according to State Police, is on Beach Road and connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. It became a landmark after appearing in the 1975 hit film Jaws, which was shot on the Vineyard.
TODAY.com
1 brother dead and another missing after jumping off ‘Jaws Bridge’ in Martha’s Vineyard
One man is dead and another is missing after they jumped off a bridge made famous in the 1975 movie “Jaws” on the island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, authorities say. First responders from the United States Coast Guard and several other rescue teams, including police dive...
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends recall fond memories of brothers who jumped from Massachusetts bridge as crews continue search for remaining brother
Boston, MA – Crews continued to search this morning for one of two brothers who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge after one of the bodies have been recovered. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at midnight Sunday, State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping.
Man vacationing in Milwaukee dies in 71-foot fall from drawbridge after hanging "onto the railing for 1-2 minutes," coroner report says
A Rhode Island man vacationing in Milwaukee fell to his death after a drawbridge was raised while he was walking across it. Richard Dujardin, 77, of Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee on Monday afternoon with his wife, according to a Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brothers who jumped off Martha's Vineyard Jaws bridge identified
EDGARTOWN - Search teams returned to the water Tuesday around the Jaws bridge on Martha's Vineyard, where 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin is still missing after jumping off the bridge.Four people jumped off the bridge Sunday night. The man's 26-year-old brother, Tavaris Bulgin, was found dead Monday morning; two others were unhurt. The search was suspended before 3 p.m. Tuesday due to "poor weather that caused dangerous conditions." Authorities say they have cleared the inlet/pond side of the bridge without finding anything, but the weather prevented them from continuing to search the ocean side. Weather conditions will determine when the search can resume -...
Search underway for swimmers who jumped from ‘Jaws’ bridge on Martha’s Vineyard
EDGARTOWN, Mass. — A massive search is underway for two missing swimmers after a group of people jumped off the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard late Sunday night, officials said. A total of four people went into the water in Edgartown around 11:20 p.m., according to...
2 swimmers missing after group jumps from ‘Jaws’ bridge on Martha’s Vineyard
EDGARTOWN, Mass. — Two swimmers remain missing after a group of people jumped off the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard late Sunday night, officials said. A total of four people jumped from the bridge into the water in Edgartown around 11:20 p.m., according to the Coast Guard. Two of the swimmers have since been recovered from the water.
Man Dies After Drawbridge Opened As He Was Crossing It
The 77-year-old father of six clung to the Milwaukee bridge's side rail before falling 71 feet.
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman climbs into seal pool, swims around at Woods Hole aquarium
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A woman went into the seal enclosure at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium on Wednesday. The aquarium’s supervisor tells Boston 25 the woman climbed over the wall of the pool, swam around and briefly walked around the enclosure. There were two seals in the enclosure...
One of 2 missing swimmers found dead off Martha's Vineyard
EDGARTOWN - The body of one of two missing swimmers off Martha's Vineyard was found Monday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.A U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson told WBZ-TV they started searching around 11:20 p.m. Sunday after four people jumped off the Jaws bridge in Edgartown. Two were found unhurt, but two young men did not come up.State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said police and firefighters searched for the men until about 3:30 a.m. Divers were brought in for the search after sunrise.Procopio said a search team found one of the men Monday morning and that the search is still ongoing for the second man.Their names have not been made public.The bridge, which is officially named the American Legion Memorial Bridge according to State Police, is on Beach Road and connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. It became a landmark after appearing in the 1975 hit film Jaws, which was shot on the Vineyard. No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
Wbaltv.com
77-year-old man falls to death as drawbridge opens, family now seeking answers
MILWAUKEE — A 77-year-old man died Monday afternoon as he was walking across the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee, police said. Police told sister station WISN that the bridge over the Milwaukee River started to go up and the man fell. Richard Dujardin, from Providence, Rhode Island, died...
Turnto10.com
Boat falls off loose trailer on Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Traffic came to a standstill Monday morning on the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge when a vehicle lost its trailer and the trailer lost its boat. State police gave this account: "A boat on a trailer became disconnected from the vehicle towing it. It struck the high-speed barrier and knocked down a light pole. The boat then came off of the trailer and came to rest blocking the two eastbound lanes on Route 138."
IN THIS ARTICLE
capecod.com
Nine people rescued after getting carried out in current in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Nine people were rescued after getting carried out in the current off Town Neck Beach in Sandwich shortly after 3 PM Sunday. The victims were on floats and were able to tie themselves together. Sandwich Fire was able retrieve all of the people and return them to shore uninjured.
capeandislands.org
Fecal bacteria shuts Cape beaches, but officials say no need to worry
Kathryn: There have been a number of beach closures in Falmouth, Barnstable, Mashpee and beyond over the last few weeks due to fecal bacteria found in the water. CAI’s climate and environment reporter Eve Zuckoff joins us now to explain what exactly is going on, and whether you need to be worried. Hi Eve.
Boat catches fire off coast of Block Island
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. -- Thick clouds of smoke could be seen coming from a boat off the coast of Block Island.The Coast Guard says they responded Friday after the engine somehow caught fire.Only one person was on board, and thankfully, a good Samaritan was able to help get them out safely.Crews were able to put out the flames, and no injuries were reported.
fallriverreporter.com
Second Massachusetts motorcycle rider killed in a week on Route 95
Two Massachusetts residents have been killed while riding their motorcycle on Route 95 in less than a week. According to Rhode Island State Police, just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 South in the City of Providence in the area of Route 195.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Radio host John DePetro arrested on trespassing charge
Warwick police tell 12 News DePetro was arrested outside a home on Staples Avenue.
2 men arrested after short chase in stolen vehicle
Two New Bedford men are facing charges after they were found in a stolen car in Dartmouth over the weekend.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Residents Say Customer Parking Ruining Neighborhood
When Providence Oyster Bar opened on Post Road in May, it marked a small shift southward from the hub of restaurants in downtown East Greenwich. Many in town (and beyond) have welcomed the new eatery but some of the challenges felt by downtown residents are now being felt by residents who live in the neighborhood behind POB – namely parking woes. And they aren’t happy about it.
Comments / 22