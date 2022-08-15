ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

wichitaonthecheap.com

Andy’s Frozen Custard new Shocker Jackhammer Treat

On August 24, Andy’s Frozen Custard®, the award-winning frozen custard and treat shop, will join Wichita State University Athletics to announce details of a new partnership and treat! The first-ever frozen treat created exclusively for Shocker Nation, the Shocker Jackhammer™, will be unveiled and sampled for the very first time at Andy’s Collage Hill store and will be available at a discounted price that day.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Unveiling the 32 BBQ Tournament Bracket for Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ

It’s been a while since we’ve done a tournament bracket. Our Most Liked Series has covered tacos, burgers, and pizza. Now it’s time to move on to the latest category that is definitely a polarizing one that could bring a lot of debate. It’s time to unveil the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Tutors Pizza

A new restaurant has opened called Tutors Pizza. Located at 524 S. Seneca, they aim to draw in a much more diverse audience than past businesses in the location. With pizza, arcade games, a play area for children, a patio with corn hole and televisions everywhere, Tutors Pizza is a family-friendly pizza place with lots to do.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Outdoor Life – Walnut Valley Festival

Every year, thousands of people flock to the town of Winfield all for one reason. It’s time for another year of the Walnut Valley Festival and this year they are celebrating their 50th year of being a festival. There is all different genres of music that will be performed...
WINFIELD, KS
KAKE TV

Evergy, City of Wichita hold meeting to discuss installing huge steel power poles in Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Evergy is upgrading a transmission line in north Wichita, and to do so, the company will have to install some steel power poles. Westar Energy, which merged with another company to form Evergy, installed those poles near 9th and Green a few years ago in Wichita, leaving some neighbors furious. The City of Wichita and Evergy hosted a meeting Thursday to discuss this new project with neighbors in hopes of preventing future problems.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas Humane Society hosting $75 puppy adoption event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is hosting a $75 puppy adoption event. From Thursday, Aug. 18 through Saturday, Aug. 20, puppies five months and younger will be available for $75 each. All puppies from the KHS are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up to date on their Bordetella vaccines, distemper parvo […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN.com

Second phase of Douglas resurfacing to begin Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita says the second phase of Douglas resurfacing will begin Monday between Seneca and McLean Boulevard. The first phase was completed in early August. The second and final phase is scheduled to be completed Friday, Aug. 26. Douglas will be closed to...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Back 2 School Splash at Rock River Rapids

It’s back to school time and we have highlighted a few groups that have encouraged students to celebrate the opportunity to go back to school. It is so important to instill the mentality of starting the school off on the right foot and ensuring a positive attitude is one of the most important items on the back-to-school supply list.
DERBY, KS
KWCH.com

Cooler air coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A front is moving through the state tonight and will cool everyone down tomorrow. Expect some storms possible mainly north of I-70 and into northwest Kansas tonight as the front enters the state. As the front starts to sag south tonight it will begin to dry out a bit before reaching Wichita.
KANSAS STATE
foxkansas.com

Local hospice staff helps fulfill a dying wish

WICHITA - To marry Armando, and to never be forgotten. These were the two wishes that Monica Velasquez shared with Phoenix Home Care and Hospice nurse, Hillary Kreutzer, as Hillary laid in the hospital bed holding her. At the time, Monica was experiencing severe pain indicating her cervical cancer was...
WICHITA, KS

