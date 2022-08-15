ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thymesia Wiki Guide

Odur is the boss of the Sea of Trees and the first boss in Thymesia. He is the ringleader of the bizarre circus scattered among these treetops. The first real boss! Odur is a bit of a tricky guy, but once you get used to his patterns he is surprisingly easy. He dashes around you, unleashing 2-3 hit combos with his cane or throwing cards from a distance.
New Game Plus

Start with all of your armor, talismans, enchantments, Runic Attacks, Skills, and Weapons intact. While Kratos does start New Game + with Tap to Reveal, he cannot use them to interact with the Winds of Hel until he unlocks this ability again during The Sickness. They can still get rid of Hel's Bramble, however.
Valorant Game Modes

The game has four permanent PvP game modes (Unrated, Competitive, Spike Rush, and Deathmatch) and a slot for a rotating PvP game mode (One of Escalation, Replication, and Snowball Fight) at any given time. If you feel like honing your craft by yourself, the Range is at your disposal for all your practice needs.
Game Scoop! 687: The Best Indie Games on PS+ Right Now

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Colin Stevens, and John Davison -- are discussing Cursed to Golf, Metroid, PlayStation Plus indies, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
All Fortnite Dragon Ball Rewards

The Dragon Ball Fortnite cross-over comes with a series of rewards for players to unlock for free. The event introduces a battle pass-like page, with each in-game item being better than the last, and the only way players can obtain these items is by completing the Dragon Ball quest. This...
How to Watch Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon – Release Date, Episode Count, Cast

After a three-year hiatus, we're headed back to Westeros for an all-new prequel series set in the world of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon brings viewers back to the reign of House Targaryen, 200 years before the events of the original series, when King Viserys Targaryen ruled over the Seven Kingdoms with the help of 17 dragons. According to our House of the Dragon premiere review, it "feels like Game Of Thrones is back – and not in a Season 8 way."
Fleeces - Holy Talisman Quests

There are five different Fleeces in Cult of the Lamb that can be unlocked by acquiring Holy Talisman fragments after completing short quests for various characters. This page will detail every available Fleece, as well as how to complete all character quests to obtain every Holy Talisman fragment. List of...
Lets Play Naraka: Bladepoint Anniversary Update

Naraka: Bladepoint is celebrating its 1-year anniversary update, and bringing with it a brand-new map named Holoroth full of new locations, challenges, and traps. Naraka: Bladepoint is a 60-player PVP mythical action combat experience full of martial arts-inspired melee combat, gravity-defying mobility, vast arsenals of melee and ranged weapons, and legendary customizable heroes with unique abilities all inspired by legends of the Far East.
How to Watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – Showtimes and Streaming Release Status

The second Dragon Ball Super movie takes the characters we've come to know and love and presents them in an all-new aesthetic as the franchise's first-ever 3DCG-animated film. Dragon Ball fans will be happy to hear the stylish new movie "manages to successfully thread the needle between past and present, both showing love for the now codified personalities of its characters and finding a new path for them," according to our Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero review.
Kame House

Kame House was introduced during the Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover event. Players can visit the house located on a mini island during games. Inside the house are a couple of weapons players can pick up, and there's even an NPC waiting to sell you items. This Fortnite Wiki guide...
D&D Reviving 'Planescape' Setting in 2023, Expanding on 5e Adventures

Dungeons & Dragons has announced its intended release schedule for 2023. The lineup includes deep dives on classic D&D items and lore, the expansion of one of Fifth Edition's earliest and most famous adventures, as well as the revival of the classic Planescape campaign setting. The schedule includes five releases,...
Steven Universe

Steven Universe, the hybrid of a human and a Gem. He's a character from Steven Universe who's been raised by gems throughout his childhood. Then, after he became a teenager, his potential started to manifest. It was time for him to venture out. Now wielding a shield, he enters MultiVersus...
The Road to Phase 5: Daredevil's Past and Future in the MCU

Lately, there’s been nothing but good news for fans of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. Following a surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cox is poised to become a major part of the MCU over the next several years. We’ll next see him play a supporting role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law before branching out into his own series in 2024, dubbed Daredevil: Born Again.
What to Expect at Gamescom Opening Night Live and How to Watch

Gamescom 2022 is fast approaching and there are 6 full days of announcements to look forward to. To kick everything off, day one of Gamescom will feature Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live, but in-person this time! Opening Night Live, or, Gamescom: ONL comes after Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest that happened in June, which covered its own exciting announcements like TLOU remake for PS5. Summer Game Fest might have covered game trailers and gameplay in June, but Tuesday's Opening Night Live showcase will also feature more “game announcements, world premieres, and more on a huge stage!”
Achievements and Trophies

Welcome to IGN's complete list of Cult of the Lamb achievements and trophies. Many involve collecting blueprints, Follower skins, and upgrading your Cult's village.
Redfall - Bringing Redfall to life with Arkane Austin: Developer Video

Join members of the development team at Arkane Austin for a deep dive look at Redfall, including what the game is about, a discussion on the story, how the vampires were created and the rules that went into defining what a vampire is in the game, a look at the protagonists, abilities, and more from this upcoming open-world story-driven FPS game.
Fallingstar Beast Jaw

"Part of a Fallingstar Beast's jaw, hard and shining black, fashioned into a weapon. With its sharp point, this colossal weapon can skewer foes. " The Fallingstar Beast Jaw Default Weapon Skill is Gravity Bolt: Imbue the jaw of Fallingstar Beast with gravitational lightning, sending a bolt crashing down a short distance away. Can be fired in rapid succession.
IGN UK Podcast #658: Better Call She-Hulk

It's with a heavy heart that Alex, Emma and Mat wave good by to Saul Goodman (or should we say Jimmy) for the last time, but thankfully there's She-Hulk and some unexpectedly great games to raise the mood. And Mat reacts in the most British way when trying to get the most British of Pikachus.
Iron Giant Best Perks and Tips

One of the few tanks in MultiVersus is Iron Giant. The Iron Giant is from an animated film with the same name that was released on 1999. Which was then based on a novel authored by Ted Hughes back in 1968. The Iron Giant is allegedly the tallest character ever to be included in a platform fighter where size is important.
