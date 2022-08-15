ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

TheDailyBeast

Trump Lawyer Reportedly Told DOJ in June All Classified Material Was Returned

A lawyer for former President Donald Trump reportedly signed a written statement in June to the Department of Justice claiming that all classified material had been returned to the government—despite a search this week proving the opposite, according to The New York Times. The Times reported Saturday that the declaration insisted that all boxes of classified material that had been in a storage area at Mar-a-Lago had been returned after a June 3 visit by a top counterintelligence official. But this week, investigators pulled 11 boxes of sensitive and top secret information from Trump’s Florida home. Now, Trump is under investigation for several violations of the Espionage Act for keeping the documents after he left the White House last year.
POTUS
bloomberglaw.com

NRA Donors Revive Near-Dead Lawsuit by Finding New Lawyers (1)

A once-floundering lawsuit against the National Rifle Association of America that seeks the return of potentially hundreds of millions in donations is back on track after the plaintiffs found new lawyers just before a crucial deadline. Chicago-based Loevy & Loevy and Southeast law firm Stites & Harbison are now representing...
LAW
bloomberglaw.com

Tesla Legal Head Who Led Purchasing Probe Has Left Automaker (1)

Dinna Eskin replaced ex-acting legal chief David Searle last month. Four lawyers held top legal role since general counsel left in 2019. has parted ways with the law department leader heading an internal inquiry into purchase orders at the electric vehicle maker. David Searle left his position as Tesla’s head...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
POTUS
The List

Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden

Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
WYOMING STATE

