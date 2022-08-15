Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
Related
Trump Lawyer Reportedly Told DOJ in June All Classified Material Was Returned
A lawyer for former President Donald Trump reportedly signed a written statement in June to the Department of Justice claiming that all classified material had been returned to the government—despite a search this week proving the opposite, according to The New York Times. The Times reported Saturday that the declaration insisted that all boxes of classified material that had been in a storage area at Mar-a-Lago had been returned after a June 3 visit by a top counterintelligence official. But this week, investigators pulled 11 boxes of sensitive and top secret information from Trump’s Florida home. Now, Trump is under investigation for several violations of the Espionage Act for keeping the documents after he left the White House last year.
bloomberglaw.com
NRA Donors Revive Near-Dead Lawsuit by Finding New Lawyers (1)
A once-floundering lawsuit against the National Rifle Association of America that seeks the return of potentially hundreds of millions in donations is back on track after the plaintiffs found new lawyers just before a crucial deadline. Chicago-based Loevy & Loevy and Southeast law firm Stites & Harbison are now representing...
LAW・
bloomberglaw.com
Tesla Legal Head Who Led Purchasing Probe Has Left Automaker (1)
Dinna Eskin replaced ex-acting legal chief David Searle last month. Four lawyers held top legal role since general counsel left in 2019. has parted ways with the law department leader heading an internal inquiry into purchase orders at the electric vehicle maker. David Searle left his position as Tesla’s head...
AOL Corp
Trump Org. criminal case, Starbucks union fight, publishing trial: 3 legal stories to watch
This week in legal business news Yahoo Finance is following Donald Trump's defense of multiple probes, including a criminal case moving forward against his family-run real estate firm and its ex-chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg. We're also keeping an eye on the Justice Department's antitrust case seeking to halt the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former congressman and an FBI agent trainee among 9 indicted for insider trading, prosecutors say
A former US congressman and an FBI agent trainee were among nine people indicted on federal charges connected to unrelated insider trading schemes, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced Monday.
Former homeland-security advisor for Mike Pence said she once 'found classified documents in the ladies' room'
"You do have a responsibility to protect the information," Olivia Troye, a former security advisor, said. "You don't carry it home and store it."
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
Fact check: Altered image of Donald Trump at golf tournament adds fat, wrinkles
A photo of Donald Trump at a golf tournament has been digitally altered to add extra fat and wrinkles to his face.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden
Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
People
Trump's Attorney Says He and His Family Watched the FBI Search in New York via Security Feed
Though he wasn't in Palm Beach, Donald Trump was watching as federal agents executed a search warrant on his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week, with one of the former president's attorneys saying he watched via a live feed. "I think the folks in New York — President Trump and his...
Breitbart FBI Leak: Correspondent Says 'We All Know Who' Was Behind Move
The warrant authorizing the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago was leaked before a federal judge in Florida formally unsealed it on Friday.
Former CIA director said he agrees with notion that there's no political force more 'dangerous' than Republicans
Trump and his GOP allies have been accused of emboldening far-right groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.
FBI raid on Trump Mar-a-Lago resort likely sparked by 'informant': Retired agent
A retired FBI agent who served at the agency for 24 years said an "informant" likely provided information that led to the raid Monday at former President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago.
70 members of Congress have violated a law designed to prevent insider trading and stop conflicts-of-interest
Insider has identified numerous members of Congress who've violated the STOCK Act. Congress is now considering banning lawmakers from trading stocks.
CNBC
These 16 states are issuing additional stimulus checks to qualifying residents
While news of federally funded stimulus checks frequently flooded the internet during the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, after the third round was distributed in March of 2021, rumors began swirling around the idea of a fourth economic stimulus payment. Jump forward to Aug. 2022, when in lieu...
An ex-Trump aide and right-wing Breitbart News have been separately accused of doxxing the FBI agents involved in the Mar-a-Lago raid
Breitbart News published an unredacted search warrant naming two FBI agents involved in the Mar-a-Lago raid, and Garrett Ziegler posted their names online.
Comments / 0