Andy’s Frozen Custard new Shocker Jackhammer Treat
On August 24, Andy’s Frozen Custard®, the award-winning frozen custard and treat shop, will join Wichita State University Athletics to announce details of a new partnership and treat! The first-ever frozen treat created exclusively for Shocker Nation, the Shocker Jackhammer™, will be unveiled and sampled for the very first time at Andy’s Collage Hill store and will be available at a discounted price that day.
Unveiling the 32 BBQ Tournament Bracket for Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ
It’s been a while since we’ve done a tournament bracket. Our Most Liked Series has covered tacos, burgers, and pizza. Now it’s time to move on to the latest category that is definitely a polarizing one that could bring a lot of debate. It’s time to unveil the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket.
KDGS (Power 93.5)/Wichita Morning Co-Host Carla Ayala Moves To Afternoons
AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KDGS (POWER 93.5)/WICHITA morning co-host CARLA AYALA has moved to afternoons. AYALA had been paired with PD/morning host GREG WILLIAMS since coming to KDGS in 2017. Prior to that, AYALA had been at KKGQ (Q92) from 2015 to 2017.
First Look at Tutors Pizza
A new restaurant has opened called Tutors Pizza. Located at 524 S. Seneca, they aim to draw in a much more diverse audience than past businesses in the location. With pizza, arcade games, a play area for children, a patio with corn hole and televisions everywhere, Tutors Pizza is a family-friendly pizza place with lots to do.
Outdoor Life – Walnut Valley Festival
Every year, thousands of people flock to the town of Winfield all for one reason. It’s time for another year of the Walnut Valley Festival and this year they are celebrating their 50th year of being a festival. There is all different genres of music that will be performed...
Riverfront Stadium to host Dodge City, Garden City matchup in ‘Hatchet Rivalry’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge announced today they will host the 85th Annual Hatchet Rivalry at Riverfront Stadium featuring the Dodge City Red Demons and Garden City Buffaloes. The football game will be played on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. “We are excited to host two...
Beer, burgers and brats: Saturday will be busy with three big food events in Wichita
It could be hard to choose which food-focused event to patronize this weekend.
Sedgwick County Zoo's 90-year-old, 508 pound tortoise Rocket 'the escape artist' finally home after 13 years
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Rocket the tortoise was one of the first animals ever at the Sedgwick County Zoo when it opened in the early '70s, bringing smiles to faces for decades. But nearly 40 years later, in 2009, the more-than 500-pound tortoise realized how big he was and became an escape artist.
Evergy, City of Wichita hold meeting to discuss installing huge steel power poles in Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Evergy is upgrading a transmission line in north Wichita, and to do so, the company will have to install some steel power poles. Westar Energy, which merged with another company to form Evergy, installed those poles near 9th and Green a few years ago in Wichita, leaving some neighbors furious. The City of Wichita and Evergy hosted a meeting Thursday to discuss this new project with neighbors in hopes of preventing future problems.
This always-busy Wichita restaurant just got a new name, but nothing else will change
The restaurant, which offers both sweet and savory treats, has operated in Wichita for nearly 12 years.
Vacant spot near Wesley Medical Center about to get a new restaurant tenant
The restaurant is set to open in early September.
Kansas Humane Society hosting $75 puppy adoption event
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is hosting a $75 puppy adoption event. From Thursday, Aug. 18 through Saturday, Aug. 20, puppies five months and younger will be available for $75 each. All puppies from the KHS are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up to date on their Bordetella vaccines, distemper parvo […]
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The Arcade in Wichita is about to get a new Old Town address, expand with food and drink
The business will move to a spot with four times the space this fall.
Second phase of Douglas resurfacing to begin Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita says the second phase of Douglas resurfacing will begin Monday between Seneca and McLean Boulevard. The first phase was completed in early August. The second and final phase is scheduled to be completed Friday, Aug. 26. Douglas will be closed to...
Back 2 School Splash at Rock River Rapids
It’s back to school time and we have highlighted a few groups that have encouraged students to celebrate the opportunity to go back to school. It is so important to instill the mentality of starting the school off on the right foot and ensuring a positive attitude is one of the most important items on the back-to-school supply list.
Cooler air coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A front is moving through the state tonight and will cool everyone down tomorrow. Expect some storms possible mainly north of I-70 and into northwest Kansas tonight as the front enters the state. As the front starts to sag south tonight it will begin to dry out a bit before reaching Wichita.
Kansas man injured after fall from homemade golf cart
HARVEY COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Wednesday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a homemade golf cart driven by Cale M. Lasiter, 22, Newton was eastbound at 1701 James Court in Newton. The driver fell off the vehicle. The golf car...
Local hospice staff helps fulfill a dying wish
WICHITA - To marry Armando, and to never be forgotten. These were the two wishes that Monica Velasquez shared with Phoenix Home Care and Hospice nurse, Hillary Kreutzer, as Hillary laid in the hospital bed holding her. At the time, Monica was experiencing severe pain indicating her cervical cancer was...
