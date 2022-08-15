WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Evergy is upgrading a transmission line in north Wichita, and to do so, the company will have to install some steel power poles. Westar Energy, which merged with another company to form Evergy, installed those poles near 9th and Green a few years ago in Wichita, leaving some neighbors furious. The City of Wichita and Evergy hosted a meeting Thursday to discuss this new project with neighbors in hopes of preventing future problems.

WICHITA, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO