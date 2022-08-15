A lawyer for former President Donald Trump reportedly signed a written statement in June to the Department of Justice claiming that all classified material had been returned to the government—despite a search this week proving the opposite, according to The New York Times. The Times reported Saturday that the declaration insisted that all boxes of classified material that had been in a storage area at Mar-a-Lago had been returned after a June 3 visit by a top counterintelligence official. But this week, investigators pulled 11 boxes of sensitive and top secret information from Trump’s Florida home. Now, Trump is under investigation for several violations of the Espionage Act for keeping the documents after he left the White House last year.

