Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wichitabyeb.com
What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita (August 19-21)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. What’s Happening This Weekend In...
KSN.com
Uncorked for Tech
It’s time for Uncorked, a fun way to get out, support local, and enjoy delicious wine all for a good cause. Join the crew in Downtown Hutchinson for an evening supporting TECH. Sample wine as you walk through small businesses in the community, enjoy hor d’oeuvres from some of Hutchinson’s finest restaurants all while supporting special artists and community members at TECH.
wichitaonthecheap.com
Andy’s Frozen Custard new Shocker Jackhammer Treat
On August 24, Andy’s Frozen Custard®, the award-winning frozen custard and treat shop, will join Wichita State University Athletics to announce details of a new partnership and treat! The first-ever frozen treat created exclusively for Shocker Nation, the Shocker Jackhammer™, will be unveiled and sampled for the very first time at Andy’s Collage Hill store and will be available at a discounted price that day.
wichitabyeb.com
The newest Chick-fil-A in northeast Wichita opens next week
Construction has been going on for most of the year, and on August 24th, the doors are ready to open to the public. Wichita’s latest Chick-fil-A will be opening on Wednesday. The popular chicken restaurant will be located at 2400 N. Greenwich Road, which is just south of Academy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Tutors Pizza
A new restaurant has opened called Tutors Pizza. Located at 524 S. Seneca, they aim to draw in a much more diverse audience than past businesses in the location. With pizza, arcade games, a play area for children, a patio with corn hole and televisions everywhere, Tutors Pizza is a family-friendly pizza place with lots to do.
wichitabyeb.com
Unveiling the 32 BBQ Tournament Bracket for Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ
It’s been a while since we’ve done a tournament bracket. Our Most Liked Series has covered tacos, burgers, and pizza. Now it’s time to move on to the latest category that is definitely a polarizing one that could bring a lot of debate. It’s time to unveil the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket.
Buzz around new Wichita restaurant overwhelms it with customers. Now, it’s scaling back.
The restaurant just opened on Monday, but Wichita has been so excited to try it, the owners have had trouble keeping up.
KSN.com
Local restaurants pivoting as shortages loom
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s no secret many companies are struggling to find employees. Area restaurants are no different. Some are having a hard time keeping their doors open. Copper Oven Cafe in Wichita recently celebrated its tenth year in business. But it recently changed some things as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWCH.com
Chaplain looks to support families impacted by tragedy at the scene
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local chaplain has the goal of providing compassion and care during events that can sometimes be the worst day of someone’s life. He’s looking to turn an ambulance into a Chaplain Response Vehicle. “Serve the community, serve first responders, just serve people in...
KSN.com
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Thieves steal flowers from downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police need help stopping vandalism and theft along Douglas in downtown. Hundreds of planters’ line Douglas between Washington and Main and they are overflowing with flowers. "The people love it,” said Cindy Carnahan. “Everyone loves the flowers." Cindy Carnahan calls herself the...
foxkansas.com
Local hospice staff helps fulfill a dying wish
WICHITA - To marry Armando, and to never be forgotten. These were the two wishes that Monica Velasquez shared with Phoenix Home Care and Hospice nurse, Hillary Kreutzer, as Hillary laid in the hospital bed holding her. At the time, Monica was experiencing severe pain indicating her cervical cancer was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas Humane Society hosting $75 puppy adoption event
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is hosting a $75 puppy adoption event. From Thursday, Aug. 18 through Saturday, Aug. 20, puppies five months and younger will be available for $75 each. All puppies from the KHS are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up to date on their Bordetella vaccines, distemper parvo […]
wichitaonthecheap.com
Kids Eat Free at Applebee’s Kansas for Back to School
KIDS EAT FREE! Wichita area ONLY. Monday-Sunday, Aug 15-21, 2022. Dine-in or Carside To Go. Let Applebee’s do the cooking during back to school week!. Kids eat free with adult purchase. Valid Aug 15-21, 2022 in the Greater Wichita area: Maple and Ridge, 47th & South Broadway, 29th & N. Rock, Derby, Andover and Park City >> http://bit.ly/ApplebeesKansas.
allaccess.com
KDGS (Power 93.5)/Wichita Morning Co-Host Carla Ayala Moves To Afternoons
AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KDGS (POWER 93.5)/WICHITA morning co-host CARLA AYALA has moved to afternoons. AYALA had been paired with PD/morning host GREG WILLIAMS since coming to KDGS in 2017. Prior to that, AYALA had been at KKGQ (Q92) from 2015 to 2017.
AOL Corp
The Arcade in Wichita is about to get a new Old Town address, expand with food and drink
The retro Old Town arcade that Wichita has enjoyed since 2017 is about to make a move — and get a big upgrade in the process. Derek Sorrells, who co-owns The Arcade at 139 N. Mead with Michael Jensen, says that the business will move this fall to an old warehouse space at 906 E. Third St. The new building, which Sorrells says in its current state is not all that attractive, is being completely redone to accommodate the new business.
KWCH.com
Riverfront Stadium to host Dodge City, Garden City matchup in ‘Hatchet Rivalry’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge announced today they will host the 85th Annual Hatchet Rivalry at Riverfront Stadium featuring the Dodge City Red Demons and Garden City Buffaloes. The football game will be played on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. “We are excited to host two...
Vacant spot near Wesley Medical Center about to get a new restaurant tenant
The restaurant is set to open in early September.
This always-busy Wichita restaurant just got a new name, but nothing else will change
The restaurant, which offers both sweet and savory treats, has operated in Wichita for nearly 12 years.
Comments / 0