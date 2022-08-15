ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgartown, MA

Clarice Johnson
2d ago

Condolences to the families.. What would make two young men jump off a cliff called jaws? Depression, Suicidal, high, a dare, it's very sad. Two more lives gone for what???

CBS Boston

Body of missing swimmer who jumped off Vineyard bridge found

EDGARTOWN - The body of a swimmer who had been missing for four days after jumping off the Jaws bridge in Edgartown was found Thursday, police said.Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, of Jamaica, was one of four people who jumped from the bridge late Sunday night. Bulgin and his 26-year-old brother Tavaris did not come up. The other two were not hurt. Tavaris was found dead Monday morning.Massachusetts State Police said a shell fisherman found Tavaughn Bulgin's body around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. It was on the pond side of the bridge in a marshy area.The brothers were living in Oak Bluffs this summer while working at Nomans Restaurant as seasonal workers.The depth of the water under the bridge is about 15 feet. The Oak Bluffs fire chief told WBZ-TV the tide was coming in fast Sunday night.The bridge, which is officially named the American Legion Memorial Bridge according to State Police, is on Beach Road and connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. It became a landmark after appearing in the 1975 hit film Jaws, which was shot on the Vineyard. 
EDGARTOWN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Family and friends recall fond memories of brothers who jumped from Massachusetts bridge as crews continue search for remaining brother

Boston, MA – Crews continued to search this morning for one of two brothers who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge after one of the bodies have been recovered. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at midnight Sunday, State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
CBS News

Man vacationing in Milwaukee dies in 71-foot fall from drawbridge after hanging "onto the railing for 1-2 minutes," coroner report says

A Rhode Island man vacationing in Milwaukee fell to his death after a drawbridge was raised while he was walking across it. Richard Dujardin, 77, of Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee on Monday afternoon with his wife, according to a Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office report.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Boston

Brothers who jumped off Martha's Vineyard Jaws bridge identified

EDGARTOWN - Search teams returned to the water Tuesday around the Jaws bridge on Martha's Vineyard, where 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin is still missing after jumping off the bridge.Four people jumped off the bridge Sunday night. The man's 26-year-old brother, Tavaris Bulgin, was found dead Monday morning; two others were unhurt. The search was suspended before 3 p.m. Tuesday due to "poor weather that caused dangerous conditions." Authorities say they have cleared the inlet/pond side of the bridge without finding anything, but the weather prevented them from continuing to search the ocean side. Weather conditions will determine when the search can resume -...
EDGARTOWN, MA
CBS Boston

One of 2 missing swimmers found dead off Martha's Vineyard

EDGARTOWN - The body of one of two missing swimmers off Martha's Vineyard was found Monday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.A U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson told WBZ-TV they started searching around 11:20 p.m. Sunday after four people jumped off the Jaws bridge in Edgartown. Two were found unhurt, but two young men did not come up.State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said police and firefighters searched for the men until about 3:30 a.m. Divers were brought in for the search after sunrise.Procopio said a search team found one of the men Monday morning and that the search is still ongoing for the second man.Their names have not been made public.The bridge, which is officially named the American Legion Memorial Bridge according to State Police, is on Beach Road and connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. It became a landmark after appearing in the 1975 hit film Jaws, which was shot on the Vineyard. No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
Turnto10.com

Boat falls off loose trailer on Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Traffic came to a standstill Monday morning on the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge when a vehicle lost its trailer and the trailer lost its boat. State police gave this account: "A boat on a trailer became disconnected from the vehicle towing it. It struck the high-speed barrier and knocked down a light pole. The boat then came off of the trailer and came to rest blocking the two eastbound lanes on Route 138."
JAMESTOWN, RI
capecod.com

Nine people rescued after getting carried out in current in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Nine people were rescued after getting carried out in the current off Town Neck Beach in Sandwich shortly after 3 PM Sunday. The victims were on floats and were able to tie themselves together. Sandwich Fire was able retrieve all of the people and return them to shore uninjured.
SANDWICH, MA
capeandislands.org

Fecal bacteria shuts Cape beaches, but officials say no need to worry

Kathryn: There have been a number of beach closures in Falmouth, Barnstable, Mashpee and beyond over the last few weeks due to fecal bacteria found in the water. CAI’s climate and environment reporter Eve Zuckoff joins us now to explain what exactly is going on, and whether you need to be worried. Hi Eve.
BARNSTABLE, MA
CBS New York

Boat catches fire off coast of Block Island

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. -- Thick clouds of smoke could be seen coming from a boat off the coast of Block Island.The Coast Guard says they responded Friday after the engine somehow caught fire.Only one person was on board, and thankfully, a good Samaritan was able to help get them out safely.Crews were able to put out the flames, and no injuries were reported.
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Second Massachusetts motorcycle rider killed in a week on Route 95

Two Massachusetts residents have been killed while riding their motorcycle on Route 95 in less than a week. According to Rhode Island State Police, just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 South in the City of Providence in the area of Route 195.
eastgreenwichnews.com

Residents Say Customer Parking Ruining Neighborhood

When Providence Oyster Bar opened on Post Road in May, it marked a small shift southward from the hub of restaurants in downtown East Greenwich. Many in town (and beyond) have welcomed the new eatery but some of the challenges felt by downtown residents are now being felt by residents who live in the neighborhood behind POB – namely parking woes. And they aren’t happy about it.
EAST GREENWICH, RI

